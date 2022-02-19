Scream Dreams plans haunted attraction in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE — Gus McPherson hopes to scare up lots of business this fall.
McPherson is general manager of Scream Dreams, a 66,000-square-foot haunted attraction scheduled to open Sept. 1.
McPherson, a sculptor who has created “haunts” in other states, plus a traveling mini-golf course, a steam punk festival and traveling maze, says Scream Dreams will try to avoid the “popular” — and predictable — scares.
His frights, with theme rooms ranging from a prison to a game show, are “based on your dreams, or your nightmares, as it were,” he said.
Gore, he said, “has been done to death, no pun intended.”
“Dark is your best friend if you’re a haunter,” McPherson said, walking through the unfinished 40-room haunt in the building’s basement.
The haunt will take about 30 to 35 minutes to complete, McPherson said.
In their quest to find a home for their attraction, business owner Charlie Rock Hargett and his wife fell in love with the 1957 industrial building as soon as they saw it, he said.
Some left-behind items — such as taxidermy from a safari-themed putt-putt course and antique furnishings — will be used in the rooms, McPherson said.
The business has a handful of employees so far but expects to employ about 80, including actors. In addition to the “haunt,” Scream Dreams expects to add themed escape rooms later, Hargett said.
McPherson said that, as an artist, what he likes best about Scream Dreams is having a showcase for his creativity.
“And if you get the scare, that’s the best part,” he said.
Starting a business and hiring staff during COVID-19 has been the biggest challenge, McPherson said.
“We’re committed to keeping ourselves safe, our staff safe and our patrons safe,” Hargett said. If that takes longer or reduces business, it’s worth it, he said.
McPherson said they hope Scream Dreams will draw guests from as far as Charlotte and Raleigh.
“We know people who will travel two to three hours to a haunt,” he said.
Admission cost hasn’t been determined yet, he said.
For more information, find Scream Dreams on Facebook.