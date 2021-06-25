Milestones

Achievers
UNCG School of Nursing faculty members Thomas McCoy, Deborah Lekan and Marjorie Jenkins collaborated on an article that was published in the Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services. Their article is “Hospital Readmission Outcomes by Frailty Risk in Adults in Behavioral Health Acute Care.”
Awards
￼Marlienne Goldin, a department director at The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, has been recognized as a patriotic employer by the Office of the Secretary of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. She received the award “for contributing to national security and protecting liberty and freedom by supporting employee participation in America’s National Guard and Reserve Force.”
Honors
￼Don Vaughan was one of seven lawyers inducted into the 2021 North Carolina Bar Association Hall of Fame.
Vaughan has practiced law in North Carolina for 40 years. He has served as a North Carolina senator, Greensboro City Council member and mayor pro tem.
He practices law from his office in downtown Greensboro and is adjunct professor of state and local government at Wake Forest Law School.
* * * *
￼Terry Wicks, an assistant clinical professor in the UNCG School of Nursing, will be inducted into the inaugural cohort of the Fellows of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists. The honor recognizes nurse anesthetists who have made significant contributions to the nurse anesthesia profession in the areas of leadership, education and/or practice.
On the Move
Attorney Jimmy Chang has joined Brooks Pierce as an associate, working primarily in the firm’s Greensboro office. Chang’s practice focuses on commercial litigation, and his experience includes representing clients in disputes related to business, real estate, construction and trusts and estates.
￼ Rockingham County Schools named Cris R. Cox director of transportation at a recent board of education meeting. Cox was the executive director of transportation from 2020 until present in Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools. Duane Hensely, current director of transportation, is retiring from the position in June. Cox will formally begin his new position as director of transportation on Thursday, July 1. Also, RCS named Kristopher Adam Powell as the public information officer (interim) at the meeting.
￼The following people have been promoted at Cone Health: Kristie Garrett, Cone Health system-wide director of clinical compliance and regulatory services; Laurie Green, executive director of women’s and children’s services at The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital; and Angela Reagan, executive director of nursing for the Women’s & Children’s Center at Moses Cone Hospital.
￼Briana McCloud of Philadelphia has been named director, customer engagement, at Central Nervous System for Abbvie, joining the migraine team. McCloud, a Southeast Guilford High School graduate, is the daughter of Sylvester and Verlista McCloud.
Send Milestones to people@greensboro.com.