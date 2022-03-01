Walk this way: It's a slow go for 'Downtown BORO'

GREENSBORO — While it didn’t resemble New Orleans, residents had the opportunity to take alcoholic drinks from downtown restaurants and bars out into the streets on Tuesday.

“I think it’s really great for everybody downtown,” Russell DeSantis, manager at Natty Greene’s Brewing Co. said of the new “Downtown BORO” program.

Noting that he’s seen an increase in business since the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts opened, DeSantis said “people can come out and get dinner and then they walk down the road and go see a show and take a beer with them.”

The “Downtown BORO” program took effect at noon Tuesday. Between noon and 9 p.m. daily, people can carry cups of wine, beer or mixed drinks bought from a bar or restaurant within the district into the streets and sidewalks downtown.

“BORO” stands for Border of Refreshments Outdoors. Those imbibing must stay within the district’s designated boundaries — which includes Elm and Greene streets from Smith Street to Gate City Boulevard and LeBauer Park.

Center City Park is not included in the district, and the city also has put up signs marking the area’s boundaries.