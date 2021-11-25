New Greensboro coffee shop serves up both java and job experience

“For our cashier, Cassie, who is totally blind, it speaks to her," Oliver said. "It reads her the menu options.”

For McEachean, becoming a barista wasn’t easy.

“In the beginning, it was overwhelming," she said. "I’ve overcome a lot of difficulties and challenges.”

The name of the coffeehouse comes from the year Industries of the Blind was founded in 1933 and its original location on Elm Street. It has long been known for manufacturing brooms and ink pens, but the company also has a Department of Defense contract to make Army combat trousers and jackets. Customers can see the company’s history framed on the walls of the coffee shop whose entrance is on Highland Avenue at the southwest corner of the building on West Gate City Boulevard.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We tie in Industries of the Blind with pieces of history of the building,” Oliver said.

Oliver said the shop has become a welcome dine-in option for Industries of the Blind employees.

“We didn’t have food service in our building, and it seemed everybody was using some of the delivery services and high fees that come along with that,” he said.

Cynthia Hundley is one of those employees who is grateful for the new dining option.