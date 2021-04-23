Milestones

Achievers

Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center Foundation has announced the addition of new board members to provide stewardship and oversight of its operations and activities: Karen Bovender , chairwoman, co-owner of The Packaging Source; DeAnna Mabe , vice chairwoman, teacher with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools; Tammy Coulter , assistant vice president and branch manager for Piedmont Federal Savings Bank in Kernersville; Dona Neal , branch manager with Piedmont Federal Savings Bank in Winston-Salem; Duane Long , owner of Duane Long Accounting; and Robin Smith , owner of AllYear Heating and Cooling.

Also, Cooper has appointed the following individuals to the North Carolina Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service: The Rev. Joseph Blosser of High Point as a representative of the service-learning community and Tammy R. Cobb of Burlington as a member selected among local educators. Blosser is the director of the service-learning program at High Point University and is also an associate professor of religion and philosophy. Cobb is the associate director for community partnerships for the Kernodle Center for Civic Life at Elon University, where she has worked since 2001.