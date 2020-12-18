Milestones

Achievers
High Point University has been recognized for its commitment to promoting employee wellness and was included on Springbuk’s 2020 Healthiest Employers of the Triad list.
The 2020 recipients were evaluated across six key categories including culture and leadership, foundational components, strategic planning, communication and marketing, programming and interventions, and reporting and analytics.
* * * *
Eric Ross, a Greensboro native and alumnus of Savannah College of Art and Design, was selected for one of two spots out of SCAD’s global network of 40,000 alumni to the university’s annual Alumni Atelier program. This program supports select alumni with time, space and resources — plus business education for entrepreneurs — in addition to providing each ambassador an honorarium and an allowance for related expenses.
Ross' project for this competitive atelier, artist-in-residence program involved developing a road map, “A Return to Zero,” to reaching a carbon-positive footprint in neighborhoods and communities worldwide through the use of prefabrication and mass timber. Ross currently serves as a director at the Charlottesville-based architecture firm William McDonough + Partners.
* * * *
The Foundation for a Healthy High Point will welcome Dr. Harry R. Culp and Lydia Lyon as the two newest members to its board of directors. Terms begin Jan. 1.
Culp is a retired dentist, lifelong resident of High Point and currently volunteers with various community organizations.
Lyon is a retired public health nurse with expertise in maternal and child health, which aligns with the foundation’s Healthy Beginnings Initiative.
The foundation also elected its board officers for 2021, which include Leah Price, chairwoman; Matt Jobe, vice-chairman; Stephanie Johnson, secretary; and Charles Cain, treasurer.
* * * *
Joanne Altman, director of undergraduate research and creative works at High Point University, presented on the success of HPU’s Research Rookies program at this year’s Association of American Colleges and Universities: Transforming STEM Higher Education Conference.
Paired with colleagues at Georgia State University, which started its own research program modeled off HPU’s, Altman presented how HPU freshman get started in undergraduate research rather than waiting until they’re upperclassmen.
HPU’s Research Rookies is designed to create a community of undergraduate scholars and help build research-related skills to prepare students for faculty collaborative scholarships that makes an original contribution to one’s field.
Announcements
Larry Quinn, chair and assistant professor of marketing at High Point University, and Randy Moser, assistant professor of marketing at HPU, are launching “Project Purpose” to educate individuals who may be struggling to find employment by educating them in the art and science of professional selling. The professors designed the program to help people from a variety of backgrounds that have historically struggled to find quality job opportunities, including minorities, veterans and ex-offenders who want to be productive professionals.
Interested individuals need to apply and be accepted into the program. To submit an application, email Moser at rymacsos2020@gmail.com. The application deadline is Jan. 25.
“Project Purpose” will be a 16-week virtual experiential learning program taught by skilled and experienced sales professionals. The first weekly 90-minute evening class will start the week of Feb. 8. Each class is limited to 30 individuals who meet the criteria of the project.
* * * *
The Partnership for Children of Guilford County, YWCA High Point, NCWorks and NCWorks NextGen: Guilford County are collaborating to host a series of biweekly workshops for Guilford County job seekers, Empowered for Employment.
The workshop series will be at noon on the first and third Thursdays, Jan. 7-March 18 on Facebook Live, @GuilfordKids and @YWCA.High.Point. The workshops will be followed by a free virtual job fair hosted by NCWorks to connect residents to a variety of employment opportunities.
For information, call 336-279-7603.
* * * *
U.S. Rep. Mark Walker recently released the following statement upon the House’s passage of his legislation, H.R. 6161, to rename a United States Postal Service Office in Greensboro as the J. Howard Coble Post Office Building. The post office to be renamed is located at 1585 Yanceyville St.
“For more than three decades, Howard Coble blessed our community with his humbling leadership, representing the Greensboro area valiantly throughout the halls of Congress,” Walker said. “It is my utmost honor to see this permanent reminder of his service has passed the House so the legacy of my friend and mentor will continue to live on for generations to come.”
In 1984, the late Coble was elected to represent North Carolina’s 6th District in the U.S. House of Representatives. He would end up serving for 15 terms and 30 years, the longest period ever by a North Carolina Republican.
To view the legislation, visit www.congress.gov/116/bills/hr6161/BILLS-116hr6161ih.pdf.
Awards
The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission has announced that 17 people, including Jeffrey Johnson of Winston-Salem and Robert Lawson of King, will receive the highest honor for civilian heroism in the U.S. and Canada for risking their lives for others in life-threatening peril — the Carnegie Medal.
Johnson and King, a nurse and a welder respectively, were recognized for their assistance of a woman, Susan R. Leonard, in a burning vehicle after a highway crash on July 11, 2019, in Winston-Salem.
* * * *
Kim Cuny, a communication studies professor at UNCG and director of the UNCG Speaking Center, received the 2020 Service Engagement Award from the National Communication Association.
This award recognizes her strong partnership with Peacehaven Community Farm, where for the past five years, Cuny and her students have been helping adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities improve their communication skills.
Peacehaven is an 89-acre sustainable farm in Whitsett where adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities live, work and engage with their community.
Grants
Kevin Ford, interim dean of High Point University’s Congdon School of Health Sciences, and Jeffrey Taylor, chair of HPU’s department of physical therapy, were awarded a $14,532 grant from Adidas.
The grant, “The Female Athlete: Optimize and Promote Sport Movement,” will allow Ford and Taylor to research biomechanical components which differentiate female athletes among a variety of dynamic sport tasks.
Ford and Taylor have worked with Adidas previously to oversee a study that provided local high school football players with free cleats. The athletes tested and completed questionnaires about the footwear throughout football season.
Ford; Dr. Brett Pexa, assistant professor of athletic training; and Audrey Westbrook, research engineer, will also be working with Adidas on testing of prototype footwear with advanced biomechanical instrumentation housed within HPU’s Human Biomechanics and Physiology Laboratory. Ford emphasized that the work will be completed soon.
On the Move
Smith Leonard has appointed Scotti Vaughn Teschke as its newest partner/member. Teschke joined Smith Leonard’s assurance practice in May 2015.
Send Milestones to people@greensboro.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.