Milestones

Achievers

UNCG School of Nursing faculty members Thomas McCoy, Deborah Lekan and Marjorie Jenkins collaborated on an article that was published in the Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services. Their article is “Hospital Readmission Outcomes by Frailty Risk in Adults in Behavioral Health Acute Care.”

Awards

￼Marlienne Goldin, a department director at The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, has been recognized as a patriotic employer by the Office of the Secretary of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. She received the award “for contributing to national security and protecting liberty and freedom by supporting employee participation in America’s National Guard and Reserve Force.”

Honors

￼Don Vaughan was one of seven lawyers inducted into the 2021 North Carolina Bar Association Hall of Fame.

Vaughan has practiced law in North Carolina for 40 years. He has served as a North Carolina senator, Greensboro City Council member and mayor pro tem.

He practices law from his office in downtown Greensboro and is adjunct professor of state and local government at Wake Forest Law School.

