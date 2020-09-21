Maurice Jennings, founder of Greensboro-based Biscuitville dies

But Jennings' failing, he admitted to a News & Record reporter in 1997, was "I didn't know anything about pizza."

He expanded his business to biscuits in the morning, introducing the "jelly bar" for people to add toppings to biscuits.

Jennings told the News & Record that jelly was a flop, but the biscuits sold.

"So we kept the biscuits," Jennings said.

He opened the first dedicated Biscuitville in Danville, Va., in 1975 and expanded quickly southward throughout North Carolina.

Beginning in the 1980s, the small restaurants started opening only for breakfast and lunch, closing at 2 p.m.

And Biscuitville moved its Alamance County headquarters to Greensboro in 2007.

Biscuitville has also maintained its Southern approach with an expanded menu in 2014 it called "Fresh Southern," and experimenting with such menu items as fried okra.

In February, Jennings received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the N.C. Restaurant & Lodging Association.