Milestones

Achievers
George W. Clopton of Jamestown and Brent D. Moore of Greensboro have been reappointed to the Guilford Technical Community College Board of Trustees. Both will serve four-year terms. Clopton has served as a trustee since 2016 and was appointed by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
Clopton retired in 2015 as corporate vice president of distribution operations at Ralph Lauren. Moore joined the board as a trustee in 2018 and chairs the finance committee. He was appointed to the board by Gov. Roy Cooper. Moore is the chief executive officer and general counsel of ABM Capital Management.
The college’s Student Government Association president, Maurice Furet of Greensboro, was sworn in at the board’s Aug. 25 meeting. Furet will serve a one-year term as a nonvoting member of the board. At its July 9 meeting, the GTCC Board of Trustees elected officers for 2020- 2021. George Ragsdale will serve as board chairman, Treana Bowling as vice-chairwoman and Matthew Soule as secretary.
High Point University has earned CEO Cancer Gold Standard accreditation by the CEO Roundtable on Cancer for its commitment to the health of its employees, students and campus community.
The CEO Roundtable on Cancer, a nonprofit of CEOs founded by former President George H.W. Bush, created the Gold Standard to recognize employers for taking exceptional health and wellness measures on behalf of their employees and family members.
HPU’s Employee Wellness Program offers holistic programming open to all staff and faculty, who can earn points for completing various wellness activities offered on campus. They have access to free annual health screenings, health seminars, an employee 5K run, health coaching, nutrition counseling and a fitness facility. The program also provides resources to encourage healthy approaches to nutrition, stress, sleep and weight management.
To earn Gold Standard accreditation, an employer must establish programs to reduce cancer risk by taking concrete actions in five key areas: emphasize prevention by prohibiting tobacco use and supporting tobacco cessation efforts; promoting healthy lifestyles through physical activity, healthy nutrition and weight management; providing health insurance options that encourage detection of cancer at its earliest stages, ensure access to quality care, and allow participation in cancer clinical trials; promoting employee awareness of these initiatives; and supporting the needs of cancer survivors in the workplace.
Announcements
The Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, together with local chambers, economic development organizations and business owners, recently kicked off a series of regional roundtable events to provide insight into the unique challenges and opportunities North Carolina businesses have faced in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Christopher Chung, chief executive officer of the EDPNC, will be joined at each one-hour, virtual roundtable by John Loyack, vice president of global business services for the EDPNC, as well as the regional EDPNC manager and leadership from local chambers, economic development organizations and business owners. Together, the regional hosts and panelists will highlight the resilience of local businesses in the region, as well as the critical resources available through EDPNC.
The discussion for the Piedmont Triad is set for noon Dec. 8. To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_w42aTQ3xSC6BuxVxKNVWEA.
Awards
The marketing and communications team at Cone Health recently won five awards.
Cone Health received a platinum, two gold and two honorable mentions in the 2020 MarCom Awards. The international awards honor excellence in marketing and communications.
- Platinum – Brand Journalism category for an article about a wedding involving a COVID-19 patient.
- Gold – Strategic Communications/Public Relations Special Events for the ribbon cutting of the Women’s & Children’s Center at Moses Cone Hospital.
- Gold – Video-Audio/Video-Film, Medical, for a video of the Green Valley campus COVID-19 hospital.
- Honorable Mention– Print Media/Writing for a story about a brother bringing masks to his sister to protect staff from COVID-19.
- Honorable Mention – Video-Audio/Digital Video for a virtual tour of the Women’s & Children’s Center at Moses Cone Hospital.
UNCG’s College of Visual and Performing Arts has announced the 2020-2021 list of Distinguished Alumni: Sheena Rose, Caribbean visual artist; Sue Stinson, dance educator and social activist; Andrew Lankford, professor of trombone at James Madison University; Fran Page, professor emerita from Meredith College and children’s choral specialist; and Sue Scarborough, longtime theatre arts practitioner. Recipients participated in online master classes with CVPA students and a virtual awards ceremony was held Nov. 5.
The Cigna Well-Being award was presented to apexanalytix for demonstrating a strong commitment to improving the health and well-being of its employees through a workplace wellness program. Recent initiatives include a focus on improving balance in the use of digital technology (featuring a Cigna publication on finding a healthy balance with our digital life) and a Wellness Lunch-and-Learn addressing the issue of depression vs. sadness, which has increased in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cigna Well-Being Award applicants are evaluated based on the core components of their wellness program, including leadership engagement, company culture, strategy and goals, implementation, and employee engagement. All applications are scored and reviewed by a panel of Cigna health promotion experts.
High Point University has earned a “Gold” designation from the American Heart Association’s 2020 Workplace Health Achievement. The index allows organizations to qualify for bronze, silver or gold level recognition based on their total index score. The framework of the Workplace Health Achievement Index was built so that organizations would continue to strive to improve the health of their workplace and workforce from one year to the next.
Six years into a sustainability partnership that has seen Rockingham County Schools save $4.7 million, Cenergistic presented its Chairman’s Sustainability Award to the district. The award honors the school district's long-term prioritization of sustainability. The RCS program, in place since 2014, has prevented carbon emissions equivalent to 76 million miles of automobile travel.
The UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees awarded the board’s highest honor, the William Richardson Davie Award, to Steve and Debbie Vetter of Greensboro. Named for the man considered the father of UNC-Chapel Hill, the award recognizes extraordinary service to the university or society. The Vetters are Carolina graduates from the Class of 1978. They established the Steve and Debbie Vetter Military Families Scholars, a scholarship program honoring their fathers, both Marine Corps veterans with more than 20 years of service each, and the sacrifice military families make in serving their country. The Vetters committed $20 million to establish the program, which provides scholarship funding for Carolina Covenant students from military families.
The North Carolina Association of Government Information Officers presented a First Place Excellence in Communications Award to Mable Springfield Scott, Rockingham County’s public information officer. She was recognized for spearheading a graphics project including coloring books and crayons encouraging Rockingham County residents to keep their county free of litter. For copies of the Rockingham County Coloring Books and Crayons, email your request to mscott@co.rockingham.nc.us.
Longtime AIDS awareness champion Thomas Clodfelter received Advocate of the Year from the North Carolina AIDS Action Network, recognizing his “visionary leadership” to educate the public about HIV treatment and prevention.
“Never a doubt about Thomas’s dedication and commitment,” said Lee Storrow, executive director.
“Thomas is recognized in Greensboro and across the state for his bright red hair, street ministry and dedication to educating the community about HIV prevention.”
In Greensboro, Clodfelter received the award in a brief, socially distanced ceremony at Higher Ground, the offices of the Triad Health Project.
The North Carolina Society of Health and Physical Educators (NC SHAPE) has named Amanda Browning, a 17-year veteran physical education teacher at Weaver Academy, the North Carolina High School Physical Education Teacher of the Year.
Browning has given numerous presentations at the local and state level and was a presenter at the 2019 SHAPE National Convention in Tampa, Fla. She has worked to develop curriculum for Guilford County Schools and serves as a cooperating teacher for several local universities.
In addition to teaching, Browning is the Interact Club faculty advisor, a service-learning club for students sponsored by the Crescent Rotary Club. She organizes an annual art festival for students with special needs and collaborates with students to plan an annual school wide walk and fundraiser event to promote heart health.
The National Center for Healthcare Leadership has recognized Cone Health as a Best Organization for Leadership Development. Cone Health was recognized at a virtual event Nov. 18 as part of the National Center for Healthcare Leadership’s Human Capital Investment Conference.
Every two years, researchers benchmark health care organizations against the latest leadership science. Their efforts determine the organizations leading the field in 12 key areas that help prepare current and future generations of leaders. These organizations excel in: Recruiting people with leadership potential, training and equipping new leaders, and developing for diversity and inclusion.
Cone Health is one of 10 organizations recognized as BOLD leaders at the virtual event.
On the Move
- Sandra Vernon Dunbeck has been appointed as the interim economic development director. She will begin this position Jan. 1, following the retirement of longtime High Point Economic Development President Loren Hill.
- SFW has announced the promotion of Dave Geren to president of the organization. Before joining SFW, Geren was vice president of marketing for Lowe’s Home Improvement and had served in various media planning roles with NW Ayer & Partners and Mullen. In addition to Geren’s promotion, SFW also announced the following: Ashley Dillon has been promoted to vice president, marketing strategy; Katherine Nolan and Jennifer Whisnant have been promoted to marketing strategy supervisors; Rick McCarthy has been promoted to vice president, insights and analytics; Emily Bratton has been promoted to vice president, digital; and Sarah Albright has been promoted to art director.
