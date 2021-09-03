Milestones

Achievers

Law Firm Carolinas has been named to U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Law Firms.

In addition, three attorneys have been named to the 28th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Keith Black, who is a board certified specialist in family law, has been recognized in the practices of family law and family law mediation. Jim Slaughter has been recognized in the practices of real estate law and community association (HOA and condo) law. Steve Black, who is a board certified specialist in residential real estate, has been recognized in the practice of real estate law.

Carruthers & Roth has announced that 14 of the firm’s attorneys representing 21 practice areas have been named to the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America, two of whom were selected as Lawyer of the Year in their respective practice areas in the Triad. Two additional attorneys have been included in the second edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.