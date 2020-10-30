Milestones

Achievers

The UNC System Office has selected eight UNC System faculty who will serve as Literacy Fellows within the UNC System Literacy Framework Initiative per the requirements of the UNC Board of Governors Resolution on Teacher Preparation.

Local individuals include: Christie Cavanaugh, UNCG, clinical associate professor; Kim Doggett Pemberton, Winston-Salem State University, associate professor of elementary education; and Kellee D. Watkins, N.C. A&T, assistant professor and MAT coordinator for elementary education.

Literacy Fellows will collaborate with other literacy experts from within and outside the state, as well as UNC System office staff, to develop a comprehensive literacy framework that reflects rigorous research on the essential components of reading and aligns with statutory requirements and other statewide literacy initiatives.

Anthony Chow, an associate professor in the department of library and information science at UNCG, received new funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services for the project “Reading Nation Waterfall: Increasing Access to Literacy and Libraries for Native American Children and Families.”