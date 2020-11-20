Milestones

Achievers

Brad Barlow , associate professor of astrophysics at High Point University, and several collaborators recently published a peer-reviewed paper on their discovery of an extreme binary star system called EVR-CB-004 in the Astrophysical Journal, the highest-ranked academic journal for astrophysics in the world by Google Scholar. Data from several large telescopes on Earth and in space were required to study the binary star system, including the 4.1-meter SOAR telescope (Chile), the Evryscope telescope array (Chile), the SMARTS 1.5-meter telescope (Chile), and NASA's TESS spacecraft (in elliptical cislunar orbit about Earth).

EVR-CB-004 is the first system of its kind ever found. It consists of a hot subdwarf star which is a red giant that was stripped of its outermost layer, in very close orbit with a dense stellar remnant called a “white dwarf.” The two stars are close together and orbit very rapidly, about once every six hours. Additionally, the white dwarf with its intense gravity deforms the shape of the hot subdwarf star. Instead of it being spherical, which is typical for stars, it's more of a stretched ellipsoidal football shape. The two stars will slowly spiral in as they emit gravitational waves. Barlow and researchers think the stars will one day merge to form a single, high-mass white dwarf star.