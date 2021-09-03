Milestones

Achievers
Law Firm Carolinas has been named to U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Law Firms.
In addition, three attorneys have been named to the 28th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Keith Black, who is a board certified specialist in family law, has been recognized in the practices of family law and family law mediation. Jim Slaughter has been recognized in the practices of real estate law and community association (HOA and condo) law. Steve Black, who is a board certified specialist in residential real estate, has been recognized in the practice of real estate law.
* * * *
Carruthers & Roth has announced that 14 of the firm’s attorneys representing 21 practice areas have been named to the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America, two of whom were selected as Lawyer of the Year in their respective practice areas in the Triad. Two additional attorneys have been included in the second edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.
The Best Lawyers’ Lawyer of the Year is a designation for only one attorney per practice area within each metropolitan region, based on the highest peer ratings received. Ones to Watch is a designation by Best Lawyers for attorneys who have practiced for less than 10 years and are positively reviewed by their peers.
The individual attorneys named were: Michael J. Allen, June L. Basden (2022 Triad Lawyer of the Year bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law), J. Aaron Bennett, J. Scott Dillon, John M. Flynn, J. Patrick Haywood, Kenneth R. Keller, Jeremy S. Shrader, Richard L. Vanore (2022 Triad Lawyer of the Year for personal injury litigation — defendants), Christopher J. Vaughn, Gregory S. Williams, Keith A. Wood, Mark K. York and Robert N. Young.
2022 Edition of Best Lawyers — Ones to Watch: Trisha L. Barfield, litigation — labor and employment; and Britton C. Lewis, bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law, real estate law.
* * * *
Three Woodruff Family Law Group attorneys were recognized in the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America for family law: Carolyn Woodruff, CEO; Jonathan Csuka, director; and Jessica Bullock, director.
In addition, Taylor Clay, director, was included in the 2022 edition of the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America for her work in family law.
* * * *
A group of 13 minority business owners recently became the first alumni of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Scale to Excel program, a new program under that umbrella for minority business owners with annual revenues of between $175,000 to $10 million.
Using the curriculum StreetWise MBA from the national organization Interise, the seven-month program equips minority business owners with the executive education, management know-how and business support system they need to take their enterprises to the next level.
The graduates are: Brent Archie, Archie Services; Larry Fairley, Marketing Resource Solutions; Richard Fuqua, Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services; Will Gaddy III, Greensboro Staffing Consultants; Lisa Gilgeours, Gilgeours Construction Corporation; Clifford McClain, Construction Concepts and Design; Tanisha Pridgen, TCE Cleaning; Murali Ramaswamy, Pulonlx; Robert Rogers, ESRA Facility Management and Consulting; Desmond and Shayla Sharpe, Sharpe Pursuits; and David Small, Skyline Video Pros.
On the Move
Tara Sandercock, the senior vice president, foundation and community relations at Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, has announced retirement plans. Also, after nearly 20 years at Foundation Place, CFGG has moved to 301 N. Elm St. (across from the Tanger Center).
Truliant Federal Credit Union has promoted Kenneth Bright to the role of vice president, organizational development and training. Bright will be responsible for constructing engaging employee experiences that directly impact the member experience and foster the credit union’s core values.
Daniel Erb has been appointed provost at High Point University. In his new role, Erb serves as HPU’s chief academic officer.
Lincoln Financial Group has announced that Dennis R. Glass, president and CEO, will transition roles following the 2022 annual meeting of shareholders planned for next May, becoming the chairman of the board. Ellen G. Cooper, currently executive vice president, chief investment officer, head of Enterprise Risk and the Annuity Solutions group, will succeed Glass as president and CEO following the meeting. Cooper will also join the board at that time. Additionally, William H. Cunningham will become the lead independent director upon Glass becoming the board chairman.
Steven Garrish recently joined Dominion Freight Line as vice president — safety and compliance. Most recently, he led CRST International as the vice president of safety and in leadership positions for Walmart Transportation and JB Hunt.
Rockingham County Government has announced the promotion of Stephanie Kingston as the new human resources director. Kingston has been with county government for 21 years.
Rich Austin has chosen to step back from an offer for the Burlington police chief position. On Aug. 10, the city announced the selection of Austin for the open position. Austin informed the city of Burlington on Aug. 27 that a family circumstance had arisen that would need his “immediate and sustained attention” and that had prompted him to reconsider the move. He plans to remain in his current role as chief of the Milton, Ga., Police Department.
Triad Goodwill has hired Baylee Smith as the director of philanthropic partnerships.
Send Milestones to people@greensboro.com.