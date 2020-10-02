Milestones

“V906 Car” is a system that consists of two stars orbiting one another very quickly, once every few hours. Occasionally, the lower mass star in the pair can transfer some of its outermost atmosphere, made of hydrogen, over to its neighboring white dwarf companion. When this fresh hydrogen fuel impacts the white dwarf, it builds up a layer that eventually becomes thick enough to trigger a nuclear reaction. As the white dwarf quickly burns all of this new fuel, the star system can brighten significantly.

The research was conducted by a team of international astronomers at HPU, UNC-Chapel Hill, University of California Santa Barbara, Radboud University in the Netherlands and the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan.

* * * *

Arden Anderson, assistant professor of sport management at High Point University, and other researchers recently published two articles, one in the Journal of Sport Management and one in the Sport Management Education Journal.