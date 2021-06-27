South Elm business owners optimistic after double whammy of civil unrest, COVID-19

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And while some complained in the aftermath that police should have intervened more aggressively, Zimmerman said he understands why they didn’t.

“I think they were basically being told for, you know, good reasons …, we don't want people getting hurt,” Zimmerman said. “So, you know, they allowed for looting and damaging.

“I definitely think people over property is a good thing,” he said. “I do feel like we could have controlled it better.”

Zack Matheny, president and CEO of Downtown Greensboro Inc., said he does not believe the violent protests were directed at downtown specifically.

"Some of their message was probably not heard as much because of the damage that was done," he said.

And he feels for those business owners left with the wreckage.

"A lot of these folks were very hurt by that, not only monetarily but emotionally," he said.

"These business owners don't have a choice. This is their life. This is their livelihood. Their choice is close or pick up and push forward and they've chosen to push forward and we're blessed for it," Matheny said.

And some heavyweights also are investing in downtown.