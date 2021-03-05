Milestones

Achievers
Mark Brown, associate professor of visual arts at High Point University, held a solo exhibition titled “Lullaby” at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory and Henry College. He displayed 30 pieces of his artwork that were imagined and created during the pandemic.
Brown titled the exhibition after a quote from Arthur Conan Doyle’s short story, “The Man from Archangel,” that reads, “By that time the sounds of the tempest had become a lullaby to me.”
Also, Benita VanWinkle, associate professor of art at HPU, was recently accepted to take part in the Flagler County Art League’s 9th annual Juried Photography Show.
Her photo currently on display, “The State Theatre, Ann Arbor, Michigan, June 2018,” is part of her ongoing series of vintage movie theaters across the United States that she has been photographing for 40 years.
* * * *
Jane Nichols, chair and associate professor of home furnishings and interior design at High Point University, and 28 students were awarded with the opportunity to design the lobby/event space and education makerspace for the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art in Winston-Salem.
Ten teams of students presented concepts and drawings to SECCA in the fall semester course titled Studio IV. During winter break, Nichols interpreted client feedback and refined the design concepts for a cohesive solution. SECCA has since made final decisions and is in the process of ordering the project furnishings and lighting based on the students’ preliminary drawings and programming, as well as Nichols’ revisions and specifications.
* * * *
The following Merrill Lynch advisers have been named to the Forbes “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” List for 2021: Justin Kilby and Jay Kirkpatrick, senior financial advisers; and JJ Marus, wealth management adviser.
* * * *
Eight public school principals, including Erik Naglee of Page High School, have been selected as regional Wells Fargo North Carolina Principals of the Year and will now compete for the state title of 2021 Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year.
The 2021 winner will be announced May 21.
Announcements
The Pivot: Professional Development Seminar is set for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, March 5.
The seminar features virtual business education sessions, presented by local experts, for small business owners looking for ways to improve their business. It includes general, behind-the-scenes interviews, a digital conference resource book and a virtual networking expo with the presenters.
To register, visit hopin.com/events/pivot-professional-development-seminar.
Visit www.pivotseminar.com to learn more about the agenda, speakers, sponsors and how this event benefits small business owners.
* * * *
UNCG’s Bryan School of Business and Economics is kicking off the first stages of a planned expansion of its economics advisory board with the addition of three new members for the spring 2021 semester.
The board, established in 2015, advises the school’s department of economics regarding its progress and interactions with students, business partners and the community to develop, plan and facilitate specific targeted activities that advance goals both at the departmental and college level.
The board is currently chaired by David Jolley of Allen C. Ewing & Co. Jolley is one of the first graduates of UNCG’s master’s program in economics.
New to the board are Amelia Storms Hopkins, former senior vice president of Granville Capital and a UNCG graduate; Andy Hiles, UNCG graduate and vice president, plan sponsor insights and health equity solutions with Aetna; and John Quigley, a graduate of UNCG, who retired from BNY Mellon I Pershing in early 2020 after 34 years in financial services.
They will join current board members and UNCG graduates Brant Morefield, director of health care research and evaluation at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, and Keith Becker, senior vice president and operations research manager at Bank of America.
For information about joining the board, email Ashley Peters at arpeter2@uncg.edu.
* * * *
Launch Greensboro’s Capital Connects — 2021 Pitch Competition, a virtual event, is set for 4 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 10.
Capital Connects provides connections to entrepreneurs seeking capital for their company. Entrepreneurs “compete” with two- or six-minute pitches (depending on stage) for $10,000 in prize money and additional in-kind awards.
Attendance is free. Tickets are available for accredited investors, business and civic leaders, entrepreneurs, and supporters.
To register, visit https://hopin.com/events/capcon2021.
On the Move
Larry Williams, who began his career with Biscuitville in 1986 as a warehouse worker and delivery driver, has been named vice president, supply chain at Biscuitville Fresh Southern.
Association Management Group, a community association management company in the Carolinas, has announced that Dacy Cavicchia has been named president of the company. Cavicchia joined AMG as a temporary secretary in 1996. Founder Paul K. Mengert will continue as AMG chief executive officer and co-founder May Gayle Mengert will continue as AMG vice president.
The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro has promoted Kathy Johnson to controller.
Truliant Federal Credit Union has hired Joe Kloeker as its director of facilities. Kloeker comes to Truliant from Ralph Lauren, where he worked for nine years as the director of facilities. Also, the credit union has named Steve Koelsch to the newly created role of senior vice president of commercial lending. Koelsch’s most recent position was as market president for First Horizon Bank in Winston-Salem.
Awards
The American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education recently announced that the article, “Rethinking High-Leverage Practices in Justice-Oriented Ways,” is the recipient of the 2021 AACTE Outstanding Journal of Teacher Education Article Award.
Published in the September/October 2020 issue of the journal, the authors of the article — Edna Tan of UNCG, Angela Calabrese Barton of University of Michigan and Daniel J. Birmingham of Colorado State University — were presented with the award at the virtual AACTE 73rd annual Meeting Awards Forum on Feb. 25.
This award is given annually by AACTE to recognize exemplary scholarship published in the Journal of Teacher Education during the last volume year. The journal’s editors, based at Michigan State University, nominate several top articles for consideration, and the AACTE Committee on Research and Dissemination selects the winning piece to receive the award. This article was selected for the award based upon its relevancy and quality methodology utilizing multiple data sources and detailed coding procedures and analysis.
* * * *
Greg Fox, investigative and political reporter for WESH-TV in Orlando, and a 1983 graduate of High Point University, is a 2020 recipient of an Emmy Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Suncoast Chapter.
Fox earned his fifth Emmy Award for his reporting on Florida’s unemployment system breakdown at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, the hourlong entry titled, “Laid Off, Let Down: Florida’s Unemployment Failures” was recognized in the category of “News Special.”
Fox started his television broadcasting career as an intern, videographer and reporter at WGHP in High Point while earning his bachelor’s degree in communications at HPU.
* * * *
Close to 200 board, faculty and staff members joined Randolph Community College President Robert S. Shackleford Jr. on Zoom for the college’s annual spring convocation Jan. 15. RCC honored Michael Ford as its 2021 Excellence in Teaching award winner, Jordan Williamson as the 2021 Staff Person of the Year and Bonnie Mabry as the Adjunct Faculty of the Year award winner.
Ford is RCC’s welding department head, Williamson is RCC’s director of College and Career Readiness, and Mabry teaches interior design.
* * * *
Cone Health recently created its COVID Legend Award to recognize its employees who diligently served during the pandemic.
In December, employees nominated those whose work during the pandemic had a profound impact on employees, patients and the community. A review committee selected these individuals: Vi-Anne Antrum, Shelly Barber, DeAnne Brooks, Katherine Clark, Ann Councilman, Amanda Couture, Michael DeWitt, Erica Dodoo, Kelley Duffy, Kelly Faille, Jennifer Fencl, Marlee Foster, Kristina Fraley, Gretta Frierson, Debbie Grant, Tracy Griffin, Sally Hammond, Pamela Hawks, Lane Hayes, Karin Henderson, Karen Hill, Christopher Hoffman, Heather Jobe, Jennifer Kappus, Tammy King, Catherine Lavoie, Cynthia Lee, Michael Maccia, Hannah Mack, Anne Macner, Joseph Maisano, Benjamin Mancheril, Clenton Manderville, Steven Marshall, Jorge Maturino, Camille McCollum, Christopher McKeown, David McMillian, Rebecca Medendorp, Aashka Mehta, Lacey Moore, Ellen Pancoast, Amanda Payne, Jamilla-Aisha Pinder, Chad Queen, John Rizzo, Christopher Scheib, Michelle Schneider, Dr. Cynthia Snider, Glenda Tastet, Amy Thompson, David Thompson, Hilary Ward, Jennifer Wenner, Lisa Williams and Lillian Wright.
These individuals are being recognized throughout Cone Health for their service. They are being presented with certificates and many are eligible for $5,000 and $10,000 awards.
