Achievers
Jennifer M. McNeal of Liberty, a Modern Woodmen of America representative, has completed a five-day training program through Modern Woodmen’s home office in Rock Island, Ill.
The program focused on helping families plan for life and reach their financial goals with Modern Woodmen. Speakers also covered topics including technology, fraternalism, underwriting and a number of other areas vital for success.
***
Jennifer Anne Deschler of Greensboro recently passed the National Counselor Examination exam.
Deschler, a former special needs teacher, recently earned her Master’s in Education in clinical medical health counseling from N.C. State and has plans to work as a licensed mental health counselor.
***
Harrison Hickman, Beth Voltz and Suzanne Whitmeyer have been appointed to the Guilford College Board of Trustees. Their terms on the board will run through October 2024, after which they are eligible for two additional four-year terms.
Harrison, a 1975 Guilford College graduate, is the CEO and founder of Hickman Analytics and is a member of Select Litigation.
Voltz, a 1991 Guilford College graduate, is a founding member of the law firm Weatherspoon & Voltz.
Whitmeyer, the parent of a current Guilford senior, is a broker for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices York Simpson Underwood Realty in Raleigh.
On the Move
Schnabel Engineering has promoted
- Andrew Harrison to associate scientist.
- Elon University senior staff member Randy Williams has been named vice president and associate provost for inclusive excellence. In his new role, Williams will serve as the university’s chief diversity officer and will report directly to President Connie Ledoux Book.
- Lt. Margaret Barker recently retired from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office with more than 30 years of service.
Announcements
The National Entrepreneurs Association will host the 2020 Virtual Pitch Contest for Entrepreneurs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12 on Zoom.
The event will give entrepreneurs and small business owners an opportunity to gain national exposure for their businesses as well as resources to help them grow.
To register, call 248-416-7278 or visit www.nationalentrepreneurs.org.
***
Thompson Traders has launched a new collection for the kitchen and bath developed in collaboration with interior designer Kara Cox.
For information, call 336-272-3003 or visit https://thompsontraders.com.
***
Gilbarco Veeder-Root recently introduced a smart Level 2 electric vehicle charging station, named Amps2Go, to its electric vehicle charging product portfolio in North America. The stations are powered by SemaConnect and they enable Level 2 charging.
For more, visit www.gilbarco.com/e-mobility.
***
Downtown Greensboro is seeking public input on its 2030 strategic vision plan. The organization is asking the community to participate in an updated survey to reassess the plan’s priorities during these strange times.
To take the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/FLMXJQP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.