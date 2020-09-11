Achievers
For the second time in as many years, a Greensboro NAACP branch member is Mother of Year, a highly competitive designation to the state branch raising the most funds to elevate their nominee to the honor.
For 2020, Yvonne Hunt Perry serves as the 65th Mother of the Year, succeeding 2019 crown-holder Janice Spearman, the Greensboro branch secretary. Hunt Perry serves as chairwoman of the branch’s education committee.
Nine North Carolina NAACP branches conducted a variety of fundraising activities — donations, special meals and events — generating more than $45,000, of which the Greensboro branch raised $15,600 to capture the honor. The ceremony was a virtual event with Hunt Perry, family and friends assembled in the sanctuary of New Light Missionary Baptist Church.
* * * *
Launch Greensboro alumnus Calvin Williams won a national competition for Black-led companies Sept. 3.
Williams, a N.C. A&T graduate, is the founder and CEO of Freeman Capital, a wealth management company.
Williams participated in the Celebrating Black Founders Semifinals Challenge, a pitch event for the global Startup of the Year competition, and won.
Williams was one of five early-stage startups chosen to pitch for a panel of expert judges. He received a golden microphone trophy, a $1,000 cash prize and an automatic spot as a top semifinalist at the Startup of the Year 2020 Summit.
Since launching Freeman Capital in 2015, Williams has raised more than $400,000 to grow his business.
Thanks to his recent win, he has a chance to win up to $20,000 more in the Startup of the Year competition this November.
* * * *
Patrick Rush of Greensboro, CEO of Triad Financial Advisors, has written the book, "Gain Big and Give Back: Financial Planning with Intention." ForbesBooks is the publisher.
The book is a guide with advice focused on pre-retirees and retirees.
On the Move
- Theodora Vaporis has joined Tuggle Duggins' roster of practicing attorneys of counsel.
- Christina K. Brogdon has been named vice chancellor for human resources at N.C. A&T. Brogdon, who has served for the past two years as assistant vice president of human resources at the University of West Georgia, begins her tenure at A&T on Sept. 14.
Awards
"Shelter in a Time of Storm," a book written by Jelani M. Favors, a 1997 N.C. A&T graduate, received the Lillian Smith Book Award in May. This national award has been given out since 1966 and has honored past authors such as Alice Walker, Alex Haley and John Lewis.
The book is also this year's recipient of the Stone Book Award presented annually by the Museum of African American History in Boston. "Shelter in a Time of Storm" was in an original grouping of 54 nominees and edged out a shortlist of nine competitors that included professors from Harvard, Princeton and Lonnie Bunch, the director of The Smithsonian Institute.
Favors, a Winston-Salem native, is an associate professor of history at Clayton State University.
A virtual awards ceremony for the Lillian Smith Book Award was held Sunday, Sept. 6.
A virtual awards ceremony for the MAAH's Stone Book Award will be held Oct. 15. Registration opens Tuesday, Sept. 15.
* * * *
The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce's Small Business Awards ceremony was held July 30 and the following awards were awarded:
- Minority Small Business Person of the Year: Jasmine Beard, AJOY Consulting; Noel Boost, Amethyst Consulting and Treatment Solutions; Josephus Wilson, ASJ Wilson Construction; and Gerard Truesdale, Crossroads: Pathways to Success.
- Women in Business Award: Hannah Pomphrey, Hue & Tone Creative; Melissa Wallace, Hops and Nuts Craft Beer and Wine Snacks; Reketta Wright, Wrights Care Services; Elizabeth Spidell, Bluezoom; and Denise Lambertson, LMS.
- Small Business Advocate of the Year: Dawn Chaney, Chaney Properties; Mac Sims, East Greensboro Now; Wilson Lester, Piedmont Business Capital; Peggy Barron-Antolin, Office Evolution of the Triad; and Joe Rotundi, Forge Greensboro.
- Small Business Person of the Year: Maria Bethea, A Servant's Heart Medical Staffing; The Oakley Family, Charles Aris; David Huff, Good Health Greensboro; and Beth Mulberry, Mustard Seed Community Health.
- Mayor's Committee for Persons with Disabilities: Brant Taylor Barrier Free Success Award, Leslie Richardson; and Outstanding Employer of the Year Award, Kathryn Hubert.
- The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship Associate of the Year: Charles Guest, president and owner of American Building Services.
* * * *
The Local Bar Outreach Subcommittee of the North Carolina Bar Association has selected 11 recipients of the NCBA Citizen Lawyer Award for 2020. The awards, traditionally presented at the NCBA annual meeting, will be presented at a later date.
Greensboro recipients included Jennifer N. Fountain, of Isaacson Sheridan; Kimberly Gatling, of Fox Rothschild; and Judge Patrice Hinnant, a retired Superior Court judge.
For information, visit www.ncbar.org/news/2020-citizen-lawyer-award-winners-announced/.
* * * *
Dr. Ratnasingham Shivaji, a professor of mathematics and statistics at UNCG, received the Distinguished University Teaching of Mathematics award from the Mathematical Association of America southeastern section.
MAA cites his “infectious enthusiasm for mathematics and desire to guide students toward the discovery of ideas” as reasons for receipt of this award. Shivaji has mentored 17 Ph.D. students, 15 M.S. students and 30 undergraduate students, while receiving multiple National Science Foundation grants and publishing more than 150 articles.
* * * *
Two High Point University staff members were awarded the annual Kenneth F. and Jana S. Kahn Extraordinary Staff Award for their service to students and families of the university. The award winners received $5,000 funded by the Kahn’s endowment.
Jermaine Artis, security officer, and Stephanie Brantley, educational technology specialist, received the recognition at this year’s virtual staff kick-off meeting. Artis has been with the university for 11 years, Brantley has been with the university for three years.
