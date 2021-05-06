 Skip to main content
Regal Grande at the Friendly Center reopens Friday
GREENSBORO — The Regal Grande at Friendly Center is reopening on Friday.

Like many theaters across the country, the Regal Grande closed during the COVID-19 pandemic due in part to restrictions that made it difficult to operate. Theaters are starting to reopen as capacity limits to allow social distancing are loosened.

As Hollywood prepares to celebrate the Oscars, movie theaters are trying to lure back audiences that have been streaming films at home for over a year.

The Greensboro theater is one of nine Regal cinemas set to open on Friday across North Carolina. Regal's first wave of reopenings last month included just one theater in North Carolina.

As part of Regal's phased reopening, the Palladium theater in High Point is expected to reopen May 21.

Among movies showing this weekend at the Greensboro theater: "Mortal Kombat," "Godzilla vs. Kong" and Guy Ritchie’s "Wrath of Man," the theater chain said in a news release announcing the reopening.

Future releases include "A Quiet Place Part II" and the latest "F9," the latest in the Vin Diesel-led "Fast and Furious" franchise.

The theater chain said reopening plans include a wide range of health and safety measures that adhere to the CinemaSafe protocol and guidelines.

For instance, masks will be required at all times while in the theater lobby, auditoriums and restrooms. Among other precautions, every other register will be closed to maintain social distancing and self-service condiment stands will be closed.

