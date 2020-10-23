Milestones

Achievers
Comfort Boateng, assistant professor of basic pharmaceutical sciences in High Point University’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy, received a $428,000 research grant from the National Institutes of Health.
Over the next two years, Boateng and her students will research and develop a medication to treat psychostimulant abuse.
Forge Greensboro Community Makerspace has announced three new members to its governing board of directors: Anthony Banks, resident engagement and services manager at Greensboro Housing Authority; Jason Caldwell, N.C. A&T faculty member and CEO/senior consultant of Ubuntu Consulting; and Chris Rivera, executive director for the Guilford County Workforce Development Board (GuilfordWorks).
The addition of these three community leaders to the board will establish the next phase of programming around skills development and youth education.
Family law attorney Manisha P. Patel was appointed to the Legal Aid of North Carolina Board of Directors on Sept. 18. Patel will serve a three-year term on the board of directors serving on behalf of the North Carolina Association of Women Attorneys.
In June, Patel was appointed to the North Carolina Advocates of Justice Board of Governors for a three-year term. Patel also will serve as chairwoman of the family law section for NCAJ for the 2020-2021 bar year. Patel has been a member of NCAJ first as a law student and later as a practicing attorney. Patel remained active within the family law section in recent years and chairing the annual winter 2020 CLE this past February.
UNCG School of Nursing faculty members Dr. Autumn Henson and Dr. Laurie Malone-Kennedy will have an article published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed journal Advances in Skin & Wound Care. The article started as Henson's project as a student in UNCG's doctor of nursing practice program. Their article is "A Quality Improvement Project Comparing Two Treatments for Deep-Tissue Pressure Injuries to Feet and Lower Legs of Long-term Care Residents."
UNCG clinical assistant professor Deb Stanford co-authored an editorial with nursing colleagues from Johns Hopkins University, "Mental Illness Misdiagnosed: Increasing Awareness of Obscure Physical Illnesses," in the Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services.
UNCG clinical assistant professor Jennifer Wilson had an abstract for a poster presentation accepted for the Society of Pediatric Nurses annual conference in April. The poster is "Follow That Patient! Using an Unfolding Case Study to Bridge the Education-Practice Gap."
Atrium Hospitality has announced that Courtney Barber is one of four of the company’s promising leaders spotlighted in Hotel Management’s annual class of Thirty Under 30 winners in the magazine’s October 2020 issue supplement highlighting “the hotel industry’s top rising stars.”
Barber is All Purpose Manager, Homewood Suites by Hilton Greensboro Airport and Embassy Suites by Hilton Greensboro Airport.
As an all purpose manager for two Atrium Hospitality-operated hotels, Barber assists in several departments and oversees housekeeping for 323 keys.
Awards
Xhenet Aliu, a UNCG professor of creative writing and author of the novel “Brass,” has won the Townsend Prize for Fiction. The award is shared by past winners like Alice Walker, Kathryn Stockett and Ha Jin.
The Carolinas Council of Housing Redevelopment & Codes Officials has awarded the Housing Authority of the city of High Point with the 2020 Human Service Award.
The HPHA received the award due to the programs within the Seeds-to-Success initiative that are set to empower youth and build a foundation for their academic success and future earning power. This initiative helps youth envision a new reality because they “cannot be what they cannot see.” This initiative includes, but is not limited to, Camp Med, Youth Agriculture, Summer Enrichment, Back to School Collaboration for Education, Youth Financial Literacy and many more.
McNeely Pest Control has been recognized as the recipient of the 2019-2020 Diamond Award for Interior Contractor Supplier Vendor Partner of the Year from the Piedmont Triad Apartment Association.
This award is presented to those vendors who continually display excellent performance while providing the required services of their industry. The Piedmont Triad Apartment Association is a multi-family housing organization serving the Piedmont Triad.
On the Move
- Founded by W.N. Berry in 1924, Berico Fuels recently named its sixth Berry, Will Berry, to be the company's president. Will is fourth generation. His father, Tom Berry, is Berico's current CEO.
- Bennett College has appointed Dawn S. Booker as director of strategic communications.
