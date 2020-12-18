Milestones

The Partnership for Children of Guilford County, YWCA High Point, NCWorks and NCWorks NextGen: Guilford County are collaborating to host a series of biweekly workshops for Guilford County job seekers, Empowered for Employment.

The workshop series will be at noon on the first and third Thursdays, Jan. 7-March 18 on Facebook Live, @GuilfordKids and @YWCA.High.Point. The workshops will be followed by a free virtual job fair hosted by NCWorks to connect residents to a variety of employment opportunities.

For information, call 336-279-7603.

* * * *

U.S. Rep. Mark Walker recently released the following statement upon the House’s passage of his legislation, H.R. 6161, to rename a United States Postal Service Office in Greensboro as the J. Howard Coble Post Office Building. The post office to be renamed is located at 1585 Yanceyville St.

“For more than three decades, Howard Coble blessed our community with his humbling leadership, representing the Greensboro area valiantly throughout the halls of Congress,” Walker said. “It is my utmost honor to see this permanent reminder of his service has passed the House so the legacy of my friend and mentor will continue to live on for generations to come.”