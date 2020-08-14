Announcements
The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro has launched its new website. To have a look, visit cfgg.org.
Awards
Dr. Blair Wisco, a UNCG professor of psychology, received the Outstanding Contributions to Trauma Psychology Award from Division 56 of the American Psychological Association.
This award recognizes psychologists in the early stages of their careers who have shown outstanding achievement or who have made outstanding contributions to the study of psychological trauma.
Wisco is the director of UNCG's Cognition, Psychopathology and Emotion Lab. A current focus of her research is trauma memory processing among individuals with post-traumatic stress disorder, and in particular, physiological and emotional reactivity to trauma reminders in PTSD.
* * * *
Jacob Raymond Custom Jewelry has been named one of America’s Coolest Jewelry Stores by INSTORE, the magazine for the North American jewelry store owner. The Greensboro store won honorable mention, a top eight finish in the Small Cool division for stores with five employees or fewer.
More than 80 stores took part in the 19th annual contest that highlights the best examples of independent jewelry retailers in North America.
Stores are judged in exterior appearance, interior appearance, store biography, marketing, web presence and overall individuality.
The top three winners in two divisions (“Small Cool” and “Big Cool”) are featured in the August issue of INSTORE and at instoremag.com. Honorable mention stores are featured as monthly Cool Stores in issues of INSTORE from September 2020 through June 2021.
* * * *
The 2020 edition of Benchmark Litigation’s “40 & Under Hot List” recognized Greensboro-based Brooks Pierce partners Clint Morse and Justin Outling as leaders in the legal profession. The award recognizes the achievements of the nation’s most accomplished legal partners aged 40 or younger. Benchmark Litigation employs a thorough process of peer review and matter examination to select the annual list.
* * * *
Joseph Matthew Gorga, Phillip A. Hedrick Jr., Kevin Littlejohn II and Brittany Nicole Porter of Greensboro are among the 136 graduates that Campbell University’s Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law conferred Juris Doctor degrees upon in May.
Gorga received the honors of graduating cume laude and was a member of the Campbell Law law review.
Littlejohn received the International Academy of Trial Lawyers Award, which is awarded to an individual for distinguished achievement in the student advocacy program. Littlejohn was also announced as a new member of The Order of Barristers, a national society recognizing outstanding performance in the art of advocacy.
Porter received the LL.M. certificate from Nottingham University.
* * * *
High Point University Associate Professor and retired Col. Don Goss was recently named the 2020 Col. Mary Lipscomb Hamrick Lifetime Achievement Award winner. Col. Lipscomb Hamrick was the first U.S. Army dietitian to earn a doctorate degree. To recognize this achievement, the Army Medical Specialist Corps established an annual research conference and award in her name, which is considered a lifetime achievement award for the research community.
Selection for this award is based on demonstrated accomplishments and contributions in research and clinical investigation.
* * * *
Giselle Mansi, student success coach at High Point University, has been named Alpha Lambda Delta’s 2020 Outstanding Advisor of the Year. Mansi has advised the HPU chapter for two years.
Under her leadership, the chapter won the Order of the Torch award in 2020 and earned three chapter membership awards in 2019 – Alpha Silver, Lambda Gold and Delta Gold – for increases in chapter membership and high yield percentages of invited members.
Mansi will be presented with an award from National Alpha Lambda Delta and will deliver a keynote address at the 2020 National Leadership Conference in October. The chapter will also receive a $200 cash award.
* * * *
The U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board have announced that Rohit Singh, a visiting assistant professor in the department of religious studies at UNCG, has received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award to India.
Singh will conduct research based out of the Cultural Academy in Leh, Ladakh as part of a project to reveal the significance of religious calendars and public ceremonies in Ladakh, India, in the midst of a social, economic and political evolution in the region.
Singh's nine-month study will examine how Buddhists and Muslims in this borderland engage in public religious practices via key dates in their religious calendars. In light of regional changes, this project will gauge how these practices shape fluctuating religious and secular identities as well as create times and places for negotiating inter-religious solidarity.
Grants
Brad Barlow, associate professor of astrophysics and director of the Culp Planetarium at High Point University, was recently awarded a second grant by NASA to continue research.
The $50,000 grant will be funded over two years and allow Barlow and several undergraduate students to work with data received from NASA’s Transitioning Exoplanet Survey Satellite. Using this research grant money, Barlow and his students expect to find several new compact binary stars that might shed light on supernovae explosions and stellar evolution as a whole.
Last year, Barlow was awarded a $29,999 research grant by NASA to begin observing new variable stars. Over the past nine months, Barlow and several HPU undergraduates have been downloading and analyzing data from TESS for this project. They have found their method for identifying new variable stars from Gaia’s uncertainties works. More than 95% of the stars they observed are bona fide variables.
Barlow will lead his students as they work with astronomers from institutions around the world, including Boston University; University of Potsdam in Germany; University of Liege in Belgium; Université de Toulouse in France; and the University of Valparaiso in Chile.
With the two NASA grants and the $349,621 National Science Foundation grant, there is nearly $430,000 worth of research being conducted in HPU’s department of physics.
On the Move
- Spectrum Networks has announced the promotion of Spectrum News 1 Raleigh News Director Bridget Foster to senior director, news, North Carolina. Foster will now manage the strategic planning, creation and local execution of news and programming for Spectrum News 1’s networks in Charlotte, Greensboro, Wilmington and Raleigh.
- Bennett College has appointed Deborah Tillman Love, a 1979 Bennett College graduate, as the senior director of alumnae relations and annual giving. She has served as interim executive director of alumnae relations since October 2019.
- Jasmine R. Little has joined the Deuterman Law Group. Little works out of the firm’s Winston-Salem office and represents clients in its social security disability claims and Medicaid hearings.
- Dr. Joshua Dilley has joined Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center and Wound Care Center – High Point as medical director.
