Milestones

The residency program was established to address the national and statewide shortage in psychiatrists. Nearly half the counties in North Carolina do not have easy access to a psychiatrist.

The psychiatry residency program is one of only seven such programs in North Carolina and will be directed by Dr. Archana Kumar, medical director for Cone Behavioral Health Services.

* * * *

Samantha Harlow, an online learning librarian and assistant professor for University Libraries at UNCG, has co-authored a book chapter, “Facing Distance Education Challenges through Technical and Public Service Collaboration: A Case Study,” in “Library Technical Services: Adapting to the Changing Environment.”

* * * *

Nido Qubein, High Point University president, has been re-elected to the position of treasurer of the North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities Board of Directors. The election took place at the organization’s annual meeting held virtually March 30.

Qubein has served as treasurer since 2019 and previously served in an at-large position.

Awards