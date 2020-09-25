Milestones

* * * *

Bill Gentry, High Point University's assistant vice president of Career and Professional Development and director of the Siegfried Leadership Fellows Program, was named a 2020 Readership and Editors’ Award winner by Training Industry.

Gentry’s article, “Six Topics You Should Cover in Your New Leader Mentoring Program,” was selected for the award. The award recognizes the most-read articles published on TrainingIndustry.com and in Training Industry Magazine from the past year. The winners were selected based on readership appeal and attention.

* * * *

Dr. Paul Kline, assistant professor of physical therapy at High Point University, has been selected by the Academy of Physical Therapy Research as a 2020 recipient of the Emerging Leader Award. He is one of 34 members to earn this award in 2020.