Milestones

Achievers
Michael Crumpton, UNCG’s interim dean of University Libraries and associate professor, and Nora Bird, director of graduate studies and associate professor in the library and information science department of UNCG’s School of Education, have recently published a book.
They are co-editors of “Emerging Human Resource Trends in Academic Libraries.” The book presents the collective wisdom of human resource librarians and administrators who have been in the forefront of applying human resource principles in academic libraries.
* * * *
UNCG’s University Libraries’ processing archivist Patrick Dollar and archivist Scott Hinshaw in the Martha Blakeney Hodges Special Collections and University Archives at UNCG have received their digital archives specialist certificate from the Society of American Archivists.
* * * *
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners has announced that 88 North Carolina candidates passed the Uniform CPA Examination between Dec. 1-31.
Local individuals who passed included: Tristan Dean Holleman of Gibsonville; Ariel Brooke Mittleman and Jon Tolga Oner of Greensboro; Ruby Brady Lansdell and Hunter James Shaffer of Kernersville; and Jessica Ashlyn Hoff of Stokesdale.
* * * *
Law Firm Carolinas has been named to U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Law Firms” for 2021. In addition two attorneys have been named to the 2020 U.S. News Best Lawyers in America. Keith Black has been recognized by Best Lawyers in the practice of family law. Jim Slaughter has been recognized by Best Lawyers in the practices of real estate law and community association (homeowners association and condominium) law.
* * * *
Brooks Pierce has been selected as one of the 2021 Lawyers Weekly Diversity & Inclusion Award recipients for its work in promoting diversity and equal representation in the legal profession. Brooks Pierce is one of five law firms or organizations in North Carolina and South Carolina selected for the award.
Brooks Pierce was selected for the award because of its broad range of internal initiatives and external participation in efforts that increase diversity and inclusion in the broader community.
For information, visit https://nclawyersweekly.com/diversity-and-inclusion-awards.
* * * *
The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce has announced its inaugural cohort for the Scale to Excel program: Brent Archie, Archie Services; Larry Fairley, Marketing Resource Solutions; Richard Fuqua, Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services; Will Gaddy III, Greensboro Staffing Consultants; Lisa Gilgeours, Gilgeours Construction Corporation; Alicia Hicks, Independent Labs Mobile Phlebotomy; Clifford McClain, Construction Concepts and Design; Jerome Myers, The Myers Development Group; Tanisha Pridgen, TCE Cleaning; Mackenzie Quiros, Jorlink USA; Murali Ramaswamy, PulmonIx; Robert Rogers, ESRA Facility Management & Consulting; Desmond Sharpe and Shayla Sharpe, Sharpe Pursuits; and David Small, Skyline Video Pros.
Scale to Excel, a program under the Accelerate Greensboro banner, equips minority business owners with the executive education, management know-how and business support system they need to take their enterprises to the next level.
The class held its first session Feb. 3 and will meet regularly throughout the next seven months. Valued in excess of $15,000 per participant, the chamber is offering the program free of charge with the support of community sponsors.
To qualify for the program, companies had to demonstrate at least $175,000 in annual revenues, have one other full-time employee besides the owner(s) and be in business at least three years.
To learn how to support Scale to Excel or to join the waitlist for next year’s cohort, email ngreene@greensboro.org.
* * * *
Crystal Modde Epstein, an assistant professor in the UNCG School of Nursing, co-authored an article that was recently published in the Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing. The article is "Integrative Review of Early Life Adversity and Cortisol Regulation in Pregnancy."
Announcements
Hot Shots Distributing, headquartered in Charlotte, will locate a distribution and manufacturing operation at 827 W. Green Drive in High Point. Hot Shots will invest $565,000 in building renovations and ultimately create 21 new jobs at the High Point facility.
Hot Shots Distributing was founded by Cathy and Dave Lutes in 1995 and is known for fiery hot sauce products.
Awards
The Greensboro Bar Association’s 2020 Pro Bono Award was presented to Manisha P. Patel, a family law attorney, at the virtual member meeting Nov. 19.
Patel has offered pro bono service through Legal Aid of North Carolina, the North Carolina Justice Center and the power of attorney clinics for immigrant residents and service in the North Carolina Bar Foundation’s signature pro bono programs, Free Legal Answers and 4ALL. Patel is also a volunteer guardian ad litem for Guilford County.
Patel completed her second term as president of the North Carolina Association of Women Attorneys in 2020.
Also, Patel was recently honored as a member of the 2020 class of North Carolina Lawyers Weekly’s Annual Leaders in the Law presented by N.C. Law.
* * * *
WxProofing has been awarded the International Concrete Repair Institute’s Project of the Year Award and Sealant, Waterproofing, Restoration Institute’s Award of Excellence for its facade restoration work on First Baptist Church of Winston-Salem.
Buildings on the existing campus were designed using different facade ranging from composite brick masonry exterior walls to decorative terra-cotta accents. In time, surface wear and stress cracks developed from settlement and environmental impacts. If not addressed, these defects would contribute to significant interior finish damage. In response, the church sought a construction team that consisted of a local general contractor, specialty subcontractors and a historical preservationist, all with the single goal to extend the life of the buildings.
Predominantly most of the detailed restoration involved replicating terra-cotta of the sanctuary bell tower. Other repairs included subgrade waterproofing repairs on boiler room walls and repairing slab ceiling spalls at exposed intermediate bell tower levels.
On the Move
High Point University welcomed nine new hires in January: Ryan Davenport, licensed clinical counselor; Brittany Harris-Nelson and Joey Rittenhouse, student success coaches; Alexia Infante-Coupar, flex success coach; Ilana Levin, clinical biomechanics postdoctoral scholar; Gwenn Noel, assistant vice president for family services; Faye Pearson, administrative assistant; Kayla Watson, director of student engagement; and Victoria Williams, resident director.
