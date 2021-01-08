Milestones

Achievers
High Point University has announced the inaugural members of the Elizabeth Miller Strickland Women’s Leadership Council: Christine B. Cottrell, Sue A. Downes, Betsy A. Fleming, Laurna Godwin, Cynthia Strickland Graham (chairwoman), Heidi E. Hatfield, Deborah Kennedy Kennard (vice chairwoman), Lindsay D. Scott, Elizabeth Miller Strickland and Betsy L. Turner.
The council was founded on Strickland’s belief that the empowerment of women in business and leadership is a life skill worth pursuing. The desired outcome is to provide inspiration, mentorship and opportunities for young women to achieve their dreams. The council will develop seminars and programs focused on issues relevant to women in business, leadership and entrepreneurship.
Last August, in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of Women’s Equality Day, commemorating the 19th Amendment to the Constitution which guarantees a woman’s right to vote, Elizabeth Strickland made a $12 million gift, the largest endowment gift in the history of HPU. The gift established the Elizabeth Miller Strickland Women’s Leadership Fund, the Elizabeth Miller Strickland Endowed Scholarship Fund and the Elizabeth Miller Strickland Women’s Leadership Council.
* * * *
The following attorneys in the Greensboro office of Brooks Pierce have been recognized by their peers for inclusion in the 2021 edition of Business North Carolina’s “Legal Elite” and “Hall of Fame,” a listing of the state’s top lawyers in business-related practice areas: Arty Bolick, John Cross, Kearns Davis, Alex Elkan, Beth Langley, Clint Morse, Jeff Oleynik, Justin Outling, Bo Rodenbough, David Sar, Adam Tarleton, Elizabeth Troutman and Jennifer Van Zant.
John Cross also WAS named to the Hall of Fame for corporate law this year.
On the Move
The Nexsen Pruet law firm has elevated eight attorneys, including Erin Mosley of Greensboro, to members of its legal team. Mosley handles commercial real estate and lending, business permitting and federal and local liquor licensing.
