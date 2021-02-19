Student Notebook

Achievers
Aariella K. Houston, a senior at Bennett College, was crowned by the Miss Black International Ambassador Organization this month. With her new platform, Houston wants to create an environment where self-love is celebrated and provide other young Black women tools to take care of their mental health.
As an honor student in the dual-degree program at Bennett and N.C. A&T, Houston will graduate in May with a Bachelor of Science in chemistry.
For information about the pageant, visit www.thembiapageant.com.
Activities
Local frontline workers and first responders received a warm “thank-you” from High Point University on Feb. 15.
Law enforcement, hospital staff, public health staff and more were invited to HPU’s campus for a drive-thru dinner to receive complimentary food, a T-shirt and messages of gratitude from HPU student volunteers.
From Congdon Hall to International Avenue, students with thank-you signs greeted lines of emergency vehicles as they drove through campus for the dinner.
Announcements
The Guilford County Schools Board of Education retreat is set for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 20 at Western Guilford High School Signature Career Academy of Transportation, Distribution and Logistics, 409 Friendway Road in Greensboro.
The meeting room occupants will be limited to board members and necessary staff to ensure social distancing. The meeting will be streamed live on the GCS YouTube channel.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. March 9 at its board room at 712 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro. The meeting room occupants will be limited to board members and necessary staff, as well.
A live broadcast of the meetings will be available on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or AT&T U-Verse channel 99) and the GCS YouTube channel.
* * * *
The Salvation Army of High Point will offer free introductory music lessons for youth ages 6 to 18 from 4:30 to 5:50 p.m. Tuesdays, starting Feb. 23, at 121 SW Cloverleaf Place in High Point.
Students who are interested in participating can choose to learn brass, guitar or timbrel (rhythm). During each session a snack, devotion, singing lessons and music theory will be offered to all participants. Students are welcome to bring their own instrument, or The Salvation Army can provide one free to use during lessons. Students will be required to wear a mask at all times when not actively playing their instruments and class seats will be socially distanced to maximize safety during lessons.
To register, contact Glen-Allen Andress at 336-881-5448 or glen-allen.andress@uss.salvationarmy.org.
* * * *
Guilford College's International Storytelling Festival for Peace and Justice and Elon University will present, "Family and Community in an Era of Heightened Immigration Enforcement" at 6 p.m. March 2 over Zoom.
William Lopez, a clinical assistant professor at the University of Michigan School of Public Health and the author of the book, "Separated: Family and Community in the Aftermath of an Immigration Raid," will discuss how immigration enforcement affects the health of mixed-status immigrant communities.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/ydyhz37l. For information, call 336-316-2416.
* * * *
High Point University’s Access to Innovators program welcomes David Horsager as trust expert in residence. He is the CEO of Trust Edge Leadership Institute, author of "The Trust Edge," inventor of the Enterprise Trust Index and director of one of the nation’s trust studies: The Trust Outlook.
* * * *
Children 18 and younger are invited to bring their remote-control cars to race around the Greensboro Sportsplex parking lot from 10 a.m. to noon March 6. The venue is at 2400 Sixteenth St.
Registration is required for this free program; visit tinyurl.com/1mzexan6.
Attendees must wear a face covering during this program. A car charging area will be provided.
For more activities, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/virtual.
Scholarships
The Guilford Technical Community College Foundation recently received a donation from Friends Homes to establish an endowed scholarship for GTCC’s nursing program and to support the Certified Nurse Assistant program.
Friends Homes made an additional donation to the Friends Homes Nursing Scholarship to prefund the scholarship for the first two years to allow the permanent endowment to grow.
Both scholarships will be available for fall 2021.
For information, visit gtcc.edu/community-engagement/giving-to-gtcc/index.php.
