Milestones

Achievers
The State Board of CPA Examiners has announced the appointment of Arthur M. Winstead Jr., a general services partner at DMJ & Co., to the board.
Gov. Roy Cooper made the appointment July 1.
* * * *
Paxton Taylor, a 2019 High Point University graduate, is featured in LogoLounge Book 12, a research and networking tool for graphic designers who create corporate identities or logos.
Juried by a panel of logo design giants and geniuses, only the world’s top logos make the cut. Winning logos will be published in LogoLounge Book 12 and join a group of the most highly respected identity designers in the industry.
Taylor has a graphic design studio in downtown Thomasville.
Awards
Professor Scott Raynor, chairman of High Point University's art and graphic design department, received the Ruth Ridenhour Scholarly and Professional Achievement Award. The award, which HPU presents annually, recognizes a full-time faculty member for exemplary accomplishments in research and creative endeavors.
Kimberly Reich, associate professor of exercise science at HPU, received the Meredith Clark Slane Distinguished Teaching-Service Award. The award has been given annually since 1973 to recognize excellence in teaching.
* * * *
The physician who helped lead the creation and operation of Cone Health’s COVID-19-only hospital is this year’s Physician of the Year for the Greensboro area of Cone Health. Dr. Brent McQuaid earned that honor at Cone Health’s inaugural “C3” awards for Greensboro-area doctors. (C3 stands for clinical acumen, communication skill and Compassion.)
The awards celebrate excellence in health care in five categories. Peers nominated 102 people. The Cone Health Medical Executive Committee selected the Greensboro-area recipients.
Recipients are:
- Best Consulting Physician: Dr. McNeill Kirkpatrick, a Triad neurohospitalist
- Innovations in Clinical Care: Dr. Dan Bensimhon, a Cone Health Medical Group HeartCare cardiologist
- Excellence in Quality and Safety: Dr. Cynthia Snider, medical director, infection prevention
- Advanced Practice Provider of the Year: Hannah Muthersbaugh, an emergency department physician assistant
* * * *
Andrew Marshall of Greensboro recently received the Santee Cooper Trophy Five Award for his catch of a blue catfish weighing 52 pounds and 2 ounces. The fish was caught and weighed at Black's Fish Camp on Aug. 11.
Marshall is now a member of a lifetime program designed to give recognition to sportsmen who make a trophy catch of a game fish from the Santee Cooper Lakes.
* * * *
Tonya Smith-Jackson, the senior vice provost for academic affairs at N.C. A&T, has received the 2020 Diversity and Inclusion Award from the Industrial Engineering and Operations Management Society International.
Smith-Jackson was honored with the award during the recent fifth North American IEOM Conference, held virtually from Detroit.
The IEOM Award Committee selected Smith-Jackson in recognition and appreciation of her "achievements, contributions, dedication and lifelong achievement in the industrial engineering and operations management profession."
* * * *
Julie Cooper, associate professor of clinical sciences in High Point University’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy, is this year’s recipient of the Jim Long Outstanding SHIIP Service Award. This award is given each year by the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program to recognize an individual or organization for their continued support and endorsement of SHIIP to improve health insurance education for citizens in North Carolina.
* * * *
Bill Gentry, High Point University's assistant vice president of Career and Professional Development and director of the Siegfried Leadership Fellows Program, was named a 2020 Readership and Editors’ Award winner by Training Industry.
Gentry’s article, “Six Topics You Should Cover in Your New Leader Mentoring Program,” was selected for the award. The award recognizes the most-read articles published on TrainingIndustry.com and in Training Industry Magazine from the past year. The winners were selected based on readership appeal and attention.
* * * *
Dr. Paul Kline, assistant professor of physical therapy at High Point University, has been selected by the Academy of Physical Therapy Research as a 2020 recipient of the Emerging Leader Award. He is one of 34 members to earn this award in 2020.
Kline was nominated by the academy's leadership to recognize his accomplishments and contributions to the profession and American Physical Therapy Association, early in his career. Kline serves as the chairman of the nominating committee for the Biomechanics Special Interest Group within the Academy of Physical Therapy Research. He also serves as an abstract and grant reviewer for the APTA.
Kline will be recognized in the December 2020 issue of PT in Motion Magazine.
On the move
- N.C. A&T has announced that Hossein Sarrafzadeh, a distinguished professor of computer science, has been selected as director of the Center of Excellence in Cybersecurity Research, Education and Outreach. Also, Salil Desai, a distinguished professor of industrial and systems engineering at A&T, has been selected as director of the Center of Excellence in Product Design and Advanced Manufacturing.
- The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro has promoted Ross Harris to vice president, marketing and communications. Harris’ new role will include guiding and shaping public policy strategies and positions for the foundation.
- Omega Construction’s operations are being organized into four operating divisions: Triad, industrial/distribution, retail and Georgia. Matthew Cave, formerly a senior manager, has been promoted to vice president and will oversee the Triad division.
