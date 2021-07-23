Milestones

Achievers
Global International Alliance University has nominated William Lee of Lee’s Press and Publishing Company to receive the 2021 honorary doctorate degree in humanitarianism. Lee is a Reidsville native and a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro.
Lee, an entrepreneur since the age of 10, is being recognized for his exemplary contributions, dedication to humanity, business and community service.
A ceremony to recognize Lee is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at The Bahia Mar Yachting Center, 801 Seabreeze Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Averitt Express recently honored associate Steven Harpster of Kernersville for 25 years of safety.
Averitt has developed a culture of safety by measuring both vehicle and driver performance through a series of indicators. It also strives to have the safest trucks on the road, aiming for continual improvement through training programs and awareness campaigns.
Averitt’s Greensboro-area facility is located at 1661 Old Greensboro Road in Kernersville.
High Point University’s Master of Science in Athletic Training Class of 2021 scored a perfect pass rate on the National Board of Certification examination. HPU’s 100% first-time passing rate surpassed the three-year aggregate national average of only 72.33%.
Graduates of the program attribute this accomplishment to their faculty mentors who helped them through a challenging year. The National Board exam tests the students’ medical knowledge, clinical reasoning and decision making to support evidence-based patient care.
Terry Wicks, an assistant clinical professor in UNCG’s School of Nursing, had an article he co-authored published in the Journal of Nursing Regulation. His article is “Benchmarking Study on Continuing Certification in Healthcare and Allied Health Fields: Program Variables, Commonalities and Trends.”
The following local individuals were named as the 2021 award recipients for The Great 100 which recognizes nursing excellence in North Carolina:
Cone Health — Alamance: Carol Morris, Kristi Stanton
Cone Health — Moses H. Cone Hospital: Linda Bass, Anna Boone, Robin Roberts, Penny Shelton, Robert Todd, Lesley Wilson
Cone Health — System: Vi-anne Antrum, Hope Neese, Tracie Neilson, Tiffany Pearson, Debra Stowe
Cone Health — Wesley Long Hospital: Christian Smith, Zoe Suggs
High Point Regional Health System: Judith Gayo-Melton
Randolph Hospital: Nancy Floyd
UNCG’s School of Nursing: Deborah Shelton, Audrey Snyder
To see the list, visit www.great100.org.
Awards
The Guilford County Schools communications team has earned top honors from the National School Public Relations Association for its work during the 2020-2021 school year.
In a first for GCS, the district was one of only five nationwide to receive a Gold Medallion Award, NSPRA’s top honor for superior public relations programs and campaigns. The district won for its Fix Our Schools, Fund Our Future bond information campaign, a joint effort between GCS and Guilford County.
GCS earned 32 awards overall, including seven Golden Achievement Awards and seven Awards of Excellence. In addition to the communications team, NSPRA also honored work led by instructional technology, academic services and the accountability, research and planning department.
In addition to earning its first Gold Medallion Award, GCS also led NSPRA in terms of Golden Achievement Awards, racking up seven. Golden Achievement Awards recognize exemplary work in aspects of school public relations, communication, marketing and engagement.
The GCS communications team also garnered multiple Publications and Digital Media Excellence Awards in the brand/image package, excellence in writing, infographic and video categories. The district’s academic services and accountability, research and planning departments also won national recognition for producing teacher videos for remote learning during the pandemic and the COVID-19 data dashboards.
The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the city of Greensboro for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. The report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management. The city has received this award for 46 consecutive years, from 1975-2020.
On the Move
After 17 years of service, Jenny Gore is stepping down from her role as executive director of the nonprofit Reading Connections. She will remain in her post until a new executive director is named. Reading Connections’ board of directors has started a search. In the meantime, Program Director John Storm will serve as interim executive director, supported by Accountant/Office Manager Teresa Ahrens and Gore.
