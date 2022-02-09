NorthState expands into new communities in 5 counties, including Guilford

HIGH POINT — NorthState is expanding its fiber internet service into new communities in five counties, including Guilford.

Construction is expected to begin this summer, with some communities getting access as early as this fall, High Point-based NorthState said Wednesday in a news release.

NorthState said it is adding more than 800 miles to its network by mid-2023, extending its reach by adding more than 53,000 homes and businesses.

The fiber-optic network will be available to about 39,000 addresses in Alamance County and neighboring Guilford and Orange counties including the towns of Burlington, Gibsonville, Elon, Whitsett and Mebane, NorthState said.

The expanded network also will cover a good portion of Goldsboro — about 14,000 homes and businesses, NorthState said.

The telecommunications company said residents in the expansion areas will receive information by mail before construction begins and again when they are able to order internet service.

Find out more at NorthState.net or by calling 336-886-3600.