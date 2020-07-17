Achievers
Newsweek, partnering with REAL Trends, has named Greensboro’s Melissa Greer the top real estate professional in North Carolina. REAL Trends annually recognizes the best real estate professionals in America.
Greer’s volume was listed at $56,598,791.67. She is a real estate professional with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yost & Little Realty.
Greer also offers advice on her weekly podcast Melissa Unscripted, which can be found on Apple and Spotify.
To see the list for North Carolina, visit www.newsweek.com/americas-best-realtors-2020/north-carolina.
Grants
Downtown Greensboro and the Guilford Merchants Association have awarded the second round of Retail Revitalization Grants to downtown businesses affected by COVID-19, as well as the civil unrest in late May.
A total of 41 grants of up to $1,500 each have been awarded since the beginning of June. The grant money can be used for storefront repairs, lost inventory, new business plan initiatives, inventory growth, marketing, rent assistance, job retention and other related business expenses.
Second round grant recipients are: Beer Co., Blue Denim, Design Archives Vintage, Dudley Beauty School System, Greensboro Day Spa, Greensboro Rickshaw, Hudson’s Hill, Midori Japanese Restaurant, Pokebowl, Salon Crie, Terra Blue, Thousands O’ Prints, Undercurrent Restaurant, Wes Swan Counseling and White and Wood.
Start-up money for the Retail Revitalization Grant Program was provided by DGI and GMA. The Greensboro Virus Relief Fund, established by United Way of Greater Greensboro, City of Greensboro and Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, awarded the program $24,000.
Additional funds have been raised by community donations via a GoFundMe campaign, including a $5,000 challenge donation from an anonymous donor, $5,000 from Deuterman Law Group, $2,500 from the Downtown Residents Association, $1,500 from the Jewish Foundation and $1,000 from the Rotary Club of Greensboro. Because of the community donations received, DGI and GMA are continuing to accept applications for a third round of awards.
For information, visit www.downtowngreensboro.org/about-us/covid-19-resources/rrgprogram/.
On the Move
Schell Bray has announced the addition of attorney Jeff Wolfe to the firm’s corporate practice group. Wolfe will split his time among the firm’s offices in Greensboro and Chapel Hill and its newly opened Winston-Salem location.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.