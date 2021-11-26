Student Notebook

The award, which honors one student leader at each member school, recognizes students with a commitment to community involvement and the ability to inspire peers. North Carolina Campus Compact honored the recipients during a virtual awards ceremony on Nov. 5.

Josey is involved in the Kernodle Center for Civic Life programs as part of the Service Living and Learning Community and has served as an alternative break leader on a trip that focused on educational disparities. Josey currently serves in a senior leadership role as a director in the Alternative Break program, a role that allows her to offer guidance and vision to the program and provide mentorship to student coordinators.

Ramirez was honored for providing exceptional support for her peers and community service sites, especially during COVID-19. This summer Ramirez worked with the High Point YWCA to participate in its VaxConnect initiative. As a Vax Connector, she listened to people’s concerns, comforted and/or educated them, and helped schedule vaccine appointments.

Ramirez volunteers regularly at the High Point Community Clinic, whose mission is to provide quality acute care and chronic disease management for eligible adults, aged 18-64, who reside in Archdale, High Point, Jamestown and Trinity and do not qualify for any form of government or private insurance.