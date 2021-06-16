NCWorks NextGen hosting a summertime hiring event

NCWorks NextGen is hosting an in-person summer hiring event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at NCWorks Career Center in Greensboro, 2301 W. Meadowview Road.

For event details, visit the GuilfordWorks’ website at https://guilfordworks.org/events/summertime-hiring-event-061721/.

Representatives from the following employers are scheduled to attend:

Greensboro Grasshoppers

DoubleTree by Hilton

Chick-fil-A

YMCA of Greater Greensboro

Young adult job seekers can engage with employers to discuss available seasonal positions, preferred skills and training, hiring and interview processes.

Applicants must provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Center and have an active NCWorks registration. Staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing to register. Safety protocols, such as the wearing of face coverings and social distancing practices, are required for those attending the event.

NCWorks NextGen helps young adults in Guilford County maximize their skills and get connected to employment. The City of Greensboro’s Office of Workforce Development, commonly referred to as GuilfordWorks, is the NCWorks Career Centers’ administrative arm in Greensboro and High Point.

For information, call 336-270-9054 or visit https://www.ncworks.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx.