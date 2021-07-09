Milestones

Achievers
Brooks Pierce attorney Sarah Saint has been honored by University of Alabama’s College of Education as a part of its new efforts to recognize alumni younger than 40 who are doing good work in the education field.
Saint has a passion for education and human rights and uses her background in school counseling to advocate for educational institutions. Since joining Brooks Pierce in September 2017, she has focused much of her work on special education and helping school board members, administrators and teachers understand education law. Saint also advises on meeting the educational needs of individuals, including helping to make sure plans are developed to meet the needs of students with disabilities and that school discipline rules are implemented in compliance with the law.
An Elon University School of Law faculty member has been named the inaugural Research Scholar of a research program based in Washington.
￼Assistant Professor Taleed El-Sabawi has joined the Addiction and Public Policy Initiative at the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University Law Center, an affiliation that brings with it the opportunity to collaborate directly with top health law and policy scholars on addiction policy issues.
El-Sabawi will work on projects focused on translating research into actionable public policy, conducting novel research and contributing to the addiction policy scholarship landscape.
Gov. Roy Cooper recently announced appointments and nominations to North Carolina boards and commissions.
Cooper has appointed Joy Cohen Shavitz of Greensboro to the North Carolina Awards Committee as a real estate investor and developer. Shavitz has served on the National Young Leadership Cabinet, the United Way and was the past vice president of the Greensboro Jewish Federation. She is also a recipient of the United Way of Greater Greensboro Legacy Award for her service in poverty reduction.
Cooper has appointed Mark Lineberger of Greensboro to the North Carolina Interpreter and Transliterator Licensing Board as an interpreter and a member of the N.C. Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf. Lineberger serves as an interpreter for Purple Video Relay Service and the state of North Carolina. He has also served as the lead interpreter for the president of Guilford College and has been interpreting professionally since 1996.
Cooper has appointed Dr. Yasmin Evette Gay of Kernersville to the North Carolina State Council for Interstate Juvenile Supervision as a licensed clinical mental health counselor from the private sector. Gay is an assistant professor at the Wake Forest School of Medicine. Gay is also the founder, executive director and clinical director of Essential Paths Counseling and Consultants in Kernersville.
Novant Health has been ranked first in the nation in the 2021 Diversity MBA Magazine rankings for “Best Places for Women & Diverse Managers to Work.” Diversity MBA is a national leadership organization integrating diversity and inclusion with talent management. Novant Health was last recognized by Diversity MBA in 2020, when the not-for-profit health care system ranked No. 10 overall and fourth among hospital systems.
The UNC School of Government’s ncIMPACT Initiative has selected 15 community collaboratives, including the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, to an inaugural cohort working to better align their education systems with the needs of their regional economy, in partnership with myFutureNC. This two-year project will position the cohort to significantly increase the number of individuals with postsecondary degrees, credentials or certificates of value in the workforce. It aligns with the state’s legislative goal of 2 million individuals between the ages of 25-44 who possess a high-quality credential or postsecondary degree by 2030. Funding was provided by the John M. Belk Endowment, Dogwood Health Trust and UNC Rural.
Each participating community will benefit from: Five regional forums at which teams will establish goals, identify strategies, set plans for implementation, collaborate across sectors, and learn from experts; technical assistance support throughout the process; $15,000 to assist with the costs of hiring a community project manager; $10,000 in implementation funding for the project; evidence-based resources that respond to immediate learning loss concerns and prepare for longer-term planning; and a Local Attainment Collaborative Toolkit to implement and sustain demand-informed local collaboration with regional employers. The myFutureNC field-based regional impact managers will serve these collaboratives in partnership with ncIMPACT, as well as other communities across the state so they are positioned to join a future cohort of collaboratives.
New Western, a national real estate investment company that provides solutions for both homeowners and real estate investors through its marketplace of off-market properties, announced July 7 the opening of its third North Carolina office; the first in Greensboro. The company opened its first office in Charlotte in June 2019, followed by a second office in Raleigh in January 2020.
Kurt Carlton, co-founder and president of New Western, said: “Opening our third office in the Greensboro area was an easy decision for us as the seller’s market is in full swing with the sale-to-list price ratio currently sitting at 101.49%. We look forward to helping investors secure properties that they can either fix-and-sell or fix-and- lease.”
Jacob Waycaster is general manager of the Greensboro market.
The new office is located at 111 W. Lewis St., Suite 202, in Greensboro. For information, call 336-537-5809.
￼Greensboro attorney Janet Ward Black was selected by the North Carolina Advocates for Justice as the recipient of the Walter Clark Award, the organization’s highest honor. Black is the principal owner of Ward Black Law in Greensboro, one of the largest women-owned law firms in North Carolina.
For the 11th consecutive year, High Point University has been named to the Colleges of Distinction. It’s a prestigious honor for colleges and universities around the country to highlight the best places of learning to students, parents and guidance counselors.
RLF Communications ￼has hired Agnes Stevens as vice president, client strategy and service. In this role, Stevens will develop and lead comprehensive public relations campaigns for RLF clients based throughout the United States.
The Guilford County Division of Public Health ￼has welcomed Anita Ramachandran, as the new assistant director. Ramachandran, a Smith High School graduate, began her career with the GCDPH in December 1998 as a community health educator where she helped to develop health promotion and chronic disease prevention programs in high priority health areas.
That Htoo has joined the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro staff as the grants intern. Kevin Lundy, the foundation’s senior director, housing and program impact, has resigned, following his wife who has been transferred to Wadesboro. Also, after nearly 20 years at Foundation Place, the foundation will move to 301 N. Elm St. in Greensboro (across from the Tanger Center) at the end of July.
High Point University welcomed 20 new hires in June: Marissa Alkins, graduate operations assistant; Mack Bowen and Madison Kendrick, resident directors; Meredith Butler and Amber Mason, administrative assistants; Lauren Canfield, Danielle Milich, Nicolas Milich, Mikaela Olmsted, Christopher Synan, Kayli Tolleson and Lucas Verdeur, admissions ambassador counselors; Corey Esquenazi, director of fraternity and sorority life; Rachel Freeman, assistant director of customer relationship management and student outreach; Jason Irons, facility manager; Allison Lightner, media relations manager; Cameron McClellan, graduate student accounts coordinator; Paige Tatum, admissions counselor; Blake Vogel, scientific computing systems administrator; and Travis Wilson, senior admissions counselor.
Elon Law’s Legal Method and Communication Program welcomes two educators this summer as visiting assistant professors for the 2021-2022 academic ￼year — Chrystal Clodomir and Srikanth Reddy. Clodomir manages a solo practice in Greensboro, Clodomir Law Firm, where she serves parents and children in a variety of family and education matters. She also teaches courses in the paralegal program at GTCC and has worked for local governments as a soft skills trainer in various public agencies. Reddy comes to Elon Law with extensive legal writing experience as a staff attorney for both the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit and for the Seventh Circuit, and as an attorney-adviser with the U.S. Department of Labor Benefits Review Board.
