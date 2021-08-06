Milestones

Achievers
Two Brooks Pierce attorneys have assumed leadership positions with the North Carolina Council of School Attorneys. Elizabeth Troutman has been named chairwoman of NCCOSA and Sarah Saint has been named the Region V representative to the council’s executive committee.
Troutman advises public school boards of education, private educational institutions and colleges and universities on a wide range of education issue. She also advocates for educational institutions in administrative proceedings, state and federal courts, and before local, state and federal regulatory agencies.
Saint advises and litigates on behalf of public and private educational institutions and school boards on a wide range of education law issues, including special education and disability issues, civil rights laws, and tort claims. She has a particular focus on diversity and civil rights issues, including issues related to race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability and religion.
On the Move
Adrienne Roethling, longtime curator for Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, has been named the new director effective immediately. Roethling graduated from Longwood Gardens with a certificate in professional gardening with an emphasis on public horticulture. She resides in Kernersville with her husband, Jon Roethling, director of Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University.
Brooks Pierce has announced that Bryan Starrett has rejoined the firm as partner based in the Greensboro office. Starrett was at Brooks Pierce for nine years before leaving the firm in 2019 to serve as in-house counsel for a newly formed public company. Starrett also serves as an adjunct professor of business law at Wake Forest University School of Business and previously served as adjunct professor of employment law at Elon University School of Law.
Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina has promoted Teresa Smith, director of marketing, to vice president of marketing. Prior to joining Triad Goodwill, Smith served as senior marketing operations department manager at R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company for 22 years.
Send press releases