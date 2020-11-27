Milestones

* * * *

High Point University has earned a “Gold” designation from the American Heart Association’s 2020 Workplace Health Achievement. The index allows organizations to qualify for bronze, silver or gold level recognition based on their total index score. The framework of the Workplace Health Achievement Index was built so that organizations would continue to strive to improve the health of their workplace and workforce from one year to the next.

* * * *

Six years into a sustainability partnership that has seen Rockingham County Schools save $4.7 million, Cenergistic presented its Chairman’s Sustainability Award to the district. The award honors the school district's long-term prioritization of sustainability. The RCS program, in place since 2014, has prevented carbon emissions equivalent to 76 million miles of automobile travel.

* * * *