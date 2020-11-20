Milestones

Achievers
Brad Barlow, associate professor of astrophysics at High Point University, and several collaborators recently published a peer-reviewed paper on their discovery of an extreme binary star system called EVR-CB-004 in the Astrophysical Journal, the highest-ranked academic journal for astrophysics in the world by Google Scholar. Data from several large telescopes on Earth and in space were required to study the binary star system, including the 4.1-meter SOAR telescope (Chile), the Evryscope telescope array (Chile), the SMARTS 1.5-meter telescope (Chile), and NASA's TESS spacecraft (in elliptical cislunar orbit about Earth).
EVR-CB-004 is the first system of its kind ever found. It consists of a hot subdwarf star which is a red giant that was stripped of its outermost layer, in very close orbit with a dense stellar remnant called a “white dwarf.” The two stars are close together and orbit very rapidly, about once every six hours. Additionally, the white dwarf with its intense gravity deforms the shape of the hot subdwarf star. Instead of it being spherical, which is typical for stars, it's more of a stretched ellipsoidal football shape. The two stars will slowly spiral in as they emit gravitational waves. Barlow and researchers think the stars will one day merge to form a single, high-mass white dwarf star.
Harvey Boone of Asheboro was recently appointed as a new member of the Randolph Community College Board of Trustees by the North Carolina Governor’s Office. Boone replaces Shirley McAnulty.
James Hutcherson of Ocean Isle Beach, a former Eden resident, has written a novel, “Impure Waters.” Archway is the publisher.
Timothy Sowicz, an assistant professor for the UNCG School of Nursing, was invited to co-author a chapter in the upcoming American Society for Pain Management Nursing’s Core Curriculum for Pain Management Nursing, 4th Edition. The chapter will focus on substance use disorders and pain. He’s co-authoring the chapter with Marian Wilson, an associate professor in the Washington State University’s college of nursing.
George W. Clopton of Jamestown and Brent D. Moore of Greensboro have been reappointed to the Guilford Technical Community College Board of Trustees. Both trustees will serve four-year terms.
Clopton has served as a trustee since 2016 and was appointed by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. Clopton retired in 2015 as corporate vice president of distribution operations at Ralph Lauren.
Moore joined the board as a trustee in 2018 and chairs the finance committee. He was appointed to the board by Gov. Roy Cooper. Moore is the chief executive officer and general counsel of ABM Capital Management.
The college's Student Government Association president, Maurice Furet of Greensboro, was sworn in at the board’s Aug. 25 meeting. Furet will serve a one-year term as a nonvoting member of the board.
At its July 9 meeting, the GTCC Board of Trustees elected officers for 2020-2021. George Ragsdale will serve as board chairman, Treana Bowling as vice-chairwoman and Matthew Soule as secretary.
Awards
The marketing and communications team at Cone Health recently won five awards.
- Cone Health received a platinum, two gold and two honorable mentions in the 2020 MarCom Awards. The international awards honor excellence in marketing and communications.
- Platinum – Brand Journalism category for an article about a wedding involving a COVID-19 patient.
- Gold – Strategic Communications/Public Relations Special Events for the ribbon cutting of the Women’s & Children’s Center at Moses Cone Hospital.
- Gold – Video-Audio/Video-Film, Medical, for a video of the Green Valley campus COVID-19 hospital.
- Honorable Mention – Print Media/Writing for a story about a brother bringing masks to his sister to protect staff from COVID-19.
- Honorable Mention – Video-Audio/Digital Video for a virtual tour of the Women’s & Children’s Center at Moses Cone Hospital.
UNCG’s College of Visual and Performing Arts has announced the 2020-2021 list of Distinguished Alumni: Sheena Rose, Caribbean visual artist; Sue Stinson, dance educator and social activist; Andrew Lankford, professor of trombone at James Madison University; Fran Page, professor emerita from Meredith College and children’s choral specialist; and Sue Scarborough, long-time theatre arts practitioner.
Recipients participated in online masterclasses with CVPA students and a virtual awards ceremony was held Nov. 5.
apexanalytix was selected as a recipient of the annual Cigna Well-Being Award for demonstrating a strong commitment to improving the health and well-being of its employees through a workplace wellness program.
Recent initiatives include a focus on improving balance in the use of digital technology (featuring a Cigna publication on finding a healthy balance with our digital life) and a Wellness Lunch-and-Learn addressing the issue of depression vs. sadness, which has increased in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cigna Well-Being Award applicants are evaluated based on the core components of their wellness program, including leadership engagement, company culture, strategy and goals, implementation, and employee engagement. All applications are scored and reviewed by a panel of Cigna health promotion experts.
High Point University has earned a “Gold” designation from the American Heart Association’s 2020 Workplace Health Achievement.
The index allows organizations to qualify for bronze, silver or gold level recognition based on their total index score. The framework of the Workplace Health Achievement Index was built so that organizations would continue to strive to improve the health of their workplace and workforce from one year to the next.
HPU’s Employee Wellness Program is open to all staff and faculty, who can earn points for completing various wellness activities offered on campus. They have access to free annual health screenings, health seminars, an employee 5K run, intramural sports teams and a fitness facility. The program also provides resources to encourage healthy approaches to nutrition, stress, sleep and weight management.
Six years into a sustainability partnership that has seen Rockingham County Schools save $4.7 million, Cenergistic presented its Chairman’s Sustainability Award to the district.
The award honors RCS’ long-term prioritization of sustainability. The RCS program, in place since 2014, has prevented carbon emissions equivalent to 76 million miles of automobile travel.
The UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees awarded the board’s highest honor, the William Richardson Davie Award, to Steve and Debbie Vetter of Greensboro.
Named for the man considered the father of UNC-Chapel Hill, the award recognizes extraordinary service to the university or society.
Steve and Debbie Vetter are both Carolina graduates from the Class of 1978. They have established the Steve and Debbie Vetter Military Families Scholars, a scholarship program honoring their fathers, both Marine Corps veterans with more than 20 years of service each, and the sacrifice military families make in serving their country. The Vetters committed $20 million to establish the program, which provides scholarship funding for Carolina Covenant students from military families.
The North Carolina Association of Government Information Officers presented a First Place Excellence in Communications Award to Mable Springfield Scott, Rockingham County government's public information officer. She was recognized for spearheading a graphics project including coloring books and crayons encouraging Rockingham County residents to keep their county free of litter.
For copies of the Rockingham County Coloring Books and Crayons, email your request to mscott@co.rockingham.nc.us.
Long time AIDS awareness champion Thomas Clodfelter received Advocate of the Year from the North Carolina AIDS Action Network, recognizing his “visionary leadership” to educate the public about HIV treatment and prevention.
"Never a doubt about Thomas’s dedication and commitment,” said Lee Storrow, executive director. “Thomas is recognized in Greensboro and across the state for his bright red hair, street ministry and dedication to educating the community about HIV prevention."
In Greensboro, Clodfelter received the award in a brief, socially distanced ceremony at Higher Ground, the offices of the Triad Health Project.
On the Move
- High Point University has named Earle Buddy Lingle as dean for the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy.
- SFW has announced the promotion of Dave Geren to president of the organization. Before joining SFW, Geren was vice president of marketing for Lowe’s Home Improvement and had served in various media planning roles with NW Ayer & Partners and Mullen. In addition to Geren’s promotion, SFW also announced the following: Ashley Dillon has been promoted to vice president, marketing strategy; and Katherine Nolan and Jennifer Whisnant have been promoted to marketing strategy supervisors. Rick McCarthy has been promoted to vice president, insights and analytics. Emily Bratton has been promoted to vice president, digital; and Sarah Albright has been promoted to art director.
