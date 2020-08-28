On the Move
- Executive search firm Charles Aris has promoted Ashlee Wagner from senior practice leader to vice president.
- Brooks Pierce has announced that partner Justin Outling has been named the firm’s first director of diversity and inclusion. Outling will remain a partner and continue to practice law. Also, Claire O'Brien has joined Brooks Pierce as an associate based out of the firm’s Greensboro office and her practice will focus on advising companies in the health care, medical device and pharmaceutical industries on regulatory compliance issues.
- Piedmont Classical High School has hired the following basketball coaches: Jaylaa Stewart, varsity girls head coach; Johnnie Richardson, varsity boys head coach; and William Peay junior varsity boys head coach.
- Greensboro College welcomes five new full-time instructors to its staff this fall: Sandra L. Cooke, assistant professor of biology; Henry S. Kuo, visiting assistant professor of theology and ethics; Catherine Gold, visiting assistant professor of kinesiology; Sean Alexander Saari, assistant professor of theater in the School of Arts; and Mahealani M. Jones, instructor of theater.
- The Greensboro Housing Authority Board of Commissioners has announced the selection of James Cox as the organization’s new chief executive officer.
- The Foundation for a Healthy High Point has announced the departure of its inaugural executive director Tina Markanda. The foundation's board of directors has hired Allen J. Smart as interim executive director. Markanda is transitioning to a role as executive director of The Cannon Foundation.
- Manuel Dudley has been named as vice president of workforce and continuing education at Guilford Technical Community College.
Achievers
The 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America recognized 73 Brooks Pierce attorneys as law industry leaders, including 39 from the Greensboro office. Seven attorneys in the firm’s Greensboro office were also recognized as “Lawyer of the Year” in their respective practice areas, and four others were recognized as “Ones to Watch.”
The seven Brooks Pierce attorneys in Greensboro recognized as “Lawyer of the Year” for their respective practice areas are: Marc Bishop for closely held transactions/uniform commercial code law; Mark Davidson for securities/capital markets law; David Sar for litigation — intellectual property; John Small for bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law; Jennifer Van Zant for litigation — antitrust; Ed Winslow for banking and finance law; and Kyle Woosley for environmental law.
The 39 Greensboro Brooks Pierce attorneys listed in The Best Lawyers in America 2020 are: Jimmy Adams, Marc Bishop, Arty Bolick, Libby Brewington, Forrest Campbell, Bill Cary, John Cross, Mark Davidson, Kearns Davis, Alex Elkan, George House, Bob King, Beth Langley, Brian McMillan, Bill McNairy, Clint Morse, Ben Norman, D.J. O’Brien, Jeff Oleynik, Jim Phillips, Reid Phillips, Clint Pinyan, Joey Ponzi, Bo Rodenbough, David Sar, Bob Saunders, Bob Singer, John Small, Dan Smith, Mack Sperling, Adam Tarleton, Randy Tinsley, Randy Underwood, Jennifer Van Zant, Melissa Weaver, Howard Williams, Jill Wilson, Ed Winslow and Kyle Woosley.
This was the first year McMillan, Norman, Ponzi and Smith were named to the list.
Additionally, four Greensboro attorneys were named by The Best Lawyers in America as “Ones to Watch” in their respective practice areas: Kim Marston and Andy Rodenbough, commercial litigation; Sarah Saint, labor and employment law — management; and Elizabeth Troutman, education law.
* * * *
Margaret Rowlett of Hodgman, Rowlett & Jahnes has been selected by her peers for inclusion in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America in the practice area of workers' compensation law in recognition of her advocacy for injured workers. Rowlett has received this honor each year since 2009.
* * * *
The American Heart Association has welcomed Cynthia Williams Brown, associate professor of physical education and chair of the department of health, physical education and sport studies at Winston-Salem State University, as president of the Triad Board of Directors.
Brown will be working alongside Beverly Cleveland, the current chairwoman of the Triad Board of Directors. Cleveland is vice president and chief financial officer for Cone Health Medical Group and Triad Health Network.
* * * *
Raul Gomez has been accepted into the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Emergence Program. Gomez is an emergency preparedness specialist at Cone Health. He is part of the team that helps the health network prepare for situations ranging from prolonged power outages to pandemics.
The program is designed to help participants better understand how changes in technology and society may determine how to best respond to future public emergencies.
Gomez will take part in a six-month, network-based program and two one-week, in-person sessions. Those sessions will be held at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif.
* * * *
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 79 individuals for CPA licensure July 20. Local individuals included: Christopher Nicholas Cox, Daniel Patrick Kelley and Peter Migui Theuri, all of Greensboro; Alejandra Hernandez Medel, Jeffrey Milton McLaurin and Luke Michael Shoemaker, all of High Point; and Elizabeth Ashley Loudermilk of Jamestown.
Awards
HUB International has recognized David Cooper and Joe Pardue of Burlington as 2019 SHARP Award winners. Cooper and Pardue are two of six 2019 SHARP recipients from the Carolinas. HUB Carolinas is a region of HUB International, the fifth largest insurance brokerage in the world.
The SHARP Award is a national sales award that HUB International recognizes for employee benefits, property and casualty, and personal lines advisers.
* * * *
Sixteen state employees with 45 years of public service, including James Michael Mills of Burlington and Jerry A. Parker of Summerfield, have been honored with the Richard Caswell Award. The recipients, who work at five state agencies, join the distinguished ranks of long-serving employees who have earned the award since it was established in 1998 in tribute to North Carolina’s first governor.
Mills and Parker both work in the department of transportation.
* * * *
The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual State of Our Community event virtually Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Loren Hill, president of High Point Economic Development Corporation, received the Stanley Frank Economic & Workforce Development Award. The award is presented annually to a leader, or leaders, who have worked in support of building a better Greensboro and Guilford County.
Brian Muller, principal of Southern Guilford High School, received the Hubert B. Humphrey Jr. School Improvement Fund Award. The award is presented annually by the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation and is based on 10 objective, data-driven performance metrics that track the progress each school makes from the beginning of the school year to the end.
* * * *
When data revealed that Black women who had recently given birth were returning to the hospital with high blood pressure at rates four times greater than white counterparts, Cone Health physicians and clinicians created a pilot project addressing the disparity. For that and other health care equity work, Cone Health is the national recipient of the 2020 Carolyn Boone Lewis Equity of Care Award.
The award is from the American Hospital Association’s Institute for Diversity and Health Equity. It recognizes hospitals and health systems for efforts to reduce health care inequities and advance diversity and inclusion. In addition, Chatham Hospital in Siler City and Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, Mich., are honorees.
Grants
Lisa Zukowski, assistant professor of physical therapy in High Point University’s Congdon School of Health Sciences, was recently awarded a $221,696 subaward as part of a National Institutes of Health research grant.
Zukowski will work with the primary investigator of the grant, Stephen Kritchevsky and other researchers at Wake Forest University’s School of Medicine. During this one-year research project, Zukowski and other researchers will examine how gait, visual attention and cognitive demands during complex tasks are connected to changes in Alzheimer’s disease-related pathology within the brain in older adults.
Zukowski will collect data in HPU’s Virtual Reality and Clinical Gait Analysis Laboratory, which is housed in the Congdon School of Health Sciences. This data will then be analyzed in conjunction with some of the data that has already been collected at Wake Forest School of Medicine as part of the ongoing parent project.
* * * *
In June, Facebook announced $100 million in grants to support U.S. Black-owned businesses, creators and nonprofits. On Aug. 19, Facebook announced that $40 million of this investment will be dedicated to helping 10,000 U.S. Black-owned businesses. Any majority Black-owned business in the U.S. with up to 50 employees can apply for a grant. For information, visit facebook.com/blackbusinessgrants.
