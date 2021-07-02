Milestones

Over the summer, Zack is participating in a training workshop that will provide her with information on careers and internships to share with students, guidance on developing business and industry connections and partnerships, exposure to mathematical and statistical problems that arise in the industry, training on how to develop skills in students that are valued by employers, and preparation for the PIC Math’s research course and review.

PIC Math prepares mathematical science students for industrial careers by engaging them in research problems that come directly from the industry. A strong component of the PIC Math course involves students working as a group on a semester-long undergraduate research problem from business, industry or government that will improve student abilities in problem solving, critical thinking, independent thinking and communication.

* * * *

UNCG’s School of Nursing was awarded an educational mobility grant to support its Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

The one-year grant for $97,950 will support the collaborations that the RN-BSN program has with regional community colleges, the Northwest Area Health Education Center and the North Carolina AHEC.