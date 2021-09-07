New Aldi store to open next week on Battleground in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — A new Aldi store opens next week on Battleground Avenue.

The super-discount grocery chain said its newest store at 2965 Battleground Ave. will debut at 9 a.m. Sept. 16. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., the company said Tuesday in a news release.

It will be the fourth Aldi store in Greensboro. The other stores are at 2920 Randleman Road, 4222 W. Gate City Blvd., and 1507 New Garden Road.

Aldi stores are typically about 12,000 square feet, with open ceilings and natural lighting. They are also built with environmentally friendly materials, the company said.

“ALDI is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers because we offer a convenient shopping experience for affordable, on-trend and sustainable goods,” Krystal Cearley, Salisbury regional vice president for the grocery chain, said in the release. “We have served this community for more than 17 years and look forward to continuing to offer Greensboro residents high-quality, fresh foods and low prices in every ALDI aisle, every day.”

Along with adding new stores across the county, Aldi said it plans to further expand curbside grocery pickup service to 500 more stores.

Find out store locations and which ones offer pickup or delivery at www.aldi.us.