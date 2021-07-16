Milestones

* * * *

￼High Point University is honoring retiring professor Mariann Tillery with dean emeritus status in recognition of her 30 years of service.

Tillery has served HPU in a variety of positions, including most recently as department chair for leadership studies. Prior to that she was the dean of the Stout School of Education. Working with her faculty, she was instrumental in securing several grants for the School of Education.

Last month, the Guilford Green Foundation and LGBTQ Center presented Lee Storrow, executive director of the North Carolina AIDS Action Network, with its Visionary Award. The Visionary Award is Guilford Green’s most prestigious award and honors an individual who champions the vision of a better world for the LGBTQ community.

“Lee has championed public policy to end the HIV epidemic in North Carolina for many years and is a deserving winner of this year’s award. Guilford Green is especially impressed with his leadership and advocacy to change North Carolina’s HIV criminal law. The work he and so many at the North Carolina AIDS Action Network did in 2017 to change our law is critical to reducing HIV stigma,” said Jennifer Ruppe, executive director of the foundation.