Milestones

Achievers
The UNC System Office has selected eight UNC System faculty who will serve as Literacy Fellows within the UNC System Literacy Framework Initiative per the requirements of the UNC Board of Governors Resolution on Teacher Preparation.
Local individuals include: Christie Cavanaugh, UNCG, clinical associate professor; Kim Doggett Pemberton, Winston-Salem State University, associate professor of elementary education; and Kellee D. Watkins, N.C. A&T, assistant professor and MAT coordinator for elementary education.
Literacy Fellows will collaborate with other literacy experts from within and outside the state, as well as UNC System office staff, to develop a comprehensive literacy framework that reflects rigorous research on the essential components of reading and aligns with statutory requirements and other statewide literacy initiatives.
Anthony Chow, an associate professor in the department of library and information science at UNCG, received new funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services for the project “Reading Nation Waterfall: Increasing Access to Literacy and Libraries for Native American Children and Families.”
The project will have one primary goal — to increase access to literary resources and libraries for Native American children and families. The project also has five primary outputs and six primary outcomes. The project will be organized as follows: Project Administration Team at UNCG’s School of Education; National Advisory Committee representing a diverse group of experts; Project Steering Committee will meet quarterly and be attended by all senior personnel which include representatives from each of the five Reading Nation Chapters; the Five Reading Nation Chapters are across three states: Crow Tribe of Montana (Montana), Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (North Carolina), Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina (North Carolina), Northern Cheyenne (Montana) and Kewa Pueblo, formerly Santo Domingo Pueblo (New Mexico).
High Point University President Nido Qubein served as one of two expert panelists during the Global Interdependence Center’s Annual Executive Briefing, Analyzing Pandemics: Economic and Policy Impacts.
“COVID on Campus” was the theme of this year’s briefing, which featured Qubein and Ali A. Houshmand, president of Rowan University.
The Global Interdependence Center is a nonprofit that seeks to stimulate thoughtful, global dialogue on a wide range of issues that affect the international community.
Colin Carriker, assistant professor of exercise science at High Point University, has been named a Fellow of the American Heart Association. Fellows of the American Heart Association are elected by one of the 16 different AHA Scientific Councils. This career achievement provides a means to recognize and award Premium Professional members for excellence, innovative and sustained contributions in the areas of scholarship, practice and/or education, and volunteer service and/or leadership within the AHA.
As a fellow elected by the Council on Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health, Carriker will continue to support the council’s objectives focused on nutrition, physical activity, obesity, diabetes, lipids, and the behaviors related to these conditions and how they contribute to the development of cardiovascular diseases. Fellows show significant volunteer service to the AHA/ASA at the council, national, affiliate and/or local level including participation in council committees, participation in advocacy efforts, and shared expertise through research and scholarship activities.
Carriker currently serves as the Advocacy Ambassador for the Council on Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health, through which he supports numerous AHA advocacy efforts. In this role, he also serves on the Lifestyle Leadership Committee and provides regular updates to the leadership team, often relaying information from the AHA’s policy research team.
Veronica Segarra, interim chair and assistant professor of biology at High Point University, was recently recognized by Cell Mentor on its “100 of the Most Inspiring Hispanic/Latinx Scientists Working in the United States” list.
The list is selected based on scholarly achievements, mentoring excellence and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. The aim in assembling the list is to put an end to the myth that there are not enough diverse scientists to give seminars, serve as panelists or fill scientific positions. Cell Mentor highlighted scientists encompassing careers within academia, government and biotech, and showcased individuals committed to serving diverse student populations at Hispanic-serving institutions.
Kirstin Squint, associate professor of English at High Point University, is a contributor to “Appalachian Reckoning: A Region Responds to Hillbilly Elegy,” which recently received the 2020 American Book Award for criticism and the 2019 Weatherford Award for best book in Appalachian cultures by Berea College and the Appalachian Studies Association.
Squint included an essay, “Kentucky, Coming and Going,” in the book. Her essay is a memoir piece that focuses on both of her grandmothers’ journeys out of rural southeastern Kentucky and the personal struggles they experienced. The essay also details the ways in which Squint’s family has moved in and out of Appalachia since the late 18th century.
Eastern Music Festival has announced the election of five new members to its board of directors: Michael Corbett, CEO of WEEL Technologies; Anne Starr Denny, owner, Starr Marketing; Lou Anne Flanders-Stec, executive vice president of Entrepreneurship-Launch Greensboro at the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce; Karl Robinson, owner and president, R&R Transportation; and Kami Rowan, associate professor of music, Guilford College.
Flanders-Stec was also appointed treasurer, joining the executive leadership team with Melanie Tuttle, chairwoman; D. Alan Stephens, vice chairman; and Dr. Michael Norins, secretary.
Planning is already underway for EMF’s 60th anniversary season, June 26-July 31, 2021, in Greensboro. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 in-person festival was canceled.
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountants has announced that 99 North Carolina candidates passed the Uniform CPA Examination between July 1 and Aug. 31. Local individuals who passed include Amr Alexander Abul-Fadl and Cameron Craig Hendrickson, both of Greensboro, and Rachel Elizabeth Mann of High Point.
Schell Bray has announced that partner Barbara R. Christy has been sworn in as president of the North Carolina State Bar.
Christy has been a member of the State Bar Council for 11 years, serving three terms as the elected councilor from the 24th Judicial District, followed by a one-year term as vice president, and a year as president-elect. The State Bar is responsible for the regulation of the more than 30,000 lawyers licensed in North Carolina.
Christy is the fourth woman, since the State Bar’s inception in 1933, to lead the organization.
Faculty members of UNCG's University Libraries have published chapters in “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Action: Planning, Leadership, and Programming.” The new book, recently published by the American Library Association, features chapters from Digital Projects Coordinator and Associate Professor David Gwynn, Discovery Cataloger and Assistant Professor Tiffany Henry, Curator of Manuscripts and Assistant Professor Stacey Krim and University Archivist and Associate Professor Erin Lawrimore.
Family law attorney Manisha P. Patel was honored as an inductee into the North Carolina Pro Bono Honor Society for pro bono work completed in the 2019 calendar year. Patel provided more than 620 hours of pro bono services in 2019.
Cone Health Foundation has added three new members to its board of directors: J. Samuel Cone, a financial consultant with Pinsker Wealth Management; Ray Trapp, director of external affairs for N.C. A&T; and Dr. Patrick E. Wright, a pulmonary and critical care medicine physician with Cone Health Medical Group.
Also, the foundation has elected the following board officers: Chairman, John Cross, partner, Brooks Pierce; vice-chairwoman, Kim Gatling, partner, Fox Rothschild; secretary, Wilson Lester, executive director, Piedmont Business Capital; and treasurer, Cindy Thompson, executive director, Boundless Impact.
Scott Hemby, chairman of the department of basic pharmaceutical sciences in High Point University’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy, will receive more than $1 million in funding over the next five years as part of a collaborative grant with Dali Sames, professor of chemistry at Columbia University and lead investigator, for his role in the development of medications for substance abuse disorders, primarily opiate use disorders.
The grant, “Chemistry and Pharmacology of Iboga Alkaloids,” is funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse at the National Institutes of Health and focuses on the development of medications for substance use disorders.
Awards
Two notable Greensboro citizens will get high honors from UNCG.
David Craft, a 1985 UNCG graduate, will receive the Minerva Award for Distinguished Service. It recognizes alumni who have given devotion, service and visionary leadership to UNCG, the UNCG Alumni Association, academic colleges or the Greensboro community at large.
Cheryl Callahan, a 1971 and 1978 graduate of UNCG, will receive the Professional Achievement Award. It is given to alumni with records of notable career accomplishments and histories of outstanding contributions to their professions. These achievements have brought distinction to themselves, credit to the university and benefit to their communities.
The awards were presented at a virtual ceremony Oct. 23 during UNCG's homecoming.
The American Academy for Parks and Recreation Administration and the National Recreation and Park Association awarded Greensboro Parks and Recreation the 2020 National Gold Award for Excellence on Oct. 27, at a virtual ceremony at the NRPA Annual Conference.
This is he fourth time in Greensboro’s history it has been awarded the Gold Medal for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management, the highest honor in the industry. This year, Greensboro was one of four finalists in the Class II (population 150,001-400,000) category along with Henderson, Nev.; Tampa, Fla.; and Des Moines, Iowa.
The award honors communities that demonstrate excellence in long-range planning, resource management and innovative approaches to delivering superb park and recreation services with fiscally sound business practices. Agencies are judged on their ability to address the needs of those they serve through the collective energies of community members, staff and elected officials.
Comfort Boateng, assistant professor of basic pharmaceutical sciences at High Point University, received the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology Travel Award for 2020. The award offers an opportunity to attend an outstanding scientific program in clinical and basic research on brain behavior and drug interactions; become aware of the most recent, and often unpublished, advances in psychopharmacology; and meet and interact with internationally distinguished researchers and scientists. She will present her research at the virtual meeting in December and at the 2021 meeting in Puerto Rico.
Dave Boyer of Kernersville Middle School will be presented with the 2020 North Carolina Science Teachers Association District 5 Outstanding Middle School Science Teacher Award at the annual 51st NCSTA Awards Ceremony, set for 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. The ceremony will be virtual.
Michael Mode of Southwest Guilford High School will be presented with the 2020 NCSTA District 5 Outstanding High School Science Teacher Award.
These awards are given to a person exhibiting leadership in science education, contributing to improvements in science education and excelling in the aspects of science education in the middle school and high school setting.
The Carolinas Council of Housing, Redevelopment & Codes Officials has awarded the Housing Authority of High Point with “Website of the Year.” Out of the 170 housing authorities within the Carolinas, HPHA’s website ranked the highest in North Carolina.
Contest criteria included, but not limited to, agency size from small to X-large, color and design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copyrighting and ease of use. The HPHA qualified as an X-Large Public Housing Agency.
On the Move
- Ann Flynt has been promoted to director, Eastern Triad Workforce Initiative and Guilford Apprenticeship Partners. Her new role will add oversight of ETWI, a public-private partnership, the goal of which is to increase the pipeline of workers in highly skilled industries in the four-county region of Alamance, Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham.
- Emily Ensminger has departed from the creative director role at Elsewhere Living Museum.
- The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County has named Chase Law, currently vice president of development at Charlotte-based Blumenthal Performing Arts, as its new president and CEO. Law, a 1997 Hight Point University graduate, will succeed retired Winston-Salem attorney Randy Eaddy, who has been serving on an interim basis since August 2018.
