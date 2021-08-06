Milestones

Achievers

Two Brooks Pierce attorneys have assumed leadership positions with the North Carolina Council of School Attorneys. Elizabeth Troutman has been named chairwoman of NCCOSA and Sarah Saint has been named the Region V representative to the council’s executive committee.

Troutman advises public school boards of education, private educational institutions and colleges and universities on a wide range of education issue. She also advocates for educational institutions in administrative proceedings, state and federal courts, and before local, state and federal regulatory agencies.

Saint advises and litigates on behalf of public and private educational institutions and school boards on a wide range of education law issues, including special education and disability issues, civil rights laws, and tort claims. She has a particular focus on diversity and civil rights issues, including issues related to race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability and religion.

On the Move