Loren Hill named Piedmont Triad Partnership economic development director

GREENSBORO — The former president of economic development for the city of High Point has been named a top economic developer for the Piedmont Triad Partnership.

Loren Hill, who only recently retired from his position at the High Point Economic Development Corp., was named Monday as the Piedmont Triad Partnership's Carolina Core regional economic development director.

His new work will span a much larger region that includes High Point, Greensboro, Winston-Salem and surrounding counties.

The Carolina Core region as defined by the group is a 120-mile stretch of central North Carolina from west of Winston-Salem to Fayetteville with more than 2 million people and a variety of airports and industrial parks.

"Given his extensive economic development career, leadership skills and relationships, Loren is perfectly suited to help us take the Carolina Core to the next level and win big," Stan Kelly, president and CEO of the Piedmont Triad Partnership, said in a news release.

In addition to managing economic development for High Point, Hill has experience with regional economic development as an active leader in the Guilford Economic Development Alliance, which united economic development groups in High Point and Greensboro as well as the county's elected officials in a unified approach to recruiting industry to the county.

