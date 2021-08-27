Milestones

The Greensboro location will enable local food businesses with flexible commercial kitchen space and access to a growing community of like-minded food entrepreneurs alongside an experienced and resourceful facility management team. The goal is to bring in food businesses, at various stages of growth, looking for a high quality facility to operate within and bring more variety and flavor to the city.

The City Kitch Greensboro will also have a “front of house” zone dedicated to food delivery/pickup services and offer education/training opportunities for culinary professionals.

The City Kitch Greensboro will host an invitation-only grand opening at its Milner Street location Nov. 3. The event will include a ribbon cutting, tours and VIP reception. The City Kitch team will be engaging with the Greensboro community as a presenting sponsor of the Greensboro Food Truck Festival on Aug. 29. The festival is set for 3 to 9 p.m. at Greene, Market and Elm streets in downtown Greensboro. The free event will feature 50 food trucks, craft beer, live music, activities for children, craft vendors and more.

Military

Lt. Carter Bowman, a native of Burlington, serves the U.S. Navy aboard one of the country’s most versatile combat ships.