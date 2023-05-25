Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Home sales in 10 Greensboro residential markets included in U.S. Treasury-certified opportunity zones continue to produce mixed results, according to a first-quarter report released by Attom Data Solutions.

Opportunity zones, launched in May 2018, are economically distressed census tracts qualified to receive private investments through a new vehicle known as opportunity funds.

The goal is connecting those tracts with investors, offering tax credits and other tax incentives to get investors involved.

The 10 Greensboro opportunity zones account for more than 54,000 residents. They are among 47 in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina, including two in High Point and 11 in Forsyth County, and 252 statewide.

The eight Greensboro tracts reviewed by Attom for the first quarter are:

Tract 102, featuring White Oak center and warehouse. The average sales price was $175,000, compared with $164,500 in the fourth quarter and $153,000 a year ago.

Tract 103, featuring 1701-1707 Fairview Drive. The average sales price was $150,000, compared with $101,750 in the fourth quarter and $120,000 a year ago.

Tract 108, featuring 311 McGee St. The average sales price was $350,000, compared with $217,000 in the fourth quarter and $211,000 a year ago.

Tract 110. The average sales price was $80,326, compared with no sales in the fourth quarter and $107,137 a year ago.

Tract 110.01. The average home sale price was $113,000, compared with $152,500 in the fourth quarter and $90,421 a year ago.

Tract 110.02. The average home sale price was $110,500, compared with $108,000 in the fourth quarter and $94,215 a year ago.

Tract 113, featuring the Steel House. The average home sale price was $107,500, compared with $97,767 in the fourth quarter and $107,096 a year ago.

Tract 128.03, featuring Gateway Research Park, 109-115 and 138 Flemington Road, and 123 Elsielee Road The average home sale price was $160,000, compared with $240,000 in the fourth quarter and $214,500 a year ago.

Not reviewed for the first quarter were: Tract 112 and Tract 114, featuring South Eugene/Bragg Street, portions of South Elm Street, including 944 and 1100 S. Elm St.

The program was created by Congress as part of the 2017 tax reform deal as a new tax-incentive designed to drive long-term capital to distressed communities.

The legislation creates a tax break for qualified investors who wish to re-invest unrealized capital gains, avoiding standard capital-gain tax obligations. The program authorized each state to designate up to 25% of its total low-income census tracts as qualified opportunity zones.

Low-income census tracks are areas where the poverty rate is 20% or greater and/or family income is less than 80% of the area’s median income.

There are four tracts in Alamance, three each in Randolph, Rockingham, Surry and Wilkes, two in Davidson and one each in Alleghany, Ashe, Davie, Stokes, Watauga and Yadkin.

The certified opportunity zones list for North Carolina has at least one low-income census tract in each of the state’s 100 counties. Tracts that touch the state’s major industrial-site development areas and hurricane-impact areas are included.

“Home-price trends inside opportunity zones keep following along with the broader national picture, as they have for the past couple of years,” said Rob Barber, chief executive for Attom.

“Through boom times and weaker times, values inside the zones have gone up or down at about the same pace as the national market. They’re even doing a little better these days, depending on how you look at.

“The latest numbers provide a sign that areas targeted for the program’s tax breaks are resilient during a time when the broader market is no longer heading ever higher.”