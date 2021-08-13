Milestones

Achievers
Family law attorney Manisha P. Patel was sworn into the board of directors for the National Conference of Women’s Bar Associations on Aug. 6. NCWBA is a nonprofit affiliate of the American Bar Association with a vote in the ABA House of Delegates. Representation in the ABA House of Delegates adds to the voice of women lawyers to the debate and allows them to vote on many key ABA resolutions.
NCWBA’s annual leadership summit was Aug. 5-12, coinciding with the ABA’s 2021 annual meeting. For information, visit www.ncwba.org.
* * * *
The Worldcom Public Relations Group, a global partnership of public relations firms, formally installed its group board and regional committees for 2021-2022.
Monty Hagler, CEO, RLF Communications, Greensboro, will continue as chairman of the Americas Committee.
* * * *
The Class of 2021 has graduated from the 85th North Carolina School of Banking. The NCSB is one of the oldest state banking association banking schools in the nation. It is dedicated to expanding the skills and abilities of middle managers and prospective managers. Bankers who enroll in the school spend a week each August for four consecutive years to receive training in a college setting. The 2021 program took place Aug. 2-6 at the Raleigh Crabtree Marriott.
Local graduates are: Dave Craven, Fidelity Bank, Asheboro; and John Fink, First National Bank, Greensboro.
Announcements
Piedmont Technical Experts will officially open its doors Aug. 13 as the newest option to managed information technology services in Greensboro, the Triad and surrounding communities.
Piedmont Technical Experts motto is “We keep you running.” Ttargeted clients are those in the small- and medium-sized business market between one and 100 users, and larger on a case-by-case basis.
For information, call 336-900-5906, option 3, or email info@piedmonttechnicalexperts.com.
* * * *
Hoffman & Hoffman and Envelop Group are partnering to broaden the extensive commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning portfolio offered to customers in the southeast. Hoffman Custom Solutions will replace Validated Custom Solutions Carolinas.
The group will work within the existing H&H sales network, focusing on supporting building owners who require custom air-handling solutions.
Hoffman & Hoffman is a locally-based company, started in Greensboro in 1947 by two brothers, Harry and Louis Hoffman. Louis’ son, Rusty Hoffman, is now the chairman of the board and Louis’ grandson, Adam Hoffman, is the Greensboro branch manager.
Awards
The Greensboro History Museum’s Pieces of Now: Murals, Masks, Community Stories and Conversations has received two more national awards, this time from the American Alliance of Museums. Pieces of Now won the Gold Award in Research and Innovation. The project also won the Silver Award for 2020 Response.
The Piece of Now project was developed in response to the events of May/June 2020 and contains digital content and programming. There are three aspects of this project — documentation and preservation, the physical exhibition Pieces of Now: Murals, Masks, Community Stories and Conversations, and online public/educational programming, including a virtual exhibit tour.
Pieces of Now remains on view through November 2021. More about the exhibition and a virtual tour can be found at https://greensborohistory.org/exhibits-explore/piecesofnow.
On the Move
Triad Business Bank has hired Tom Peters as senior commercial real estate lender. Peters has held a number of executive positions with multiple banking institutions over the years, including SunTrust Bank, Bank of the Ozarks, and most recently, Allegacy Federal Credit Union.
Truliant Federal Credit Union recently hired Steve K. Miller as director of digital marketing.
The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra has appointed Charles Gray as director of corporate and public affairs. Gray comes to the GSO from United Way of Greater Greensboro where he has served as development manager since 2019.
After seven years at the helm of the organization, the North Carolina AIDS Action Network executive director, Lee Storrow, has announced that he will be transitioning out of his role at the North Carolina AIDS Action Network and has taken a new role with Community Education Group. Janeen Gingrich, an experienced North Carolina nonprofit professional, will serve as interim executive director while the board leads a national, competitive search for the next executive director.
Alva Cromartie has been appointed by unanimous vote of the board of directors to serve as the CEO at Penick Village, a life plan community in Southern Pines. Prior to accepting the position with Penick Village, Cromartie served as executive vice president of home and community-based services with The Well-Spring Group in Greensboro. In that role, he developed and managed Well-Spring Solutions, as well as the subsidiary, Well-Spring Home Care.
The city of Burlington has announced the selection of George Austin Jr. to the position of chief of police. Austin was selected from a pool of 32 applicants which drew interest both locally and nationally. The selection process included assessment and screening by both outside assessors and internal teams. Austin will step into this role following the retirement of J. Jeffrey Smythe, who served as Burlington’s police chief for eight years.
Lindy Perry-Garnette has been selected as the new executive director of The Arc of Greensboro. Most recently, Perry-Garnette led the YWCA of Greensboro for 11 years.
Kristen Saranteas has joined First Citizens Bank as treasury management services executive.
Gary Canapinno, a city of Greensboro staffer, has moved into the role of manager of the community relations division, replacing Donna Gray, who retires Aug. 31. Gray, a Greensboro native, joined the city in 1997 as an administrative assistant in general services and moved into the role to help resolve community concerns in 1999, which lead to the creation of this service-focused office that has been in operation for more than 20 years. Canapinno joined the city in August 2019 as parking operations manager with the department of transportation and officially moved into his role in community relations in June.
Tim Maurer has been hired as head of wealth management for Triad Financial Advisors.
