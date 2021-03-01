Pivot: Professional Development Seminar on Friday, March 5

The Pivot: Professional Development Seminar is set for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, March 5.
The seminar features virtual business education sessions, presented by local experts, for small business owners looking for ways to improve their business. It includes general, behind-the-scenes interviews, a digital conference resource book and a virtual networking expo with the presenters.
To register, visit https://hopin.com/events/pivot-professional-development-seminar.
Visit www.pivotseminar.com to learn more about the agenda, speakers, sponsors and how this event benefits small business owners.