GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted Thursday night to approve $40,565 worth of incentives for a Randolph County-based company.

Phase Change Energy Solutions Inc. is considering a new location on Winston Street, according to Marvin J. Price of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.

The company would create 51 new jobs over a five-year period with an average salary of $71,118, Price said, with no job paying less than $15 an hour. It would relocate 32 existing jobs and would spend $4.19 million on capital investments.

On Tuesday, the Greensboro City Council unanimously approved incentives of up to $1,000 per job for the company. It also is eligible for an additional $250 city incentive per job for any new employee whose permanent address is located in a designated impact zone or who is hired through NCWorks Career Centers.

Because the company said it is considering other U.S. sites, it could be eligible for state incentives.

The company "is a global leader in development and supply of smart materials that can store and release thermal energy," Price said. "The mission of the company is to develop and manufacture smart and sustainable materials to decarbonize our footprint and enable human health."

According to its website, the company has completed projects in trucks and buildings, as well as telecom and data shelters.