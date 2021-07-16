Milestones

Achievers
Chase-Logeman, the company that introduced the Monoblock filling system, was founded in Brooklyn, N.Y., by entrepreneur Christian William Logeman, the grandfather of CEO Doug Logeman. This year the company celebrates its 60th year in business.
The breakthrough of the Monoblock system made it possible for customers to adapt their bottle-filling machines using combinations of different modules, depending on the specific task. The company moved to Greensboro in 1990.
A four-year growth mindset study conducted at High Point University was recently accepted for publication in the Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Education international journal. Heather Miller, associate professor of chemistry, and undergraduate HPU students enrolled in biochemistry participated in the research.
This study was supported by HPU’s Quality Enhancement Plan that is focused on helping students develop a growth mindset. HPU’s QEP provides grants to faculty, including the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning grant. Melissa Srougi was co-author.
“We found that students who took part in growth mindset interventions performed significantly better on a national standardized biochemistry final exam compared to students without these interventions,” said Miller. “This international peer-reviewed publication adds to the growing body of knowledge surrounding the growth mindset, which is the focus of HPU’s current Quality Enhancement Plan. The results from the study will help shape future courses and positively impact student learning.”
Brad Barlow, associate professor of astrophysics at High Point University, recently co-authored a peer-reviewed publication in the Astrophysical Journal. The article, “I Spy Transits and Pulsations: Empirical Variability in White Dwarfs Using Gaia and the Zwicky Transient Facility,” presents a new method the authors developed for finding new variable stars, which are stars that change in brightness over time due to binary eclipses, pulsations, rotation or other effects.
This work was a collaboration between HPU, Boston University, University of Texas at Austin, Wentworth Institute of Technology, University of Virginia, University of Washington, Baylor University and the UNC-Chapel Hill.
Two of the other co-authors are HPU alumni Thomas Boudreaux and Kyle Corcoran. Corcoran is pursuing his Ph.D. in astrophysics at University of Virginia, and Boudreaux is pursuing his Ph.D. in computational astrophysics at Dartmouth College.
Rachel Kinney, director of research administration and sponsored programs at High Point University, has been named a certified research administrator by the Research Administrators Certification Council.
This designation is awarded to professional research or sponsored program administrators who pass a national exam that tests individuals’ knowledge of federal laws and regulations associated with sponsored research, financial management, sponsor requirements and systems, program management, and project development and administration.
Announcements
A ribbon cutting for Funderburk’s Cafe and Catering is set for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, at 2714-D N. Church St. in Greensboro.
The event celebrates five years as a soul food business in Greensboro.
Those who plan to attend should send an email to funderburkstcatering@gmail.com by Sunday, July 18.
Refreshments will be provided.
Awards
Audrey Snyder, associate dean for experiential learning in UNCG’s School of Nursing, was selected to receive the 2021 Karyn and Terrance Holm Visiting Scholar Award by the Midwest Nursing History Research Center. The competitive grant award will provide her with an opportunity to continue her research focused on emergency nursing.
The North Carolina Petroleum and Convenience Marketers presented the 2021 William A. Parker Memorial Award to Thomas A. Berry, CEO of Berico Fuels of Greensboro, at its summer conference in South Carolina on June 27.
This award is the highest individual honor bestowed by the petroleum/convenience industry in North Carolina. Berry also is vice president of Gateco and president of the Bessemer Group.
￼High Point University is honoring retiring professor Mariann Tillery with dean emeritus status in recognition of her 30 years of service.
Tillery has served HPU in a variety of positions, including most recently as department chair for leadership studies. Prior to that she was the dean of the Stout School of Education. Working with her faculty, she was instrumental in securing several grants for the School of Education.
Last month, the Guilford Green Foundation and LGBTQ Center presented Lee Storrow, executive director of the North Carolina AIDS Action Network, with its Visionary Award. The Visionary Award is Guilford Green’s most prestigious award and honors an individual who champions the vision of a better world for the LGBTQ community.
“Lee has championed public policy to end the HIV epidemic in North Carolina for many years and is a deserving winner of this year’s award. Guilford Green is especially impressed with his leadership and advocacy to change North Carolina’s HIV criminal law. The work he and so many at the North Carolina AIDS Action Network did in 2017 to change our law is critical to reducing HIV stigma,” said Jennifer Ruppe, executive director of the foundation.
Also, the foundation presented The Outstanding Service award to Donald Draggoo, the Leadership Award to Liz Grimes and the Dawn S. Chaney award to Jessica Mashburn. The awards were presented at a virtual gala June 10 and at The Green Party at LeBauer Park in Greensboro on June 12.
Esri, a leader in location intelligence, presented the city of Greensboro with its Special Achievement in GIS Award. Selected from more than 300,000 eligible candidates, Greensboro received the honor for its innovative use of mapping and analytics technology.
In a first for GCS, the district was one of only five nationwide to receive a Gold Medallion Award, NSPRA’s top honor for superior public relations programs and campaigns. The district won for its Fix Our Schools, Fund Our Future bond information campaign, a joint effort between GCS and Guilford County.
GCS earned 32 awards overall, including seven Golden Achievement Awards and seven Awards of Excellence. In addition to the communications team, NSPRA also honored work led by instructional technology, academic services and the accountability, research and planning department.
In addition to earning its first Gold Medallion Award, GCS also led NSPRA in terms of Golden Achievement Awards, racking up seven. Golden Achievement Awards recognize exemplary work in aspects of school public relations, communication, marketing and engagement.
The GCS communications team also garnered multiple Publications and Digital Media Excellence Awards in the brand/image package, excellence in writing, infographic and video categories. The district’s academic services and accountability, research and planning departments also won national recognition for producing teacher videos for remote learning during the pandemic and the COVID-19 data dashboards.
