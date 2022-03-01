Walk this way: It's a slow go for 'Downtown BORO'

GREENSBORO — While it didn’t resemble New Orleans, residents had the opportunity to take alcoholic drinks from downtown restaurants and bars out into the streets on Tuesday.
“I think it’s really great for everybody downtown,” Russell DeSantis, manager at Natty Greene’s Brewing Co. said of the new “Downtown BORO” program.
Noting that he’s seen an increase in business since the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts opened, DeSantis said “people can come out and get dinner and then they walk down the road and go see a show and take a beer with them.”
The “Downtown BORO” program took effect at noon Tuesday. Between noon and 9 p.m. daily, people can carry cups of wine, beer or mixed drinks bought from a bar or restaurant within the district into the streets and sidewalks downtown.
“BORO” stands for Border of Refreshments Outdoors. Those imbibing must stay within the district’s designated boundaries — which includes Elm and Greene streets from Smith Street to Gate City Boulevard and LeBauer Park.
Center City Park is not included in the district, and the city also has put up signs marking the area’s boundaries.
The drinks must be purchased from participating bars and restaurants and may not be taken into another business that sells alcohol or has elected not to participate in the program. Look for the “BORO” sticker at a retailer’s door to see if drinks are allowed inside.
The City Council approved the program, also known as the “Downtown Greensboro Social District,” by a 7-2 vote in late December.
Christopher Sean Reaves, co-owner of ‘cille & ‘scoe at 312 S. Elm St., said he is “extremely excited” by the new program. Reaves and his wife, Tara, opened the restaurant about five months ago, and he thinks the business has done well.
“It’s another draw to get people to downtown Greensboro,” he said.
Jonathan Patalano, a bartender at Little Brothers Brewing, said the district will allow the pub to expand capacity, since seating is limited to 70 people.
“So that opportunity to serve people outside of the tavern I think will be good for us,” Patalano said.
At LeBauer Park on Tuesday, many people were unaware of the new program, but liked the idea.
Lee Alexander, 26, and Mela Person, 22, both embraced the concept — as long there are limitations to prevent those drinking from overdoing it.
“You definitely should be able to enjoy your drinks and walk around,” Alexander said. “But, like anything else, it’s got pros and cons to it.”
Anyssa Martinez, who has a 5-year-old daughter, said the program would allow parents to be more social while watching their children.
“It gives a lot of young parents the privilege to come out here and enjoy the day and still have some drinks with some friends,” the 26-year-old said. “I think it’s good.”
Kathryn Hashemi, owner of the Just Be boutique, will welcome people carrying drinks into her business.
“There will be more foot traffic,” Hashemi said. “I think it will be a good thing for downtown.”
