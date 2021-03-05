Milestones

Achievers

Mark Brown, associate professor of visual arts at High Point University, held a solo exhibition titled “Lullaby” at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory and Henry College. He displayed 30 pieces of his artwork that were imagined and created during the pandemic.

Brown titled the exhibition after a quote from Arthur Conan Doyle’s short story, “The Man from Archangel,” that reads, “By that time the sounds of the tempest had become a lullaby to me.”

Also, Benita VanWinkle, associate professor of art at HPU, was recently accepted to take part in the Flagler County Art League’s 9th annual Juried Photography Show.

Her photo currently on display, “The State Theatre, Ann Arbor, Michigan, June 2018,” is part of her ongoing series of vintage movie theaters across the United States that she has been photographing for 40 years.

Jane Nichols, chair and associate professor of home furnishings and interior design at High Point University, and 28 students were awarded with the opportunity to design the lobby/event space and education makerspace for the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art in Winston-Salem.