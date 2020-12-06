 Skip to main content
Want to buy local? The News & Record helps Greensboro businesses sell gift cards
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Shop Local is our holiday partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace.

Purchasing a gift card through this marketplace provides local businesses a timely boost, while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online sales platform. These local businesses need this important revenue to help them through this difficult time.

Every little bit helps right now. So check out our Shop Local page to see who is offering gift cards by visiting this link: https://localbusiness.lee.net/.

Happy Holidays.

