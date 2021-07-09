Milestones

* * * *

Novant Health has been ranked first in the nation in the 2021 Diversity MBA Magazine rankings for “Best Places for Women & Diverse Managers to Work.” Diversity MBA is a national leadership organization integrating diversity and inclusion with talent management. Novant Health was last recognized by Diversity MBA in 2020, when the not-for-profit health care system ranked No. 10 overall and fourth among hospital systems.

Announcements

The UNC School of Government’s ncIMPACT Initiative has selected 15 community collaboratives, including the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, to an inaugural cohort working to better align their education systems with the needs of their regional economy, in partnership with myFutureNC. This two-year project will position the cohort to significantly increase the number of individuals with postsecondary degrees, credentials or certificates of value in the workforce. It aligns with the state’s legislative goal of 2 million individuals between the ages of 25-44 who possess a high-quality credential or postsecondary degree by 2030. Funding was provided by the John M. Belk Endowment, Dogwood Health Trust and UNC Rural.