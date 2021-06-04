Visitors welcome: High Point Market sees fewer people, but hammers home it's back

At this year’s Market, Conley said many international buyers and sellers are unable to attend, as restrictions remain in place for travelers from Europe, China and India, among other areas.

“We think we’ll be down about 10% from the international perspective, as well as down another 10 or 15%,” he said. “But given how quickly the CDC changed their mind on masking, and how Gov. Cooper followed those recommendations, it’ll be a heck of a lot better than what it was.”

None of the main buildings required face coverings, though individual showrooms could request visitors wear them. Some had signs asking those who have not yet been vaccinated to wear one.

About a quarter to half of those in attendance Friday had one on.

In some cases, people were still unsure whether or not they should shake hands.

At BDI, a Virginia-based maker of home and office furniture, vice president of marketing Dave Adams was showing some adjustable tables and desks. One coffee table had a top that could be lifted up on a frame and converted into a work area. With so many people working from home over the past year, such items have been especially popular.