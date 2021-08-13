Milestones

The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra has appointed Charles Gray as director of corporate and public affairs. Gray comes to the GSO from United Way of Greater Greensboro where he has served as development manager since 2019.

After seven years at the helm of the organization, the North Carolina AIDS Action Network executive director, Lee Storrow, has announced that he will be transitioning out of his role at the North Carolina AIDS Action Network and has taken a new role with Community Education Group. Janeen Gingrich, an experienced North Carolina nonprofit professional, will serve as interim executive director while the board leads a national, competitive search for the next executive director.

Alva Cromartie has been appointed by unanimous vote of the board of directors to serve as the CEO at Penick Village, a life plan community in Southern Pines. Prior to accepting the position with Penick Village, Cromartie served as executive vice president of home and community-based services with The Well-Spring Group in Greensboro. In that role, he developed and managed Well-Spring Solutions, as well as the subsidiary, Well-Spring Home Care.