Milestones

Growing diversity, inclusion and equity efforts at Truliant, in addition to the logo, include more partnerships with strategic collaborators, formalizing strategic plans and instituting more in-depth diversity education and conversations at all levels of the organization. The credit union recognized Juneteenth as a partial holiday in 2020, as a day of reflection and as a full paid holiday in 2021 — prior to enactment as a federal holiday.

•••

Altitude Trampoline Park has announced that a new location will be opening at 2268 Golden Gate Drive in Greensboro later this summer. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

For information, visit www.altitudetrampolinepark.com/locations/greensboro.

Awards

Gov. Roy Cooper has awarded Joel Leonard of Asheboro with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award.

The top honor the governor gives to a North Carolina citizen, it is awarded for exemplary service to the state and local community.

N.C. Rep. Allen McNeill presented the award to Leonard at the Asheboro Copperheads stadium prior to the July 24 game.