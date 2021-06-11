Milestones

Achievers
The Rev. Joe Blosser, Robert G. Culp Jr. director of Service Learning and associate professor of religion and philosophy at High Point University, was appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to the North Carolina Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service. Blosser will serve as representative of the service-learning community.
* * * *
Business North Carolina and Best Companies Group have released the 2021 Best Employers in North Carolina list.
The Brooks Group in Greensboro ranked sixth in the small employer category.
Local rankings in the medium employer category included: ES&E, eighth; Bernard Robinson, 11th; Epes Logistics Services, 12th; and Go-Forth Pest Control, 17th.
Local rankings in the large employer category included: Samet Corporation, fifth; and Tencarva Machinery, 19th.
To see the list, visit https://businessnc.com/2021-best-employers-in-north-carolina-work-perks.
* * * *
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 57 individuals, including Tiffany Pugh Brooks of Greensboro, for CPA licensure on May 24. An applicant for licensure is required to pass the Uniform CPA Examination and satisfy the state’s education, work experience and moral character requirements. North Carolina CPAs must annually renew their license and complete 40 hours of continuing professional education, including at least one hour of ethics training, each year. As of June 1, 2021, North Carolina has 22,342 actively licensed CPAs.
The board also announced that 15 North Carolina candidates, including Claire Nichole Dockrill of Elon, passed the Uniform CPA Examination between April 1 and 30.
* * * *
Cone Health has named its top nurses. These nurses and nursing support staff represent the top nursing team members from across Cone Health.
The recipients were nominated by their colleagues. The diversity and inclusion recipients are noted for their efforts promoting the advancement of a culturally diverse workplace and demonstrating high levels of community involvement.
Nursing excellence recipients (all RNs unless otherwise indicated): Sandra Bethel and Susan Owens, Annie Penn Hospital; Carol Morris, Alamance Regional Medical Center; Linda Bass, Jamie Bastable, Kristie Beckner, Keesha Brown, Joshua Ganoe, Marlienne Goldin, Nancy Irish, Helle Layton, Amber Middleton, Jennifer O'Neal, Robin Roberts, Velia Moreno, Angela Rodriguez, Penny Shelton, Elaine Thielen, Lisa Williams and Lesley Wilson, Moses Cone Hospital; Kelley Duffy and Marie Frazier, systemwide; Kathleen Boss King, Shanelle McMillan, Christian Smith and Zoe Suggs, Wesley Long Hospital; Donna Orphanos, LPN, LeBauer Primary Care at Horse Pen Creek; and Frances Pleasant and Carroll Spinks, advanced practice provider, Triad Healthcare Network.
Nursing support recipients: JoAnn Glover, Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital; Bailey Blevins, LeBauer Primary Care at MedCenter High Point; Stefannie Cairrikier-Davidson, LeBauer Primary Care at Elam; Shapale Watlington, LeBauer Primary Care at Stoney Creek; Nora Gilchrist, Gwendolyn Lyles, LaTonya Ose and Jordan Tripp, Moses Cone Hospital; Jerri Davis, Davina Green and Atika Hall, Triad HealthCare Network; Hunter Barbee and Olivia Lanzillotti, Wesley Long Hospital; and Javata Epps, Cone Health Cancer Center at Wesley Long Hospital.
Diversity and inclusion winners: Kristina Fraley, Moses Cone Hospital; and Donna Loring, LeBauer Primary Care at Stoney Creek.
* * * *
The board of directors of Triad Business Bank has appointed Wes Day, managing partner and chief strategy officer for sports and entertainment private equity company Teall Capital Partners, to the board.
At Teall Capital, Day oversees all new investments and acquisitions for the company. He is a former BB&T executive and was co-founder and chief financial officer of Encapsio, an early stage biotech company.
* * * *
UNCG has been named one of the 30 Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs by American College Personnel Association — College Student Educators International and Diverse: Issues in Higher Education. This is the first time UNCG has received this recognition.
With a focus on workplace diversity, staffing practices and work environment, the research uses a web-based survey approach to examine categories such as family friendliness, salary/benefits and professional development opportunities, among others.
Awards
UNCG's college of visual and performing arts has announced the following:
- Alejandro Rutty, professor of composition, has received a Faculty First award to develop a recording of original works, which is planned for release in 2022–2023.
- Leah Sobsey, assistant professor of photography, has been awarded a Faculty First grant for her photographic project “Emily.” The project utilizes Emily Dickinson’s historical pressed plant collection coupled with photographic techniques that incorporate natural plant-based photographic emulsions. The project “Emily” is an ode to the great female poet and artist and will address environmental concerns today.
* * * *
The Greensboro Television Network, the Greensboro’s government channel, has received two national Telly awards.
Producer Devon Smith won a silver Telly award for his production of "GTA Super Heroes," an animated video highlighting how transit riders can ride for free and make connections to other mass transit providers. Producer Carlos Castallanos won a bronze Telly award for his work on a Rosie the Riveter piece. Catallanos and host Rosemary Plybon interviewed Ruth Edwards, who is Greensboro’s own Rosie the Riveter.
Military
Cadet Darien Norman II, son of Darien and Jann Norman of Greensboro, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy on May 22. Norman, a Northwest Guilford High School graduate, completed a B.S. in business management with a systems engineering track.
Norman was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the field artillery branch and will report to Fort Sill, Okla., for his first assignment.
On the Move
- The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra has announced that Heather Lofdahl will lead the Greensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra as youth orchestra music director. Violist Lofdahl is an assistant conductor of UNCG's Sinfonia and teaches private violin and viola lessons at The Music Academy of North Carolina where she was awarded the Mary Elizabeth King Brown Teaching Excellence Award in 2014.
- Cone Health Chief Executive Officer Terry Akin leaves Cone Health on Tuesday, June 15. Dr. Mary Jo Cagle will succeed him becoming chief executive officer. Akin planned to remain with Cone Health until a pending affiliation with Sentara Healthcare was finalized. The two organizations announced earlier this month that they would remain independent. He has served as Cone Health CEO since October 2014. Cagle becomes the first woman and the first physician to lead the Cone Health network. She joined Cone Health in 2011 as chief quality officer.
- Skip Carney, founder of CarneyCo, an innovation-focused marketing communications agency, has announced that Jessica Carney McKnight has been named president of the 41-year-old company.
- Breona M. Hayes has been named Title IX coordinator for N.C. A&T. Before joining A&T, Hayes served as CEO of The Hayes Solutions Group, which she founded in 2019 in Durham with a focus on providing tools, resources and support to clients while being culturally affirming and trauma-informed in Title IX and sexual assault prevention.
- Triad Goodwill has welcomed Patti-Angela Maney Pearson as the new executive assistant, supporting the president and CEO as well as the senior leadership team.
- The N.C. Foundation for Soil and Water Conservation Board of Directors has named Amanda Egdorf-Sand of Randleman as its executive director. Egdorf-Sand, administrative officer and program manager for NCFSWC since April 2020, replaces Michelle Lovejoy who left in May to join the environmental defense fund.
Send Milestones to people@greensboro.com.