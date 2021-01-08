Milestones

Achievers

High Point University has announced the inaugural members of the Elizabeth Miller Strickland Women’s Leadership Council: Christine B. Cottrell, Sue A. Downes, Betsy A. Fleming, Laurna Godwin, Cynthia Strickland Graham (chairwoman), Heidi E. Hatfield, Deborah Kennedy Kennard (vice chairwoman), Lindsay D. Scott, Elizabeth Miller Strickland and Betsy L. Turner.

The council was founded on Strickland’s belief that the empowerment of women in business and leadership is a life skill worth pursuing. The desired outcome is to provide inspiration, mentorship and opportunities for young women to achieve their dreams. The council will develop seminars and programs focused on issues relevant to women in business, leadership and entrepreneurship.

Last August, in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of Women’s Equality Day, commemorating the 19th Amendment to the Constitution which guarantees a woman’s right to vote, Elizabeth Strickland made a $12 million gift, the largest endowment gift in the history of HPU. The gift established the Elizabeth Miller Strickland Women’s Leadership Fund, the Elizabeth Miller Strickland Endowed Scholarship Fund and the Elizabeth Miller Strickland Women’s Leadership Council.