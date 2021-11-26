Student Notebook

Achievers
Ally McLean of Whitsett, a student at Emerson College, participated in the Emerson stage production of “This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing,” in conjunction with the 2021-2022 season. The show is written by Finegan Kruckemeyer and directed by Pascale Florestal.
The production was Oct. 7-9 and 16 at the Robert J. Orchard Stage in the Paramount Center in Boston.
McLean is majoring in musical theater and is a member of the Class of 2025.
* * * *
Greensboro College junior Jenna Tucker launched the Pay it Forward — Greensboro Facebook group in September after noticing someone asking on Facebook for assistance finding food.
An education major, Tucker, through the Facebook group, is building an online hub where Greensboro residents can both offer and ask for help, from food and clothing donations to borrowing a pickup truck to move furniture.
To join the groups, visit www.facebook.com/groups/1021529968609239/.
* * * *
Bennett College has named Katiya Laster, a senior, as its newly crowned 42nd Miss Bennett College. Laster received her crown during the coronation Nov. 13.
Miss Bennett College is elected by the student body to serve as a member of the executive team of the Student Government Association.
Miss Bennett College’s primary responsibilities include: Providing community service opportunities for the student body, serving as a marshal for the Academic Cultural Enrichment Series and serving as the Queens’ association president.
Also, the 2021-22 elected members of the Bennett College Royal Court are: Ja’Nylah Johnson, Miss Royal Blue and White; Christie Andrews, Miss Senior; Kaylin Butler, Miss Junior; Trinity Cromwell, Miss Sophomore; and Raven Sumner, Miss Freshwoman.
* * * *
UNCG’s Team Mushroom Trio led by Anthony Scott (Bryan School senior taking MGT 400: Cybersecurity Management class this semester) with teammates Josue Gonzalez (Bryan School senior) and El Martin (junior majoring in sociology and women and gender studies) won the Cybersecurity Community Challenge organized by Campus Greensboro.
The challenge is a virtual weeklong event during which student teams from colleges and universities statewide tackled a real-world community issue that could be mitigated by cybersecurity software/research.
Teams selected between working on a challenge posed by the city of Greensboro around artificial intelligence transportation technology, and a challenge posed by Guilford County around phishing emails sent to the health department.
Thirteen student teams from North Carolina competed in the 2021 event.
Activities
Families in High Point enjoyed a free Thanksgiving meal this year thanks to the annual efforts of High Point University students in the Professional Selling Club.
The students raised funds and purchased items for 100 meals that include turkeys, corn, pumpkin pie fixings, rolls, green beans, a Publix gift card and a handwritten note. After packing the meals Nov. 18, the students and the HPU Men’s Lacrosse Team joined forces Nov. 19 to load boxes of food onto buses for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater High Point, which transported the meals to local families.
This is the seventh year the club has donated Thanksgiving meals to the community.
* * * *
High Point University students recently gained insight from HPU’s corporate executive in residence, Russell Weiner. Weiner is the president and chief operating officer of Domino’s U.S.
Weiner engaged in multiple programs Nov. 10. He first spoke to students in HPU’s Callicutt Life Skills Theater on the transformation of the once-struggling pizza company and later offered tips on how to land a job through navigating the interview process.
Weiner first joined Domino’s over a decade ago as the company’s chief marketing officer. His session on transformation focused on how he helped Domino’s transition to the customer-focused and technology-centered company that has made Domino’s the world’s largest pizza brand.
Weiner noted that the company listened to its employees, did something about complaints and incorporated photos taken by actual customers to promote the unfiltered product.
Announcements
Inspired by UNCG’s annual tradition of luminaries throughout campus on Reading Day, Giving Tuesday 2021 provides a way to honor those who’ve inspired UNCG students or paved a path for their success.
With a donation of any size, community members may recognize someone at UNCG — past or present — with a digital luminary, placing the honoree’s name on a virtual honor wall.
The initiative begins Nov. 30 and will coincide with the annual lighting of the luminaries on Dec. 2.
Learn more at go.uncg.edu/GivingTuesday.
Awards
North Carolina Campus Compact, a statewide network of colleges and universities that are committed to community engagement, has awarded its Community Impact Student Award to Elon University student Savannah Josey, High Point University student Lisbeth Ramirez and UNCG student Jessica Agbemavor.
The award, which honors one student leader at each member school, recognizes students with a commitment to community involvement and the ability to inspire peers. North Carolina Campus Compact honored the recipients during a virtual awards ceremony on Nov. 5.
Josey is involved in the Kernodle Center for Civic Life programs as part of the Service Living and Learning Community and has served as an alternative break leader on a trip that focused on educational disparities. Josey currently serves in a senior leadership role as a director in the Alternative Break program, a role that allows her to offer guidance and vision to the program and provide mentorship to student coordinators.
Ramirez was honored for providing exceptional support for her peers and community service sites, especially during COVID-19. This summer Ramirez worked with the High Point YWCA to participate in its VaxConnect initiative. As a Vax Connector, she listened to people’s concerns, comforted and/or educated them, and helped schedule vaccine appointments.
Ramirez volunteers regularly at the High Point Community Clinic, whose mission is to provide quality acute care and chronic disease management for eligible adults, aged 18-64, who reside in Archdale, High Point, Jamestown and Trinity and do not qualify for any form of government or private insurance.
Agbemavor is responsible for food insecurity initiatives within the Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement at UNCG. She manages student volunteers for the Farmer Foodshare Donation Station, which collects fresh produce from local farmers for campus and community food pantries. Since May 2021, Agbemavor’s management of the Farmer Foodshare Donation Station has allowed it to raise more than $1,120 and donate more than 530 pounds of fresh produce to community food pantries.
She partners with the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market to manage the Farmer Foodshare Donation Station, which collects fresh produce from local farmers for campus and community food pantries. She then connects with Spartan Open Pantry and Greensboro Urban Ministry to deliver fresh food donations. While organizing events during Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, Agbemavor is collaborating with UNCG Athletics, the Center for Housing and Community Studies and Spartan Open Pantry to organize programs to educate students and raise awareness of food insecurity.
Honors
Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 350 new initiates from 17 universities during October 2021. Local students included: Nicole Clark of Summerfield, High Point University, and Graham Hertweck of Greensboro, William & Mary.
Scholarships
The Kellin Foundation is accepting applications through Feb. 15 for the Amanda Ireland Ward Scholarship.
The $500 scholarship is open to Guilford County graduating seniors who exude a spirit of service to others, a value in caring for and connecting with all people, and leadership inside and outside the classroom as illustrated through a written essay, demonstrated academic achievements and mentor, teacher and/or coach recommendations.
For information, visit www.kellinfoundation.org/amanda-ireland-ward-scholarship-program.html.
