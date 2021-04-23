Milestones

Achievers
Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center Foundation has announced the addition of new board members to provide stewardship and oversight of its operations and activities: Karen Bovender, chairwoman, co-owner of The Packaging Source; DeAnna Mabe, vice chairwoman, teacher with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools; Tammy Coulter, assistant vice president and branch manager for Piedmont Federal Savings Bank in Kernersville; Dona Neal, branch manager with Piedmont Federal Savings Bank in Winston-Salem; Duane Long, owner of Duane Long Accounting; and Robin Smith, owner of AllYear Heating and Cooling.
Gov. Roy Cooper has nominated Alan W. Duncan of Greensboro as representative for the 5th educational district to serve on the North Carolina State Board of Education. Duncan is a lawyer for Turning Point Litigation.
Also, Cooper has appointed the following individuals to the North Carolina Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service: The Rev. Joseph Blosser of High Point as a representative of the service-learning community and Tammy R. Cobb of Burlington as a member selected among local educators. Blosser is the director of the service-learning program at High Point University and is also an associate professor of religion and philosophy. Cobb is the associate director for community partnerships for the Kernodle Center for Civic Life at Elon University, where she has worked since 2001.
High Point University has welcomed three new members to the board of trustees: Steve Pond, founder of Furniture Today, Home Textiles Today, Home Accents Today and several other home furnishings business publications; Mark Phillips, CEO/president of Phillips Collection; and Carlvena Foster, district vice president of operations for the Carl Chavis YMCA.
Announcements
Blue Door Group Real Estate, a full-service firm, has opened a new café style location at 101 Olive St. in Winston Salem.
The firm specializes in new construction and residential resale home sales.
The firm plans to host an open house in May with details to follow.
For information, call 336-747-3245, email info@openthebluedoor.com or visit openthebluedoor.com.
On the Move
Todd Surratt has been named small business administration business development officer at Truliant Federal Credit Union.
Bryan Trogdon has joined Mickey Truck Bodies as vice president of engineering, reporting directly to Tom Arland, president. Michael Johnston, cost accounting manager, and Tim Carter, general accounting manager, will retire from the company at the end of April. They joined Mickey in 1978 and 1996, respectively.
Eric Kerns has been appointed interim police chief for the city of Burlington, effective May 27. He will begin working alongside retiring Chief Jeff Smythe beginning May 17 to ensure a smooth transition of leadership in the department.
Awards
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office honored its most outstanding sworn and civilian employees in the annual Awards Day Ceremony held April 15 in the auditorium at the District 2 office. The ceremony paid tribute to the acts of heroism and professionalism displayed by the men and women who were honored during the event. Each award recipient was recognized for their exemplary service. Sheriff Danny H. Rogers presented medals and awards to 241 GCSO employees. These awards recognized outstanding acts of bravery and outstanding service. Among the award recipients were these individuals who received special recognition for exemplary service:
Purple Heart: Ryan Cole, Randy McLean and Brian Hopkins. The Purple Heart is given for having sustained personal injury, in the honorable performance of duty, inflicted by an assailant with a dangerous and deadly weapon.
Medal of Valor: Matthew Holder, Stephen Michael Burns, Donnie Matthews and Hopkins. The Medal of Valor is given for an act of outstanding personal bravery, performed in the line of duty at imminent personal hazard of life.
Medal of Honor: McLean and James Stevens. The Medal of Honor is the highest and most rarely awarded decoration conferred by the GCSO. This award has only been given four times in the history of the GSCO. The deed for which the Medal of Honor is awarded must have been one of personal bravery or self-sacrifice in a situation of extreme danger.
A few other notable awards include Civilian Employee of the Year 2020, Ashley Case; Deputy of the Year 2020, Mcpl. Dudley Brewer; Deputy, Rookie Deputy of the Year 2020, Kevin Edmond, detention officer; Rookie of the Year 2020, Dustin Ritter; and Detention Officers of the Year 2020, Cecil Goins and Marvin Johnson.
