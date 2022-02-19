Scream Dreams plans haunted attraction in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE — Gus McPherson hopes to scare up lots of business this fall.

McPherson is general manager of Scream Dreams, a 66,000-square-foot haunted attraction scheduled to open Sept. 1.

McPherson, a sculptor who has created “haunts” in other states, plus a traveling mini-golf course, a steam punk festival and traveling maze, says Scream Dreams will try to avoid the “popular” — and predictable — scares.

His frights, with theme rooms ranging from a prison to a game show, are “based on your dreams, or your nightmares, as it were,” he said.

Gore, he said, “has been done to death, no pun intended.”

“Dark is your best friend if you’re a haunter,” McPherson said, walking through the unfinished 40-room haunt in the building’s basement.

The haunt will take about 30 to 35 minutes to complete, McPherson said.

In their quest to find a home for their attraction, business owner Charlie Rock Hargett and his wife fell in love with the 1957 industrial building as soon as they saw it, he said.

