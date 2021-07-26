NC food program to expand, providing food boxes to more people and investing in farms

A program started last year to help unemployed restaurant and hospitality workers, along with farmers who had trouble selling their crops, is seeking to expand, make investments with historically underserved communities, and provide additional funding to food hubs.
FarmsSHARE, a project of the Pittsboro-based Carolina Farm Stewardship Association, launched in May 2020 with the goal of distributing 20,000 produce boxes over the course of eight weeks to 2,500 people.
During the past year, though, the program wound up distributing about 34,000 boxes.
“Initially, it was a pandemic response, wanting to be able to provide a new market for small and mid-size producers that were affected,” said Kana Miller, local food distribution coordinator for CFSA. “We want to transition into a more sustainable program that addresses food insecurity, while supporting local and regional food systems. The crisis created by the pandemic showed that local markets are able to quickly pivot and serve their communities.”
Insurance provider Blue Cross NC has contributed about $1.4 million to the project, including an $800,000 investment announced this past spring.
The program’s goals include providing $500,000 in emergency funds to farmers and food hubs in the area, offering assistance to those outside the restaurant and hospitality industry, and distributing 12,000 more boxes to about 1,500 households.
“Investments in food security make our state healthier, and in turn, bring down overall medical costs,” said Cheryl Parquet, director of community engagement for Blue Cross NC. “By helping North Carolinians eat healthy food, we can prevent or control chronic health conditions before they become catastrophic. This eases the strain on hospitals and health care facilities and avoids unnecessary spending on serious health problems that could have been avoided.”
The project also is looking to invest in small farms and those run by historically underserved populations.
“For CFSA, there’s a big priority to do a reckoning with the fact that the sustainable, organic agriculture world is very white-centric,” Miller said. “So building trust and relationships with Black and indigenous and people of color farmers and food organizations is important.
“North Carolina has this legacy of agriculture led by Black and indigenous and people of color, but that legacy and those efforts haven’t always been prioritized. Right now, we’re asking for input on training and technical assistance materials. We’re working on a group from North Carolina A&T just to assess the relevancy of those materials. We also have scholarship opportunities for historically underserved farmers and ranchers.”
FarmsSHARE, which stands for Farms Serving Hospitality and Restaurant Employees, started as a way to help farmers dealing with supply chain disruptions during the pandemic.
“When the shutdowns were happening, there were farmers markets and restaurants closing down, and a little bit of panic was setting in,” Miller said. “It put farmers in a bind. They were now without those immediate markets to sell their products.”
CFSA organizers also began considering those who had lost their jobs during the pandemic. Eventually, the association partnered with the Piedmont Culinary Guild, a forum for farmers and culinary professionals. Soon thereafter, they began working with local food hubs to sign up laid-off restaurant and hospitality workers to receive produce boxes.
Jesse Leadbetter, co-founder of Charlotte-based foodhub and delivery service Freshlist, said that 95% his business was restaurant based prior to the pandemic. When the shutdowns began, Freshlist began doing home deliveries, and also partnered with FarmsSHARE to distribute produce.
“We had helped the CFSA do a sustainable ag conference every year, and we helped them source local ingredients from our farmers for the conference,” Leadbetter said. “And this program (FarmsSHARE) had a lot of layers of benefits. We had money going into farmers’ hands quickly, food to hospitality workers. Last year we distributed products from 191 different growers.”
Since its inception, FarmsSHARE has delivered more than a quarter-million pounds of produce in 30 North Carolina counties, as well as 19,000 pounds of meat, 2,500 gallons of milk and 1,000 pounds of cheese.
“It has been an interesting time for small farms in general,” said Emma Hendel, owner of Fair Share Farm in Pfafftown. “For a lot of small farms, one sales outlet is restaurants and for a big chunk of last year that was not really an option. So, this helped us move a lot of our vegetables and herb products. We also worked with a few box programs funded through the CARES Act. But, it was a busy year overall, because a lot of people were cooking at home.”
