 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NCWorks NextGen hosting a summertime hiring event
0 Comments

NCWorks NextGen hosting a summertime hiring event

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Resume

Resume

 ANNA TARAZEVICH, PROVIDED

NCWorks NextGen is hosting an in-person summer hiring event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at NCWorks Career Center in Greensboro, 2301 W. Meadowview Road.

For event details, visit the GuilfordWorks’ website at https://guilfordworks.org/events/summertime-hiring-event-061721/.

Representatives from the following employers are scheduled to attend:

  • Greensboro Grasshoppers
  • DoubleTree by Hilton
  • Chick-fil-A
  • YMCA of Greater Greensboro

Young adult job seekers can engage with employers to discuss available seasonal positions, preferred skills and training, hiring and interview processes.

Applicants must provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Center and have an active NCWorks registration. Staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing to register. Safety protocols, such as the wearing of face coverings and social distancing practices, are required for those attending the event.

NCWorks NextGen helps young adults in Guilford County maximize their skills and get connected to employment. The City of Greensboro’s Office of Workforce Development, commonly referred to as GuilfordWorks, is the NCWorks Career Centers’ administrative arm in Greensboro and High Point.

For information, call 336-270-9054 or visit https://www.ncworks.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. inflation stays hot, retail sales cool

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greensboro company must repay research grants
Business Local

Greensboro company must repay research grants

Bio-Adhesive Alliance Inc., which makes products from swine manure that can be used as a substitute to petroleum-asphalt adhesive in the construction industry, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Greensboro to two counts of making false statements. It was sentenced Monday to repay $562,500 to the National Science Foundation and $319,199.69 to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News