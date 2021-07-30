Milestones

Achievers
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 114 individuals for CPA licensure on July 26. Local individuals included: Marcel Fahrenholz, Bailey Lambert Herndon, Thu Anh Nguyen, Kyle David Owens, Henna Ashley Rahimi and John Wythe Woods, all of Greensboro; Charnice Monique Taylor of McLeansville; and Amy Joyce Coble of Randleman.
Also, the board has announced that 46 North Carolina candidates passed the Uniform CPA Examination on June 1-30.
Local individuals include: Spencer Davis Lavender and John Alexander Reda II, both of Greensboro; Cindy Thi Tran of Jamestown; and Zachary William Hurst of Kernersville.
Announcements
Truliant Federal Credit Union recently announced several early actions aimed at advancing its diversity, inclusion and equity planning.
The credit union debuted its Everyone Under the Sun logo to visually represent the power of celebrating individual differences. Contributing to the design are different colors, specks and spatter incorporated into Truliant’s sunburst to symbolize that employees shine brighter together.
Growing diversity, inclusion and equity efforts at Truliant, in addition to the logo, include more partnerships with strategic collaborators, formalizing strategic plans and instituting more in-depth diversity education and conversations at all levels of the organization. The credit union recognized Juneteenth as a partial holiday in 2020, as a day of reflection and as a full paid holiday in 2021 — prior to enactment as a federal holiday.
•••
Altitude Trampoline Park has announced that a new location will be opening at 2268 Golden Gate Drive in Greensboro later this summer. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
For information, visit www.altitudetrampolinepark.com/locations/greensboro.
Awards
Gov. Roy Cooper has awarded Joel Leonard of Asheboro with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award.
The top honor the governor gives to a North Carolina citizen, it is awarded for exemplary service to the state and local community.
N.C. Rep. Allen McNeill presented the award to Leonard at the Asheboro Copperheads stadium prior to the July 24 game.
Leonard is known for his work in helping makerspaces become successful and helping children become accustomed to making things. He was instrumental in the development of The Forge makerspace in Greensboro.
On the Move
Mable Springfield Scott, a public information officer for the Rockingham County Government, retired July 22. Scott invites everyone to join Able Mable & Brother Paul from 5 to 9 a.m. Sunday mornings for a Sunday Morning Praise Party on 90.1 WNAA-FM-HD.
Read Write Spell of Winston-Salem has named Esharan Monroe-
Johnson as executive director. Monroe-Johnson received a B.A. degree from Wake Forest University and a master’s degree in community counseling from UNCG.
Truliant Federal Credit Union has named Chris Murray to the newly created role of chief member experience officer. Murray was most recently senior vice president of member experience. In his new role, Murray will be responsible for traditional marketing, indirect dealer services, credit administration, member satisfaction, Truliant Insurance Services and Truliant Financial Advisors.
