The GCS communications team also garnered multiple Publications and Digital Media Excellence Awards in the brand/image package, excellence in writing, infographic and video categories. The district’s academic services and accountability, research and planning departments also won national recognition for producing teacher videos for remote learning during the pandemic and the COVID-19 data dashboards.

* * * *

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the city of Greensboro for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. The report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management. The city has received this award for 46 consecutive years, from 1975-2020.

On the Move

After 17 years of service, Jenny Gore is stepping down from her role as executive director of the nonprofit Reading Connections. She will remain in her post until a new executive director is named. Reading Connections’ board of directors has started a search. In the meantime, Program Director John Storm will serve as interim executive director, supported by Accountant/Office Manager Teresa Ahrens and Gore.

Send Milestones to people@greensboro.com.