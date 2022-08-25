PTI executive director honored by Greensboro Chamber of Commerce

GREENSBORO — The longtime leader of Piedmont Triad International Airport was honored this week for his work supporting the community.

Kevin Baker, PTI's executive director since 2010, received the Stanley Frank Economic and Workforce Development Award Wednesday at the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce's annual State our Our Community luncheon.

The event, billed as "Greensboro on the Leading Edge," also showcased five ways the community is spearheading cutting-edge technology across different industries. Work was highlighted from the following businesses and universities: Greensboro Science Center, White Oak Legacy Foundation, Volvo Group North America, UNCG and N.C. A&T.

“Greensboro is indeed on the leading edge of technology, education and manufacturing — and there are so many opportunities for our community to continually grow across Greensboro and Guilford County,” Brent Christensen, president and CEO of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release.

The award Baker received is named for Stanley Frank, a longtime benefactor and champion of Greensboro. The award is presented annually to a leader or leaders who have "worked in support of building a better Greensboro and Guilford County," the chamber said.

Also Wednesday, Southwest High School principal Angela Monell received the 2022 Hubert B. Humphrey Jr. School Improvement Award. The award, presented by the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, comes with $12,000 to be used for professional development at the school. The award is named for Hubert B. Humphrey Jr., a lawyer, civic leader, public servant and philanthropist.