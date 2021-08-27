Milestones

Achievers
Fifteen of this year’s Great 100 nurses work at Cone Health:
Vi-Anne Antrum, Hope Neese, Tracie Neilson, Tiffany Pearson, Debra Stowe — Cone Health (they work at multiple facilities)
Linda Bass, Anna Boone, Robin Roberts, Penny Shelton, Robert Todd, Lesley Wilson — The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Carol Morris, Kristi Stanton — Alamance Regional Medical Center
Christian Smith, Zoe Suggs — Wesley Long Hospital
The nurses are nominated by their peers. Cone Health has more nurses named to this list than any other health system in North Carolina.
This year’s recipients work throughout Cone Health in hospitals, outpatient clinics, physician practices and in clinical support.
The 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America recognized 72 Brooks Pierce attorneys, more than 70% of the firm’s lawyers, as law industry leaders, including 42 from the Greensboro office.
The 10 Brooks Pierce attorneys in Greensboro recognized as “Lawyer of the Year” for their respective practice areas are: Libby Brewington for commercial finance law, John Cross for corporate law, Mark Davidson for closely held companies and family businesses law, Jim Phillips for litigation — securities, David Sar for trade secrets law, Bob Saunders for litigation and controversy — tax, Randy Tinsley for environmental law, Jennifer Van Zant for litigation — banking and finance, Ed Winslow for financial services regulation law and Kyle Woosley for litigation — environmental.
The 38 Greensboro Brooks Pierce attorneys listed in The Best Lawyers in America 2022 are: Jimmy Adams, Marc Bishop, Arty Bolick, Libby Brewington, Forrest Campbell, Bill Cary, John Cross, Mark Davidson, Kearns Davis, Alex Elkan, George House, Bob King, Beth Langley, Brian McMillan, Bill McNairy, Clint Morse, Ben Norman, D.J. O’Brien, Jeff Oleynik, Jim Phillips, Reid Phillips, Clint Pinyan, Joey Ponzi, Bo Rodenbough, David Sar, Bob Saunders, Bob Singer, John Small, Mack Sperling, Adam Tarleton, Randy Tinsley, Randy Underwood, Jennifer Van Zant, Melissa Weaver, Howard Williams, Jill Wilson, Ed Winslow and Kyle Woosley.
The four Greensboro attorneys named by The Best Lawyers in America 2022 as “Ones to Watch” in their respective practice areas are: Kim Marston for commercial litigation; Andy Rodenbough for commercial litigation, litigation — labor and employment; Sarah Saint for labor and employment law — management; and Elizabeth Troutman for commercial litigation, education law, labor and employment law — management, and litigation — labor and employment.
The High Point Schools Partnership recently honored outstanding educators at its annual Extraordinary Educators Luncheon. Community leaders from across the county, including U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, were on-hand.
Principals from each Guilford County school in High Point were asked to nominate a teacher who stood out this year.
The honorees included: Florence Joyner, Allen Jay Elementary School; Lauren Ackerman, Allen Jay Middle School; James Dixon, Andrews High School; Muriel Sanders, Fairview Elementary School; Geoffrey Butler, Ferndale Middle School; Kelsey Williams, Florence Elementary School; Dan Myers, High Point Central High School; Valerie Bonde, Johnson Street Global Studies; Sandra Cordova, The Kearns Academy; Jara Cango, Kirkman Park Elementary School; Sally Shipley, The Middle College at GTCC-High Point; Carley Hand, Montlieu Academy of Technology; Saneeka Chase, Northwood Elementary School; Caitlyn Polito, Oak Hill Elementary School; Juandalynn Jones-Hunt, Parkview Village Expressive Arts Elementary School; Tiffany Faison, Penn-Griffin School for the Arts; Sheila Hernandez, Shadybrook Elementary School; Carmen Longest, Southwest Elementary School; Michelle Lovett, Southwest Guilford High School; April Glover, Southwest Middle School; Janita Jackson, Triangle Lake Montessori; Aeisha Lanier, Union Hill Elementary School; and Heidi Davis, Welborn Academy Science and Technology.
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 68 individuals, including Richard Gray Johnson III of Greensboro, for CPA licensure on Aug. 23.
Announcements
Law Firm Carolinas has named Jon Raymer, who practices commercial and residential real estate, from the Greensboro office, as partner.
Also, Andrew Brower and Jonathon Woodruff have joined the Greensboro office. Brower heads the firm’s estate planning and administration department (wills, trusts, probate and guardianships). Woodruff practices community association law and HOA/condo assessment collections.
Two firm offices have relocated to newer, larger spaces. The Wilmington office has moved to 219 Racine Drive. The Raleigh office has moved to 3000 Highwoods Blvd. In addition, the firm has recently announced the opening of a Columbia, S.C., office. Keith Black is the managing partner.
For information, visit www.lawfirmcarolinas.com.
The City Kitch, a commercial kitchen community that provides private and shared facilities for food businesses throughout North Carolina, has announced its plans to expand to a third location in the Friendly Avenue area of Greensboro in September 2021. The City Kitch currently has facilities in Charlotte.
The Greensboro location will enable local food businesses with flexible commercial kitchen space and access to a growing community of like-minded food entrepreneurs alongside an experienced and resourceful facility management team. The goal is to bring in food businesses, at various stages of growth, looking for a high quality facility to operate within and bring more variety and flavor to the city.
The City Kitch Greensboro will also have a “front of house” zone dedicated to food delivery/pickup services and offer education/training opportunities for culinary professionals.
The City Kitch Greensboro will host an invitation-only grand opening at its Milner Street location Nov. 3. The event will include a ribbon cutting, tours and VIP reception. The City Kitch team will be engaging with the Greensboro community as a presenting sponsor of the Greensboro Food Truck Festival on Aug. 29. The festival is set for 3 to 9 p.m. at Greene, Market and Elm streets in downtown Greensboro. The free event will feature 50 food trucks, craft beer, live music, activities for children, craft vendors and more.
Military
Lt. Carter Bowman, a native of Burlington, serves the U.S. Navy aboard one of the country’s most versatile combat ships.
Bowman joined the Navy four years ago. Today, Bowman serves as a surface warfare officer aboard USS Indianapolis based in Mayport, Fla.
On the Move
City of Eden Economic Development Director Mike Dougherty will retire from his position Aug. 31.
Kevin Phillips has joined Mickey Truck Bodies as purchasing manager. Prior to Mickey, Phillips was supply chain manager for Enviva Biomass in Raleigh. Aubrianna Amos has joined the Mickey team as marketing manager. Amos was most recently a marketing assistant with Endura Products in Colfax.
George C. Jones Jr. is the new executive director at Piedmont Business Capital. He served most recently as the executive director of Farmer Foodshare, an urban food hub based in Durham.
After a decade as executive director of FaithAction International House, the Rev. David Fraccaro will be moving to Chicago at the end of August. Fraccaro will be pastoring a church outside Chicago.
Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina has announced the promotion of Dwight Crotts, director of compliance, to vice president of compliance. Prior to joining Triad Goodwill, Crotts served with the Greensboro Police Department for 25 years and held the title of deputy chief of police before retiring in 2014.
