South Elm business owners optimistic after double whammy of civil unrest, COVID-19

GREENSBORO — Most of the plywood is gone, giving way — in some cases — to brand new windows and fresh hope for business owners along South Elm Street.
Like other business owners, the past year presented unprecedented challenges wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.
Unlike other business owners, those challenges were compounded by looters and vandals who broke windows and stole merchandise.
The violence came after a day of peaceful protests over the killing of George Floyd, who died in the custody of Minneapolis police.
As crowds converged on downtown after dark on May 30, 2020, some began breaking windows and stealing merchandise.
More than 20 downtown businesses were damaged, some of which suffered severe losses because of looting.
John Martin, owner of the Stolen Skate Shop, said he lost $35,000 and needed a loan to help cover the damage and lost merchandise.
“The insurance didn’t cover anything due to the fact that we didn’t have a policy that covered civil unrest,” Martin said, “which is insane.”
He managed to pay off the loan, which was interest free for a year, earlier this month.
Martin said he received help from his landlord, Andy Zimmerman.
“He took time to sit down and really figure everything out with me,” Martin said.
And he’s optimistic, as business is picking up.
“Business has gotten better … more people are starting to get out because some of the COVID restrictions have been lifted,” Martin said.
But Martin has also added security, there’s 12 security cameras in his shop, 10 more than the night of the looting. He can see people inside the store now “from every angle.”
And Martin also has changed some business operations.
“We get exclusive Nike releases, and those come in usually the day before they release, and we just don't keep them on site overnight just because of security,” Martin said, “knowing how easy it is to break the glass."
Double whammy
Some business people interviewed said it was hard to separate the impacts from the violence last year with the effects of the COVID-19 restrictions.
In an interview with the News & Record late last year, Daniel Weatherington said both contributed to his decision to close the Gate City Candy Co. for good.
"Between coronavirus, the riots downtown, shootings downtown, aggressive panhandling — everything that’s going on that’s getting people not to be downtown — that's what’s killed the business," Weatherington said in December.
At the Crooked Cat Café, owner Karen Stratman said the racial unrest caused her to delay reopening her business, which had closed because of the pandemic.
Its windows were broken that May weekend, when the spate of anger took its toll along South Elm Street. Thankfully, no cats were inside.
“We were getting ready to open in a week, but then we delayed it like another week and a half, just to make sure things were calmed down,” Stratman said.
“I wasn't comfortable moving the cats in and having live animals here with unrest in the city, so that was my main concern,” she said.
She said people appear to feel safe coming downtown now, and that her business is booming to the point where she has to turn some people away.
Still, she said, business owners still smart from the events of last year.
“We have not forgotten about it,” she said. “We all boarded up election week — I boarded up too. A lot of people kept their boards. I still have mine.”
Emotional damage
Zimmerman, the developer who sparked much of the revival of the South Elm Street corridor and who owns several downtown properties, said the destruction cost him “tens of thousands of dollars in damage.”
But, that’s not the financial cost that bothers him most.
“It was the emotional damage, not as much the physical damage,” he said.
“I've been working downtown to build a community and a vibrant scene for 10 years, 11 years, and it just felt like it got taken apart, overnight,” Zimmerman said.
“I want to forget that night.”
Zimmerman said he was home that Saturday night, but was informed about the destruction the next morning.
That day he put up “Black Lives Matter” and “We stand with you” signs. But Zimmerman said he didn’t cover up his windows with plywood at Transform GSO on West Lewis Street — just off South Elm.
“That was sending a message that I didn't want to send: We’re defeated. We can't stop you, so we're going to board up our windows.”
But he did buy some bear spray.
“If somebody wants to fight I’m going to spray them in the face with some bear spray,” he said, now chuckling at the thought.
“I was standing right outside my front door, here,” he said. “And running back and forth because I had a lot of damage done at the big (Gateway) building. I mean I was going from block to block.”
And while some complained in the aftermath that police should have intervened more aggressively, Zimmerman said he understands why they didn’t.
“I think they were basically being told for, you know, good reasons …, we don't want people getting hurt,” Zimmerman said. “So, you know, they allowed for looting and damaging.
“I definitely think people over property is a good thing,” he said. “I do feel like we could have controlled it better.”
Zack Matheny, president and CEO of Downtown Greensboro Inc., said he does not believe the violent protests were directed at downtown specifically.
"Some of their message was probably not heard as much because of the damage that was done," he said.
And he feels for those business owners left with the wreckage.
"A lot of these folks were very hurt by that, not only monetarily but emotionally," he said.
"These business owners don't have a choice. This is their life. This is their livelihood. Their choice is close or pick up and push forward and they've chosen to push forward and we're blessed for it," Matheny said.
And some heavyweights also are investing in downtown.
Kontoor Brands is moving its Lee Wrangler Hometown Studio shop at 300 S. Elm St. to larger quarters at 603 S., spokeswoman Julia Burge said.
The jeans giant is renovating the space formerly occupied by Horigan’s House of Taps, which closed in February 2020. The company plans a grand opening in early August.
“What the new store location offers us is a large location and access to additional foot traffic as that section of South Elm continues to grow and become more and more vibrant,” Burge said.
Moving forward
At Little Brother Brewing, owners gathered around a table recently reflected on how the protests changed their business.
“I think the protest movement definitely impacted … how we think about our business,” co-owner Jeff Collie said.
Next month, Little Brothers and four other breweries are partnering with Together We Stand NC to host a Unity 5K.
Deemed a social 5K run/walk, the event is not timed and a portion of registration fees will benefit the Black Child Development Institute in Greensboro.
The event is being held to encourage “pointed conversations around issues of racial and social justice,” Collie said.
“So I think the events of last summer I guess inspired us to use our platform, more so than what we might have in the past,” he said.
Eunice Dudley, owner of Dudley Beauty, found something positive came out of last summer’s unrest.
“Even though … we were hampered a little bit with the damage, we also got something good out of it," Dudley said.
A local company, Matthews Mobile Media, offered for free to affix business logos to the newly installed windows at the damaged downtown businesses.
“It was something I needed,” Dudley said. “I just thought that was so nice.”
Eddie Gafford, general manager for Matthews Mobile Media, said he just wanted to help out the businesses.
“I just didn’t want people to have to suffer and not be able to promote who they are,” he said Thursday.
Working together
Whether it’s helping out another business, sponsoring an event to spark racial equity conversations, or simply spending time with someone of a different race, Zimmerman said he’s seeing much needed changes.
“I am seeing action," he said.
“Look at the … inequity in our country that’s been brought to highlight,” Zimmerman said. He points to the $45 million donated to N.C. A&T by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, a novelist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. And another million dollars donated to the university by Bank of America.
And Zimmerman said he’s also trying to address racial inequity, by getting more diversity on the boards, nonprofits and businesses he’s associated with, such as the Forge Greensboro, Studio 503 and Rhythm Works.
And he’s made friends with Anthony “AJ” Morgan III, who organized a peaceful protest downtown that took place earlier that first day, before the looting and vandalism.
After a call from Morgan, Zimmerman said he agreed to let Morgan use his parking lot for a Black Lives Matter vaccine campaign.
“They set up the Black Lives Matter bus, … and he had a band come and play, and he had all kinds of stuff going on,” Zimmerman said.
As head of the downtown business district's economic-development agency, Matheny said its leaders want to have a roundtable with the NAACP and Black-owned businesses downtown.
"We've got to listen to what's going on," he said. "That was one of the messages that we heard from downtown and that's a message that we want to be a part of. We're not just sitting back, we want to be part of the solution."
"Many people, unfortunately, do not realize what a diverse makeup of businesses we have in downtown Greensboro," Matheny said.
Daniel McCoy, co-owner at Little Brother Brewing, said the city has an opportunity to serve as a beacon for others.
“I think that we all need to do our best to have discussion about the ways that the city itself and the businesses can be inviting to all forms of ownership,” McCoy said.