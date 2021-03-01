 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pivot: Professional Development Seminar on Friday, March 5
0 comments

Pivot: Professional Development Seminar on Friday, March 5

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Small business owner
RODNAE PRODUCTIONS, PROVIDED

The Pivot: Professional Development Seminar is set for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, March 5.

The seminar features virtual business education sessions, presented by local experts, for small business owners looking for ways to improve their business. It includes general, behind-the-scenes interviews, a digital conference resource book and a virtual networking expo with the presenters.

To register, visit https://hopin.com/events/pivot-professional-development-seminar.

Visit www.pivotseminar.com to learn more about the agenda, speakers, sponsors and how this event benefits small business owners.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden scores win as House passes COVID-19 relief plan

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News