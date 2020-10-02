Milestones

Achievers
Egger, a wood-based materials supplier, recently completed its first raw particleboard production, marking the start of operations at its new manufacturing facility in Lexington.
Production of particleboard will be a major production focus for the Lexington plant, in addition to particleboard lamination, which began in early September. Particleboard is usable for a large number of applications and well suited for various laminates due to its triple-layer structure with a sturdy core layer and fine surface layers. Some of the particleboard produced in Lexington will be sold in its raw form, while the remainder will go on to the lamination presses to be finished and sold as thermally fused laminate panels.
* * * *
Brianna Clark, assistant professor of event management at High Point University, recently published an article in “ie magazine.” The magazine is a professional resource for the international festivals and events industry that helps advance knowledge and innovation in events and is associated with the International Festival and Events Association.
Clark’s article highlights the difficulties COVID-19 has imposed regarding internships. The article provides tips for how employers can still involve interns virtually during this time. It also highlights ways industry professionals can continue to support students during these uncertain times.
This year’s International Festival and Events Association conference was not held due to the pandemic, but virtual webinar forums were offered. Clark was a presenter with Cindy Lerick, president of The Art of Events, during a webinar series, “The Internship Dilemma: Creating Successful Internship Experiences and Relationships During Uncertain Times.”
* * * *
Veronica Segarra, interim chair and assistant professor of biology at High Point University, recently published an article in “Genes,” a peer-reviewed open access journal of genetics and genomics published monthly online by MDPI, Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute.
The article summarizes and discusses Segarra's and other researchers’ current knowledge about important proteins that cells use to traffic or transport materials between organelles or cellular compartments. This work looks at the differences between human cells and other cells that are often used as an experimental system in the undergraduate classroom, such as baker’s yeast.
* * * *
Brad Barlow, director of High Point University's Culp Planetarium and associate professor of astrophysics, and several collaborators recently published a peer-reviewed paper on the study of the classical nova “V906 Car” in Astrophysical Journal, the highest-ranked academic journal for astrophysics in the world.
“V906 Car” is a system that consists of two stars orbiting one another very quickly, once every few hours. Occasionally, the lower mass star in the pair can transfer some of its outermost atmosphere, made of hydrogen, over to its neighboring white dwarf companion. When this fresh hydrogen fuel impacts the white dwarf, it builds up a layer that eventually becomes thick enough to trigger a nuclear reaction. As the white dwarf quickly burns all of this new fuel, the star system can brighten significantly.
The research was conducted by a team of international astronomers at HPU, UNC-Chapel Hill, University of California Santa Barbara, Radboud University in the Netherlands and the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan.
* * * *
Arden Anderson, assistant professor of sport management at High Point University, and other researchers recently published two articles, one in the Journal of Sport Management and one in the Sport Management Education Journal.
The first article, “Creating New Sport Opportunities for Girls: Resource Acquisition and Mobilization across Competitive Environments,” was published in the Journal of Sport Management. Anderson’s research looked at adolescent sport participants, particularly girls, who continue to drop out of sports at high rates. Researchers found more resources are needed to grow the programs to maximize sport opportunities for adolescent girls.
The second article, “Enhancing Holistic Learning through a Sport Management Short-Term Study Abroad,” was published in the Sport Management Education Journal. Anderson and other researchers looked into how sport management scholars have called on educators and students to increase their global perspectives to better reflect the globalization of the industry through study abroad experiences.
* * * *
U.S. Rep. Mark Walker honored Brittany Giordano of Graham as the 6th District Community Hero of the Month for September 2020. Each month, Walker awards a constituent, business or organization for displaying extraordinary acts of service and for making a difference in the lives around them.
At Brookdale Burlington Senior Living, Giordano goes the extra mile to serve others, with an emphasis on veterans. Inspired to serve seniors through her family’s experience with dementia in her early years, she first worked as a caregiver and moved into a career in sales and marketing. During the pandemic, she has partnered with other organizations to provide a special drive-thru lunch for local veterans and makes sure families have the resources they need.
She was presented with a certificate and a flag which was flown over the U.S. Capitol.
* * * *
First Launch Capital Fund, a pre-seed/seed-stage venture capital fund headquartered in Greensboro, has closed an investment in Soelect; this is the fund’s third investment.
Located in Greensboro, Soelect develops advanced solid state battery components to power the next generation of electric vehicles, power tools and mobile electronics.
* * * *
John Bryson, an attorney with Wyatt Early Wheeler, a law firm in High Point, was named to Best Lawyers in America's "Best Lawyers" list.
Announcements
The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce's Minority Business Accelerator is partnering with Launch Greensboro and the national organization Interise on a program to help minority-owned businesses accelerate their growth.
The program is designed for local minority business owners who want to get out of isolation, work on their business (not just in it) and get to the next level of growth. The inaugural cohort will begin in early 2021.
Valued in excess of $15,000 per person, the chamber plans to offer the program free of charge to participants through the support of community sponsors.
* * * *
Gilbarco Veeder-Root has introduced a new addition to its Amps2Go line of smart level 2 electric vehicle charging stations — the Series F7. The Amps2Go Series F7 complements Gilbarco’s existing e-mobility solutions and it enables level 2 charging in ways especially relevant for fleets operating private charging infrastructure. It employs the same design and power output capability as the Amps2Go Series 6, and comes standard with two ports - a feature particularly important for fleet managers focused on maximizing space.
Gilbarco’s Amps2Go charger is powered by SemaConnect.
For information, visit www.gilbarco.com/e-mobility.
Awards
Three special awards were given to High Point University faculty members at the beginning of the 2020-21 academic year.
The Extraordinary Leadership Award was presented to Hayden Carron, associate professor of Spanish and director of the Spanish program.
The Innovation and Creativity Teaching Award was given to Courtney Bradley, assistant professor of clinical sciences and applied laboratory coordinator in HPU’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy.
The Spirit of High Point University Award was presented to Allie Blosser, assistant professor in HPU’s Stout School of Education and program coordinator for education studies.
The winner of each award receives a recognition during a future convocation ceremony and a $5,000 award.
* * * *
The National Association of Federal Education Program Administrators awarded its State Leadership Award to Melissa Nixon of High Point, a veteran educator currently working as a federal programs administrator at the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
Nixon serves as president of North Carolina Association of Colleges and Employers, vice-chairwoman of the Phi Delta Kappa International Board of Directors and is co-author of the book, "Power Parent Partnerships."
On the Move
- High Point University welcomed five new staff members in August: Renee Faircloth, clinical education specialist; Sami Smith and Lani Skelley, admissions counselor; David Martinsen, senior regional admissions counselor; and Sean Gray, facility manager, lighting and sound supervisor and technical director.
- Emerging Technologies, a Greensboro-based, specialty chemical distribution and consulting company, has promoted Adam D. Carter to director of business development and M. Adam Mitchell to supply chain manager.
- Jennifer Mabe of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty has been named the new managing broker for the company’s Kernersville office. Mabe has been a part of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Companies’ team as a top performer in the Winston-Salem office and was most recently recognized as a member of the Leading Edge Society, which places her in the top 8% of all 50,000+ sales associates in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Network.
