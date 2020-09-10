GREENSBORO — The city will not benefit from one of it's biggest events this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Market America's annual international convention will be online instead of at the Greensboro Coliseum.
The glitzy three-day event typically draws thousands of people from around the world who come to hear celebrity speakers promote food, home and beauty products and to participate in seminars and product releases from the Greensboro-based multi-million dollar product supplier and marketing company.
Those visitors would've brought millions of dollars to hotels, restaurants and other businesses in the city.
The event will be produced at downtown's Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts and participants can expect many of the same aspects as the live event, including online seminars, product debuts and virtual appearances by company founder Jim "JR" Ridinger and celebrities like Jamie Foxx, Eva Longoria and DJ Khaled.
