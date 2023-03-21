GuilfordWorks and Hub4Hope, along with community partners GTCC, Triad Goodwill, Guilford County Department of Social Services and NCWorks are hosting the Career-N-Gear Hiring Event and Resource Fair from noon to 4 p.m. March 25 at Evangel Fellowship Church, 2207 E. Cone Blvd. in Greensboro. For event information, visit GuilfordWorks.org.

There are more than 30 participating employers and 15 community partners and a food box giveaway (one per family, while supplies last).

In conjunction with the hiring event, there are employability workshops from noon to 4 p.m. March 24, at Evangel Fellowship Church. These workshops offer instruction on improving resumes, preparing for an interview, developing an elevator pitch and more. Free professional headshots are also available during the first hour.