Milestones

Achievers

The Rev. Joe Blosser, Robert G. Culp Jr. director of Service Learning and associate professor of religion and philosophy at High Point University, was appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to the North Carolina Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service. Blosser will serve as representative of the service-learning community.

* * * *

Business North Carolina and Best Companies Group have released the 2021 Best Employers in North Carolina list.

The Brooks Group in Greensboro ranked sixth in the small employer category.

Local rankings in the medium employer category included: ES&E, eighth; Bernard Robinson, 11th; Epes Logistics Services, 12th; and Go-Forth Pest Control, 17th.

Local rankings in the large employer category included: Samet Corporation, fifth; and Tencarva Machinery, 19th.

To see the list, visit https://businessnc.com/2021-best-employers-in-north-carolina-work-perks.

* * * *