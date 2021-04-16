Milestones

Achievers
UNCG’s college of visual and performing arts has announced that Guy Capuzzo, professor of music theory, presented a paper on improvisation in the music of composer/performer Henry Threadgill at the 2021 meeting of Music Theory Southeast.
Also, Andy Hudson, assistant professor of clarinet, had his article, “Your New Favorite Composer: Cassie Wieland,” published in the March 2021 issue of The Clarinet Journal. Hudson also recently gave the world premiere of five new clarinet solo works by Viet Cuong, Steven Banks, Chelsea Loew, Anthony Cheung and Shar Joyner (’19 BM Performance) as part of Latitude 49’s “The Bagatelles Project,” a benefit for the Coalition for African Americans in the Performing Arts. “The Bagatelles Project” album was released March 19 and is available at tinyurl.com/4rt6ezw4 with proceeds supporting CAAPA.
Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital has selected the first participants for its new residency program in psychiatry. The residents will encounter a wide range of mental health conditions and learn new ways to treat them during their four years the at behavioral health facilities. The program begins in July.
Participants include: Dr. Anjali Dagar, Dr. Vandana Doda, Dr. Jai McQuilla and Dr. Alexander Pashayan.
The residency program was established to address the national and statewide shortage in psychiatrists. Nearly half the counties in North Carolina do not have easy access to a psychiatrist.
The psychiatry residency program is one of only seven such programs in North Carolina and will be directed by Dr. Archana Kumar, medical director for Cone Behavioral Health Services.
Samantha Harlow, an online learning librarian and assistant professor for University Libraries at UNCG, has co-authored a book chapter, “Facing Distance Education Challenges through Technical and Public Service Collaboration: A Case Study,” in “Library Technical Services: Adapting to the Changing Environment.”
Nido Qubein, High Point University president, has been re-elected to the position of treasurer of the North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities Board of Directors. The election took place at the organization’s annual meeting held virtually March 30.
Qubein has served as treasurer since 2019 and previously served in an at-large position.
Awards
The University of North Carolina Board of Governors has selected UNCG’s Rebecca B. MacLeod to receive a 2021 Award for Excellence in Teaching. MacLeod, a professor of music education at UNCG, is a national and international leader in music education.
MacLeod’s textbook “Teaching Strings in Today’s Classroom” is becoming a standard for training pre-service string music teachers.
Ten innovative projects throughout the U.S., including one owned by Truist Leadership Institute, Greensboro, have won 2021 IDEAS Awards, the steel industry’s top design honor.
Sponsored by the American Institute of Steel Construction, the Innovative Design in Engineering and Architecture with Structural Steel Award program recognizes projects that illustrate the possibilities of building with structural steel.
The architect was CJMW Architecture and the general contractor was Frank L. Blum Construction, both of Winston-Salem.
The Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities has named Morgan Support Services the 2021 Outstanding Employer of the Year and the Greensboro Aquatic Center the 2021 Brant Taylor Barrier Free Success Award winner.
The committee is a nonprofit coalition of businesses, human service agencies and individuals of all abilities with the mission to create a barrier-free community.
On the Move
After conducting a national search, Greensboro’s Assistant City Manager Kimberly Sowell is promoting Julio Delgado to director of the field operations department, effective May 1. Delgado joined the city of Greensboro in December 2019 as manager of the solid waste management collection division.
Ron Davidson recently retired as a financial adviser after 38 years from LPL Financial and the firm he founded, Foresight Wealth Management. Foresight Wealth Management was acquired by Rutledge Financial Partners, an independent firm which will retain Davidson’s office at 620 Green Valley Road, Suite 204, in Greensboro. Davidson has started a consulting practice, RL Davidson Consulting, and acts as a consultant for Rutledge Financial Partners. He also provides consulting services to other financial advisers. His retirement plans include golfing and fishing with friends.
Joyce L. Vonada has been named vice president — Old Dominion technology for Old Dominion Freight Line.
High Point University welcomed 12 new hires in March: Tralea Armstrong, office coordinator; Corrie Bruce, member of Campus Concierge; Cheyanne Clouse, associate director of campus fitness programs; Rachel Diaz, horticulturist; Dale Krites, senior accountant; Teresa Loflin, writer and editor; Debbie Mack and Madison Southern, administrative assistants; Kendal McAuley, standardized client program assistant; Meagan McNeely, director of the Bonner Leader Program; Candice Phipps, assistant manager of the University Mail Center; and Alexus Widemon, resident director.
Mandy Eaton has been named chief operating officer of Cone Health. Dr. Marlon Priest has been named chief clinical officer. Eaton will step into her role on April 25. Priest started April 12. As COO, Eaton will oversee the day-to-day operations of Cone Health and its more than 13,000 employees. As CCO, Priest will be responsible for clinical operations that had more than 840,000 patient visits last year. Eaton will succeed Dr. Mary Jo Cagle in the COO role. Cagle will become regional president once the Cone Health-Sentara Healthcare merger closes.
