Once under contract, former News & Record property for sale again

GREENSBORO — Once under contract, the former home of the News & Record has been listed for sale again by a commercial real estate agent.

The 6.65-acre property, which occupies most of the downtown block of 200 East Market St. between Davie and Church streets, was under contract with an unnamed buyer more than three years ago when the newspaper was still based there.

Published reports at the time said developer Greg Dillon was the prospective buyer of the property in 2018 but the News & Record was unable to confirm that with Omaha-based BH Media Group, a Warren Buffett company that owned the newspaper and several others in the region.

Company officials declined to say who the buyer was or reveal the sale price.

BH Media has since sold the newspaper to Lee Enterprises, a newspaper chain based in Iowa.

Since then, the News & Record has relocated to another office and the Market Street property has been vacant.

Cushman & Wakefield, a Chicago-based commercial real estate company, listed the property on July 1 for nearly $11 million. The building, which was built in 1976, includes 176,000 square feet of rentable space, according to the real estate listing.