Milestones

Scale to Excel, a program under the Accelerate Greensboro banner, equips minority business owners with the executive education, management know-how and business support system they need to take their enterprises to the next level.

The class held its first session Feb. 3 and will meet regularly throughout the next seven months. Valued in excess of $15,000 per participant, the chamber is offering the program free of charge with the support of community sponsors.

To qualify for the program, companies had to demonstrate at least $175,000 in annual revenues, have one other full-time employee besides the owner(s) and be in business at least three years.

To learn how to support Scale to Excel or to join the waitlist for next year’s cohort, email ngreene@greensboro.org.

* * * *

Crystal Modde Epstein, an assistant professor in the UNCG School of Nursing, co-authored an article that was recently published in the Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing. The article is "Integrative Review of Early Life Adversity and Cortisol Regulation in Pregnancy."

Announcements