Student Notebook

The board will meet at 6 p.m. March 9 at its board room at 712 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro. The meeting room occupants will be limited to board members and necessary staff, as well.

A live broadcast of the meetings will be available on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or AT&T U-Verse channel 99) and the GCS YouTube channel.

* * * *

The Salvation Army of High Point will offer free introductory music lessons for youth ages 6 to 18 from 4:30 to 5:50 p.m. Tuesdays, starting Feb. 23, at 121 SW Cloverleaf Place in High Point.

Students who are interested in participating can choose to learn brass, guitar or timbrel (rhythm). During each session a snack, devotion, singing lessons and music theory will be offered to all participants. Students are welcome to bring their own instrument, or The Salvation Army can provide one free to use during lessons. Students will be required to wear a mask at all times when not actively playing their instruments and class seats will be socially distanced to maximize safety during lessons.