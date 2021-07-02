Milestones

Announcements
Leadership Greensboro, a leadership program from the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, is accepting applications for its 2022 class.
Up to 45 leaders from across the city will be chosen to participate in the three-part, nine-month leadership development program.
Applications are due July 30. Visit gsochamber.info/LG2022 for information and to access the application.
* * * *
Longleaf Systems and Triad Tech Services have joined forces to create The Longleaf Network.
The two companies have a combined 29 years of experience providing information technology consulting and managed services to clients in the Triad and across the country. Under the new organizational structure, Triad Tech Services and a new unit, Tekdesk, will operate as distinct divisions. While TTS will remain focused entirely on the Triad, Tekdesk will serve larger national clients.
Tamara McLendon will serve as Longleaf’s chief financial officer; Brian Kelly will serve as the company’s chief operating officer.
Triad Tech Services was founded in 2006 and has been operating in the Triad as an IT managed services provider for the last nine years. Longleaf Systems has been operating both regionally and nationally since 2007.
Achievers
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners has announced that 30 North Carolina candidates, including Tyler Patrick Maher of Greensboro, passed the Uniform CPA Examination between May 1 and 31.
* * * *
Abby Donnelly, founder of The Leadership & Legacy Group, is a featured author in the book “1 Habit of the World’s Great Leaders: Life Changing Habits to Unlock Your True Leadership Potential,” which is sold on Amazon.
The chapter or habit, “Broaden Your Experience and Expand Your Comfort Zone Everyday,” is her contribution.
Donnelly said, “This book is written for leaders who are truly ready to embrace their full potential! With 69 life-changing habits to choose from, it lays out a customized training curriculum for transformational leadership!”
Awards
The North Carolina Bar Association recently announced the winners of the 2021 Citizen Lawyer Awards.
Local recipient was Judge A. Robinson Hassell, North Carolina Superior Court Judge (retired) and ABA Region 3 Judicial Outreach Liasion.
To view the ceremony, visit tinyurl.com/ccy3bbb4.
* * * *
Dr. Alicia Emerson, assistant professor of physical therapy who helps lead High Point University’s Physical Therapy Pro Bono Clinic, received the American Physical Therapy Association Societal Impact Award.
This national award recognizes leaders within APTA’s member community who demonstrate commitment and dedication to addressing issues related to societal welfare. The award also acknowledges individuals who exemplify the compassionate nature of the physical therapy profession by exhibiting a distinguished commitment toward philanthropic initiatives, raising public awareness on key societal issues and demonstrating how physical therapy can be applied to address these issues.
Emerson was nominated for this award based on the work she has done as the director of clinical practice in leading the HPU’s clinic, her research and her teaching and mentoring of students in this area. The clinic has provided more than $1.3 million in care to the High Point community since it opened in 2018.
Grants
Laurie Zack, associate professor of mathematical sciences at High Point University, recently received the national Mathematical Association of America grant from PIC (Preparation for Industrial Careers) Math. The grant provides faculty with resources for a semester-long, credit-bearing course focused on solving industrial problems. Zack, who will receive a $4,000 stipend, will assemble a team of three to five students and work with them to develop their problem solving, teamwork and communication skills.
Over the summer, Zack is participating in a training workshop that will provide her with information on careers and internships to share with students, guidance on developing business and industry connections and partnerships, exposure to mathematical and statistical problems that arise in the industry, training on how to develop skills in students that are valued by employers, and preparation for the PIC Math’s research course and review.
PIC Math prepares mathematical science students for industrial careers by engaging them in research problems that come directly from the industry. A strong component of the PIC Math course involves students working as a group on a semester-long undergraduate research problem from business, industry or government that will improve student abilities in problem solving, critical thinking, independent thinking and communication.
* * * *
UNCG’s School of Nursing was awarded an educational mobility grant to support its Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
The one-year grant for $97,950 will support the collaborations that the RN-BSN program has with regional community colleges, the Northwest Area Health Education Center and the North Carolina AHEC.
The grant will provide the RN-BSN program with funding for an academic success adviser and peer academic leaders for its online and hybrid cohorts. The grant will also cover faculty travel, educational materials and supplies for four ongoing cohorts as well as the development of additional outreach cohorts.
On the Move
Joe Barnes has been promoted to vice president of resource development at United Way of Greater High Point. Barnes has been employed with the nonprofit for 17 years.
Tamara Vaughan recently joined the High Point Museum staff as communications coordinator.
Tony M. Harris of Trinity has been promoted from tax manager to partner with Cannon & Company. He has more than 20 years of accounting experience.
Send Milestones to people@greensboro.com.